In which the pond limits itself to a bromancer diet and still suffers from indigestion and nausea ...

Sure there was the tedious Tudge doing a Taliban on warped lessons ... prompting yet another irony with that snap in the lead reptile splash ...
Complimentary women, the pond says. We can't have talk of race and women, or actual Australian history, it's the fundamentalist Xian and Islamic way ...
The pond began to think it might not just be an early mark, but a chance to take the day off ...
Say what? Liberal Party's proud tradition of Indigenous reform?
No doubt that's the sort of history lesson the tedious Taliban Tudge would like us to accept, but the pond wavered between thinking Josh was just doing a bit of trolling joshing, and a deep welling of nausea at the delusions ...
Luckily there was a bromancer to hand, and right from the get go, the pond knew he'd be on the money, as he always is ...
Is the American spirit of solidarity now lost to history, the sage Sheridan wondered, and so the pond wondered where he was during the four years of the orange one's reign and Murdochism rampant across the land ...
Spirit of solidarity? Is that part of the art of the deal, the con, the hustle?
While the pond has complete contempt for the way that jolly Joe bungled the cutting and running, it also has fair contempt for suggestions that he's the only American president in recent times to threaten US credibility and the image of basic US competence ... that baby was tossed out with the orange-tinged lunatic bathwater some time ago ... and Foxist ideology and many Foxisms preached by Foxists must take a substantial share of the blame, because orange-ism still litters the land ...
All the same, a little bromancer was better than more reminders of the glory days of petulant Peta ...
Ah, please forgive the pond for wiping a tear from the eye, or referencing the Daily Snail, but they were good days for blogging about loons ...
But we must move on, as the world slowly, or sometimes rapidly, turns ...
...“They don't believe in anything either. You and your like are trying to make a war with the help of people who just aren't interested."
"They don't want communism."
"They want enough rice," I said. "They don't want to be shot at. They want one day to be much the same as another. They don't want our white skins around telling them what they want."
"If Indochina goes--"
"I know that record. Siam goes. Malaya goes. Indonesia goes. What does 'go' mean? If I believed in your God and another life, I'd bet my future harp against your golden crown that in five hundred years there may be no New York or London, but they'll be growing paddy in these fields, they'll be carrying their produce to market on long poles, wearing their pointed hats. The small boys will be sitting on the buffaloes. I like the buffaloes, they don't like our smell, the smell of Europeans.”
Or perhaps loudly quiet Americans ... and so from one Catholic back to another ...
Funny how only a short time ago, the bromancer was including the orange one in his explanation for the crafting of the most incompetent, counter-productive, irresponsible, outright destructive withdrawal anyone could imagine...
Oh yes, there are a few who remember the con, the hustle and the sell-out when it began, not so long ago, and with a couple of elephants in the room ...
Yes, that'll do for an answer, and it's on to the next gobbet ...
Oh FFS, yet more talk of the wonders of SloMo, and so desperate is the bromancer that he has to go back to Gough to get a bit of both siderism going ...
How pathetic and desperate and needy can the bromancer get?
Luckily there was a Wilcox to hand as a healthy corrective ...
Here's a tip. Forget about Gough, forget about Saigon, though the resonances are eerie, just focus on the here and now, and the absolute callousness and cruelty of the current Australian response to those Afghans that were sold the dream, only to discover it turned into a bullshit orange-one con job ...
Will the bromancer accept the pond's advice and chastise the current mob in Canberra?
Of course not ... waiter, a little more pandering, a lot more excuses by way of both siderist comparison, if you please ... you know, what's happening now shouldn't be compared to the behaviour of Archbishop Mannix during World War I, and so on and so forth ...
Did someone mention boat people?
Never mind, now we can add an immortal Rowe to that collection, with more Rowe here ...
Yes, there's all sorts of nauseams going around at the moment, and they're very catching ...
And so to a final word from the bromancer ...
Champion of human solidarity? The engine of history? The true and enduring spirit?
Is it now? What astonishing, craven and delusional bullshit is this? How desperate must the bromancer be to resort to Gough? Never mind the sordid back room deals of a drunk and a squatter liable to leftist guilt for years afterwards ...
Just think how desperate the bromancer must be to use this as his parallel and his excuse.
How pathetic that four years that the pond remembers vividly as a caravan of con artists and hustlers seems to have disappeared down the bromancer's memory black hole ... and yet ... and yet ... the pond remembers ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.