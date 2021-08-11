In which Lloydie and "Ned" sort out the climate in a dinkum practical Aussie way

You see? It's the modelling, it's always been the modelling, the reptiles have always loved to cast doubt on the modelling, and even as the real world catches up with and substantiates the modelling, still, there can't be a high degree of confidence.
And then there's the 'much too alarmist' and 'nothing to do with us' defences, with those bloody useless developing countries at the heart of it ...
Please, evoke the religious nature of the report by referring to breathless prophecies of a looming Hadean future ... (NB: "relating or characteristic of Hades, the underworld of the dead", not "relating to or denoting the period when the earth was forming") ...
Indeed, indeed, that bloody useless mob of developing world countries, how could we ignore them, how could we ignore their emissions?
We can of course ignore our own deep love of coal, because it's clean and innocent and virginal, and besides those bloody developing countries are pleased to get their grubby paws on it ... just like our beloved leader ...
Inspirational ...
Shocking. Those bloody deviant Indian and Chinese folk. Of course Scotty from marketing set a stunning example to the world by announcing to the world that Australia wasn't interested in projects such as Adani and was phasing out coal over the next decade.
The world reeled, and the pond realised it was living in an alternative universe ...
Yes, easier said than done when you've got Lloydie of the Amazon leading the reptiles in a spirited campaign of FUD ... as the coal-loving, climate science denying reptiles have done for years ...
And now before moving on to the Everest known as "Ned", perhaps a consoling word from the infallible Pope ...
And so to nattering "Ned", and the turtle words of "Ned" will soon make it clear that it's not a race.
In fact, the reptiles realised that they needed to slow things up very quickly, and so they offered two serves of "Ned" guaranteed to bring the conversation to a plodding, even screeching, halt ...
The pond groaned. Two lots of "Ned" blathering about squaring circles, and no doubt with a link to his podcast, or a player, wherein or whereby "Ned" might repeat his words in a mystical reptile incantation pleasing to himself, and sending others off into the land of nod...
Indeed, indeed, it's all about China, India, Indonesia, South Africa and such like. Nothing to do with us, nothing to see here.
And besides, technology changes everything. What technology, you might ask, given the monumental waste of money on some of SloMo's and beefy Angus's pet technology dreams, but relax, even "Ned" can't get behind that sort of bullshit ...
You see?! No need to talk of non-existent technology and truisms when you can blather on about price signals.
As for that talk of China, what a ripper ... "a welcome comment given the absence of much discussion about China in our debate" ...
And yet all the reptiles ever do is talk about China, and blame China, and never mention our own beloved coal and our attachment to it, and besides ...
Thank you Killer, but not now ... though the pond does feel mortified by the way it missed out on the best bit in Killer's last offering ...
Thank you Charlie Lewis, the pond stands corrected, but in all the above, what was most unsettling for the pond was that there was no mention of "Ned's" podcast. Had it done a Donald blog dive? Perhaps in the next bout of "Ned" ...
Oh look, shocking, filthy coal being moved around in China, quite unlike our own beloved, innocent, exceptionally clean and virginal, dinkum Oz coal ...
A retired geophysicist isn't frightened by the report? Well that's a relief, but all the same, the pond was pleased it had defanged the click bait clip by way of a screen cap...
More important, where was "Ned's" podcast? Surely the reptiles weren't going to offer sundry distracting click bait clips and ignore "Ned" reading his own words into the microphone?
Ah, back to the old technology routine, and please don't ask about the precise nature of the technology. All the pond knows is that solar and wind are useless and we must spend oodles of money on research, Bjorn-again style, and eventually we'll arrive at a solution, preferably by 2099 ...
Damn it, the pond was torn. There was "Ned" blathering on about those wretched Europeans, and there was a click-bait clip about the IPCC report not being a proper scientific document, featuring the Riddster, a real scientist, or so the reptiles say ... and yet, no news of "Ned's" podcast, wherein he no doubt repeats the wise words of the Riddster, because, while you can pretend the denialism has gone from the lizard Oz, you have to marvel at the way the climate denialists keep popping up ...
Ah yes, the world can't ignore developing nations' emissions, but of course we can ignore our own feeble efforts, and indeed our love of coal, and this message bears repeating many times ... but even as the pond defanged that click bait clip by way of a screen cap, rendering it safely inert, the pond kept wondering about "Ned's" podcast ...
It was like waiting for Godot, this waiting for "Ned" to read his own wise words ...
So what does it all mean? Well, there's no "Ned" podcast in sight, so surely it's a catastrophe.
As for the rest? Well the planet's fucked, and Australia's contribution to solving the problem is fucked, and the reptiles will keep on with their dissembling and their blather about a new age of protectionism as code for the planet not needing any kind of protection.
But then what would you expect from a clap happy who talks in tongues to an imaginary friend, and thinks he can heal with the laying on of hands ... a healing incidentally that will come in very handy when friend Brian fronts the bench ...
And now because winners are grinners, and because climate science denialist Dame Slap has done a Dame Groan and is safely off with the High Court this day, the pond would like to commend an effort put out yesterday by the bouffant one ...
What the fuck does that mean? The Aussie way? The Aussie way to get the job done on climate!? We're in a crisis situation involving the world, and we'll sort it out the Aussie way?
Now it's easy to see why the pond was so moved by Shanners' effort, transcribing Scotty from marketing's words ...
Where the bloody hell are ya, world, it's the 'dinkum Aussie way of doing it' time ... and if that means sangers and a barbie and bloody fair dinkum songs, so be it ...
Ah yes, world beating, world leading ... you can spout any kind of bullshit to your imaginary friend ... but wait, what's this?
There's more, including a graph, here, but the pond must attend to the last of Shanners' valiant effort featuring the blather of beefy Angus ... you know, good old beefy, the man who stood up to wind with the windy parrot and the even windier former furniture salesman back in 2013 ...
There's more on beefy Angus here, including this bon mot ...
Suffice to say, that when it comes to wind, our beefy Angus is a jolly Joe man ...
Good old jolly Joe, just another in a long line of dinkum Aussies offering practical solutions to problems that vex the world ...
Sorry for those detours, back to beefy Angus and SloMo and the dinkum Australian do nothing way ...
A practical approach, with practical solutions?
Yep, if the world adopts the dinkum do nothing Australian way, it truly will be fucked, and just to make the point clearer, the reptiles ended the bouffant one's splendid piece with a video clip ... blathering on about 'practical solutions', as you do, when you don't have a clue, and really have spent decades practising the art of clueless denialism while suffering from wind phobia ...
Naturally the pond defanged the click bait video by way of a screen cap, and after a period of decent mourning for the absence of a "Ned" podcast, turned to the immortal Rowe for a closer, with more closing Rowe - always be closing - here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.