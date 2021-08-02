In which the pond celebrates a traditional reptile Monday feast, with the Major, the Caterist and first news of Xmas thanks to the Oreo ...

Astonished and outraged that big tech should suggest that Sky News after dark is fucked in the head? Shocked and appalled that an old thugby unionist should take to joking about the dangerously deluded parrot with a shock jock of the Hadders kind, because there are some shock jocks even weirder than others? Upset that someone in another place should crack a V joke?
These are precarious, nay dangerous times, which is why the pond turned to its popular Monday segment, "ask the Major", wherein the Major Mitchell would parrot away about it all being the fault of the ABC ...
No doubt at this moment there are a few who might go biblical and smite and smote the Major with Matthew 7:5: Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye.
But the pond won't hear a word of that kind cast against the Major ...
Indeed, indeed ... fair cop ...
But please, don't let a suspension stand in the way of a Major rant ...
Yes, yes, things are going stupendously well, and everything is for the best in the Major's world ... not that those bloody lefties would understand ... why don't they just go out and punch a horse in the moosh?
Say what? Is the Major quoting approvingly approved words he heard on the ABC? The pond is shocked and appalled. This is what happens when you spend too much time listening to the ABC ... you get a little addled and light-headed, and next thing you know you're quoting some bit of outrageous nonsense you heard on RN, when everybody knows for the good oil you should turn to Sky News, preferably after dark, when you can join the loons howling at the moon ...
And so to a final gobbet of mote-plucking, picking and casting out ...
Strangely the Major didn't pick up on Sky News' role, but not to worry, the pond notes that it's time for its hydroxy pill, and so will take a short break before resuming with the Caterist ...
(Intermission music, if you please maestro).
Ah that's better, the pond is fully hydroxied thanks be unto the parrot and the furniture salesman, and so can tackle the next pressing issue of the day ...
Sorry, sorry, that was yesterday's breathless reptile report celebrating the important role of coal ... but today the Caterist has something even more important on his mind ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, has the Caterist gone full paleo Pete Evans, and taken a swig or two of healthy camel's milk?
The pond is, of course, a determined meat eater, but if anybody or anything could sway the pond to the other side, it's probably a read of the Caterist putting in the boot ...
Indeed, indeed, the pond is right on board. Frankly if was good enough for cave men (forget the women), then it's good enough for the pond. Sure the life expectancy of cave folk wasn't that great, but it seems that Paleo Pete and the Caterist are one, and together might finally solve the mystery of flood waters in quarries and incidentally sort out what to do about climate change ... perhaps nothing ...
Don't you just love the Caterist anyhows, as in "anyhow methane has been found to have far fewer long-term effects than carbon dixoide emissions."
Anyhoo, that means the pond doesn't have to bother reading this sort of malarkey ...
What would NASA know? The pond gets its raw red meat and camel's milk deep understanding of science from the Caterist ...
If that's where we're heading? Surely we're heading for a complete and comprehensive fucking of the planet, and the pond does appreciate each effort the Caterist makes in that direction ...
And so to the bonus of the day, and here the pond faced an agonising choice ...
Should the pond liberate Scotty from marketing from the reptile paywall?
Sorry, the awesome hideousness of that banal pitch about vaccination being the gold medal, down there with fool's gold Gladys being the standard, was simply too much for the pond.
Besides, there was a better booster at hand ... and the reptiles had put the reformed, recovering feminist at the top of the digital page early in the morning with good news of Xmas for Xians everywhere ...
How could the pond resist that sort of pitch? The dog botherer silenced? Killer Creighton sent out to the News Corp kennel of shame? Everything for the best in the best of all possible Santa the Xian symbol world?
Preach on, reformed, recovering feminist ...
Say what? Now the reptile graphics department are getting their illustrative snaps from YouTube screen caps?
Dear sweet long absent lord, how long before the lizard Oz simply turns into a rather large blog? But please, do go on with the good news, and the smiting of the dog botherer and the smoting of Killer Creighton, and their negativism ... and erase from the pond's mind all that terrible advice emanating from Sky News ...
Ah yes, Santa, as splendid an example of Xian mythology as the pond could imagine ... but now, speaking of mental health, the pond must note that at this point the reptiles inserted a video of Barners feeling confident, and the pond knew this needed to be defanged by being screen capped, and demoted in size, and accompanied by a trigger alert ...
Phew, that's better, now back to the good Oreo Santa the Xian symbol news ...
Is it wrong for the pond to interrupt at this point and suggest the best way to mental health? A free Oreo with every vaccination jab ...
Thank the long absent lord the pond made that a screen cap too and refused to divulge the source. A Krispy Kreme, an Oreo glaze, a vaccination card, and a heart attack?
And no, the pond isn't feeling addled and light-headed, it's taking the reformed, recovering feminist very seriously, Santa seriously ...
Those with more serious psychological illnesses? But wouldn't that mean giving lots of cash in the paw to Sky News viewers and News Corp readers? Is that fair?
Sorry, sorry, the pond must take the Oreo in upbeat guise seriously.
Perhaps a reptile graph would help. We all love our graphs, and it would remove any choleric feeling in the air ...
Yippee, as any Xian knows, Santa coming to town is a winner ...
The kids in girl
And boyland
Will have a jubilee
They're gonna build
A toyland town
All around
The Christmas tree
And then they're gonna burn it down
And then we're gonna break all the toys
And then we're gonna make some noise
We're gonna party all night long
We're gonna sing this sing this song
We're gonna party all night long
We're gonna sing this song
Santa Claus
Is coming
To town
Santa Claus
Is coming to town
Santa Claus
Is coming to town
S-A-N-T-A C-L-A-W-S
Santa Claus
Is coming to town
Santa Claus
Is coming to town
And with that it's time for the immortal Rowe's alternative Olympics, with more alternative events to be found here ... and if anyone should think this is a shot at the reformed, recovering feminist and her Santa, SloMo Xmas celebrations, please, she should be so lucky ...
