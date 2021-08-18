In which the pond keeps its occasional intake of irony alive ...

Continuing the pond's irregular, short lived compilation of ironies, hereinafter known as the Herman Cain awards ... with a hot contender featured at the Daily Beast ...
Of course it's no lay down misère, there have been a number of hot contenders this month, as per the Daily Beast ...
And then there was the Texas guv, showing how to mingle and spread ...
Over at Huff Post ...
Regeneron? Oh that's handy, and the pond is sure that everyone on the United States universal health care system will share the guv's personal level of comfort ...
The pond thinks of this new genre as roughly equivalent to that ghostly thriller The Others, where it takes Nicole and her brood some time into the show to realise that they might be the ghosts in the house.
Along the way, they demonstrate the classic Victorian enthusiasm for books of the dead, the memorialising of those who've passed on ...
It was quite a business ...
Well we don't need that any more. We have digital records and digital cartoons as a reminder of how it should be done ...
Abbott has been snookered by a school board which has made masks part of the required dress code.ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/status/1427812904863154181
So sayeth Sarah: "Abbott ... will continue to be tested daily while receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment."ReplyDelete
Ah well, as far as I know, catching Covid does absolutely nothing to fix up the brain's idiot centre, though some apparently do decide, just as they go off to sing God's praises for eternity, that maybe they should have been vaccinated after all. But hey, they are now, as they warble joyfully, totally glad that they didn't.