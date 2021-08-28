In which the pond celebrates a win, and also spends quality time with Dame Slap, Polonius and a dog bothering zombie ...

The pond was exceptionally pleased to see news of NSW winning again.
So much winning and we never tire of it. Tiresome Victorians - and hopeful reptiles - keep on telling the pond how comrade Dan is leading them to victory, as if he had a chance up against gold standard Gladys ...
Why this very day there was Gemma, a gemma of a reptile scribbler, celebrating gold standard Gladys ...
Yes, it's time for guts and glory, and celebration of gold standard Gladys, but then a sudden fatigue overwhelmed the pond, and it thought now might be the right time to take a pass on gibbering Gemma and instead turn to something more interesting than idle boasting. After all, winners can't sit on the laurels.
What better day to start the weekend than a round or two with Dame Slap, bashing the ABC?
This is the best reptile parlour game of all, way better than snake-bashing season, and every one can play ...
It must hurt Dame Slap. The pond can't count the number of times it's told the legendary tale of how Dame Slap donned her MAGA cap and slipped out into the night air in New York, to celebrate the elevation of the Donald ...
As for defending Faux Noise, sure, sure, here dear, have another sip of bleach, it'll help wash down the goodly doses of hydroxy and Ivermectin ... and then we can broaden the rant into the usual Dame Slap litany ...
At this point, the pond must pause to ask whether attacking the ABC is enough for Dame Slap? Surely it's the fault of bloody women, always complaining and whining and carrying-on, unlike Dame Slap, who is totally stoic ...
Women must be believed? Why would you believe the hideous hussies, the lying little minxes?
Indeed, indeed, in today's febrile climate, it's not enough just to refuse to believe women. They must be called mentally ill, it's the only logical conclusion ... off their collective rockers, loony tunes ...
Perhaps an historic parallel? Perhaps the Stasi, or the SS ... no, wait the Spanish Inquisition surely suits Dame Slap's purpose ... (please, it is important not to have a first clue as to what the Inquisition actually did for an extended period of time, it would quite ruin the metaphor, and lead to charges of Slappian exaggeration and stupidity) ...
Indeed, indeed, but if you can't believe women, who can you believe? And here Dame Slap produces an impeccable solution ...
Keep believing in the Donald...
Talk of the Donald having a one stand with a porn star? Nonsense, believe the Donald. Talk of the Donald sexually harassing a number of women, perhaps raping at least one? Nonsense, believe the Donald ... he's a beacon of 'justice', a shining light, a teller of truth, why not one bald-faced lie has ever passed his lips, as compared to those wretched story-telling, fibber hussies ...
You see? You might have thought the pond was joking, but Dame Slap, faithful devoted MAGA cap wearer waited to produce that zinger "it's bad enough that the ABC treats Trump as so monstrous ..."
Because in Dame Slap's world, Trump isn't a monster, he's just a kindly old dodderer down at Mar-a-Lago acting as a door greeter for the wedding guests ... he's just a gentle giant of a man, spreading truth and 'justice' and warm humanity around the world ... and if you believe that, then surely you have found the only woman you can believe, and if you believe in Dame Slap, the pond also has a golf resort or three to sell you ...
Inspired, the pond was up for anything, and decided it should get in early with prattling Polonius.
After all, bashing the ABC is a sport at which Polonius excels, and surely today, he'd be excited by the triumph in Afghanistan ...
For years, Polonius dedicated himself to the notion that the US achieved a considerable victory in Vietnam. Not on the surface, admittedly, but in the shaping of the entirety of Asia against communism, and what a triumph it was, with emperor Xi quivering in his boots as the very moment the pond pounds the keyboard ...
Say what? There was something awry in the fall of Saigon, even if Kabul is worse? That can't be so ...
...Certainly the Vietnam war was lost by the Saigon government. However, the 521 Australians who fell in the conflict did not die in vain. As Edwards acknowledges, the US-led Vietnam commitment delayed a communist victory by 10 years — much to the benefit of nations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. This was also to Australia’s advantage.
Long-time Singapore leader Lee Kuan Yew (1923-2015) once pointed out that Southeast Asia was better able to withstand a communist victory in Vietnam in 1975 than it would have been a decade earlier when the non-communist nations of Southeast Asia were not so well established. That’s not a myth. (warning, it's at the Sydney Institute).
Much relieved that perhaps in a decade Polonius might be explaining how the fall of Kabul was something of a triumph, the pond plunged in ...
Indeed, indeed, there are ways of departing a war without leaving a situation of complete chaos. Look at the splendid shape that armchair warriors of the Polonial kind left countries like Cambodia and Vietnam in after the war ...
And how wrong of Polonius to try to pin some of the blame on the Donald ... Dame Slap will have words with him ...
At this point the pond should note that the reptiles inserted a snap, just to break up Polonius for a moment ...
The pond likes to honour such interruptions, before returning to the ranting ...
Ah yes, General Petraeus, what an inspiration. Didn't he know how to fuck around as well as fuck a country ...
How lucky that Polonius got distracted and suddenly wandered back to the days of 'Nam and commie spotting ... glory days for your dedicated tyke ...
Indeed, indeed. The pond was incredibly moved and cheered by that Polonial talk of an all hands on deck approach to Afghan refugees, even if they're a bunch of deviant, shifty-looking security risks ... or so the pond is reliably informed ...
And so to the bonus for the day, it being the weekend and all, and the pond has to confess it simply couldn't take a dose of nattering "Ned" this day ...
Perhaps tomorrow, but never mind, the good news is that the dog botherer has gone really fucking weird, out of his zombie gourd, and that is surely enough for an entertaining bonus ...
Look, that talk of badge on chest or tattoo on their forehead is as close as the dog botherer can get to his American cousins ...
These days you never know what might happen to a reptile referencing yellow badges or drawing tattoo parallels ...
So please, bear in mind that the dog botherer is acting with great restraint by turning to zombies as his theme for the day ... it's safer turf than the Nazis ... but not to worry, he can still rant away and howl and bark at the moon, in patented barking mad dog botherer style ...
Yes, not for the dog botherer the dull mundanity of city and suburban life. You're all bloody zombies, while the dog botherer likes to run wild and free. When asked what he's protesting, the dog botherer does his best Marlon impersonation, sneering "whatta ya got?"
Why for his thrills the dog botherer likes to spend time on the ground in Kabul, or perhaps go on rollercoaster rides. Anything other than the daily grind of an unimaginative and conformist existence...
Yet here we are, with the dog botherer grinding out another unimaginative piece conforming to Sky New after dark theology ...
Is that not fucking weird, is that not evidence that indeed there are zombies among us?
For clarity, the pond didn't really mean the reptiles are zombies - they might be the aliens in league with Soros and Gates - and Covid might kill a few people and vaccines might be handy, but just remember that NSW is the winner, you sore losing Victorians, as on we go ...
Yes, it's a minuscule to children and young adults, except when it isn't, and how pleasing it is to see a meaningless figure about Australian cases, when you might read of multiple deaths of young people by way of virus in the United States and elsewhere ...
How soon can we get on with the killing fields? Why NSW is already the leader of the pack, and could show us the way ...
Trust the dog botherer who, it goes without saying, has the same fear of masks as Killer Creighton...
Lack of empathy from the dog botherer? Not really, he shows all the care and compassion and empathy you might expect from a standard Murdochian sociopath, keen on opening up for business ...
Poor lads, the empire is struggling at the moment, as noted in Crikey ...
Sorry, the pond couldn't resist a little unseemly gloating, and besides, is it just the pond's imagination, or is the dog botherer's rant this day extremely long and wretchedly predictable?
Ah yes, that wretched Mark McGowan ... what would he know? The great rapture is upon us, as a voice booms from the telly ...
What a waste of an infallible Pope, but all the same, cry freedumb with the dog botherer!
Ah yes, Shaun of the Dead, though the pond was more inspired by talk of SloMo having a plan ...
And so to the final dog bothering gobbet ...
Yes from Pauline Hanson to badges on chest and tattoo on forehead, it's been the dog botherer at his most humane, compassionate and caring, much like your average reptile sociopath ... but how clever of him not to explicitly break Godwin's Law ...
How clever of him just to hint that he himself might be some kind of weird News Corp zombie, sent out to terrify the masses into conforming ... why, with a bit of luck, soon they might be healing by laying on hands, and relieving suburban monotony by shouting in tongues to imaginary friends in the sky ...
And now, speaking of the thought police, some wag sent the pond the image below, found on the full to overflowing internet, knowing the pond was from Tamworth, and inordinately fond of the town's symbol ...
Forget the zombies, get with the real action ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.