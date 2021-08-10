In which the pond does a deep dive with Lloydie, then joins the Killer death cult yeet again ...

So there we have it ... the official reptile response to the IPCC report ... with loon denialist Adam Creighton given a chance to strut his Killer Creighton stuff at the top of the page ...
Late yesterday things weren't much better ...
There was a little splash at the top of the digital page as Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon, got on the case ...
Meanwhile in other rags, even the lamentable Nine yesterday and today ...
And the Graudian's UK edition was as you might expect ...
So how did the lizard Oz editorialist respond to the fuss?
Yep, pretty much as you'd expect ... you see, the politics is far from settled ...
So do go on ... we need a good dose of reptile FUD, because "some people say" ...
That's it? A long history of reptile climate science denialism, and all the lizard Oz editorialist offers is more of the same?
Well Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon, was on the case, and the pond decided it would go all in with Lloydie ...
First there was his response yesterday ...
Ah a little melting ice, such a peaceful scene ...
The pond's trouble is that it has a long memory, a history of rogues, charlatans and denialists ...
But do go on ...
Uh huh ...
The pond could keep playing that headline game all day ... over the years it's accumulated hundreds of reptile pleas for dear, sweet, dinkum, clean, virginal, innocent Oz coal ...
Yes, indeedy, so how will Australia respond?
Ah yes, thank you Lloydie saviour of the Amazon. It's up to China, the US, India, Russia and the EU.
Nothing to do with us ... we'll just keep on shipping coal and gas, and fudging a response, because it's the Australian way ...
Set an example, show the way, display a little moral leadership and courage? Provide a cudgel so that the Chinese might get a few lumps on their coal-loving noggins?
Well yes, of course, but we've done that already ...
At this point, the pond thought it had run enough celebrations of dearly beloved innocent sweet virginal clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi, and should check below the fold for the usual reptile offerings. Had they flung everything at it, did they do a deep dive into the issues?
Nope, there's Dame Groan, a loyal denialist, groaning away about casual pay, there's a standard assault on comrade Dan, there's Troy worrying about Scotty from marketing, there's a Monk blathering on about religion ... only the lizard Oz editorialist bothered, and we've already been there ...
It was left to Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon to do the deep dive ... so the pond paused for an infallible Pope before diving in with him...
... and then embarked on the marathon with Lloydie ...
Why it's the same sort of snap of chilly, soothing ice ... wouldn't want to run a shot of a heating world, Graudian style ...
Shockingly alarmist ... all that fire ... all those flames ... are there fires somewhere in the world at the moment? Who knew? Please, do go on, saviour of the Amazon ...
Where building new coal-fired power stations is still gathering pace? Phew, good old Lloydie, thank the long absent lord he didn't mention that the reptiles dearly desired that the digging up and shipping out of coal should continue at a gathering pace a little closer to home ...
At this gloomy point the reptiles thought they should insert a cheerful message from climate zealots ...
We still have hope? Climate action now?
We can't even set a target, and we have the likes of beefy Angus and laughing uproariously Joel roaming the corridors of power spruiking bullshit solutions ...
A little more of that anon, but first some more quality time with Lloydie ...
At this point, the reptiles felt the need to insert a cheery snap ...
But the pond wanted to get back to Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon ...
Uh huh, now there's a relief, and besides, we have Joel and beefy Angus technology to sort things out ...
Dammit, that wasn't the tone the pond was expecting ... back to Lloydie, doing his best ...
The great thing about being able to blather on about models and levels of confidence and such like is that really there's no need to do anything about it, except the reptile obvious ... publish another column ...
Sorry the pond had promised not to indulge in a history of reptile care and concern ... back to Lloydie modelling away ...
Oh there's a cheery thought ... but luckily we have a plan in place ...
Yes, the planet is fucked, and the reptiles should be proud of their role in the fucking, with their endless support of worthy projects and worthy denialist politicians ...
And so to a bit of cloud gazing ...
Yes, there's nothing like calling additional warming a positive feedback ... but at last we've reached the end of the deep dive ...
The message is that there's still time to act?
Indeed there is ... and the reptiles are on the case as they have been for the past decade ...
Indeed, indeed, and the truth is, we must keep digging up and shipping out the stuff, it's our moral duty, and if things go wrong, why we can always blame China ...
And now that mention of Killer Creighton reminds the pond that while the planet is fucked, it still has to act as Killer's therapist and listen to his latest rant ...
The pond will have it over in a jiff ...
It's the alternative genre to the one the pond noted awhile ago ...
The one where victims of the death cult realise too late they were in a cult and decide to speak out ... it's a very popular genre at the moment, though a sordid, sick and pathetic one, owing much to the likes of the orange one, the GOP, and News Corp ...
No need to go into the details of the victims of the death cult, not when we have Killer to hand ...
Indeed, indeed, join the Killer death cult, it's a fun way to die ...
And there you have it.
The reptiles have absolutely no shame. The thoroughly disgraced and completely reprehensible parrot turns up in a Killer Creighton column spruiking the usual parrot nonsense ...
Well as usual the pond made sure the click bait clip couldn't play, and went on with the usual Killer ranting, though it frequently feels it should sound like Sybil in Fawlty Towers and keep saying "Oh I know, I know..."
Ah yes, Florida folk are getting on with their lives, or not as the case may be ...
And so on and on, but that's what happens when you're in a death cult ...
And so to the ultimate point of the exercise. Exposing the Killer's fear of masks ...
Pond readers will already be aware that Killer has a deep Freudian problem with masks - there's something really weird and deeply traumatised and traumatising about it - and all the pond can do is offer the therapy of listening ...
Killer and a fear of masks? Who can figure that one out? Never mind, just keep hanging in with Killer, and like other members of the death cult, you too might get a chance to join in the chorus line of regrets, and contribute to the new genre, which marches along with the death cult ... call it vaccine and mask regret ...
Masks? Don't they listen to the Killer?
They'll regret it, they surely will ...
Ah regrets, the pond has had a few, but it's never regretted finishing with a Rowe, with more Rowe here ... oh wait, how could he be so cruel to those poor doggies?
When you start your column with ‘Brilliant American lawyer Alan Dershowitz recently claimed - ‘ you have already created a problem for yourself.ReplyDelete
For a few lines there I wondered if the ‘Washington Correspondent’ might be attempting some comment with economic substance - perhaps something drawing on ‘random walk’. Perhaps he might have considered an actual random walk to compile a column to inform us about the state of things in those allegedly United States.
Well, he seems to have looked in on his art dealer - just the person you go to to discuss the concept of ‘random walk’ in a market, particularly the art market. Might even be able to sprinkle in Eli’s predictions about these ‘nonfungible token’ thingies, which seem to be an excellent way to hoover up the assets of others in a way not seen since the glory days of Chinese railway shares.
But - no. Seems that our ‘Killer’ consults Eli on - epidemiology. Which does lead to a no-random walk, seeking persons who agree with Eli.
That, of course, is the time-honoured methodology of the study of ‘economics’ - the answer will not be found from collection of data, but from collection of comments by persons who share your opinion. Or so our ‘Killer’ would want to persuade us.