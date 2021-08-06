In which the hills are alive with the sound of song, the pond tries a little carroling, and then desperately attempts to secede to form the state of New England ...

Tradition is only worth keeping if it's occasionally worth breaking ... and today the pond must break a tradition.
Usually the pond begins with a loon ranting at the moon in the lizard Oz, and then moves on to another loon, and never bothers with an actual news story in the lizard Oz ...
Relax, the loons are waiting in the wings for their turn on the pond stage, but this yarn was too rich, if only because ...
Yes that was back aways, in the Graudian here, but these days you can now have the pleasure of heading off to The New Daily for Charges laid against Hillsong founder Brian Henderson, close friend of Scott Morrison, or interesting questions, such as How Scott Morrison responds to allegations against Brian Houston could be Australia's clincher ...
The pond has never attempted to conceal its irritation at the clap happy Hillsong cult ... and so this was exceedingly rich ...
Oh the story was everywhere ...
But the pond found it exceptionally rich to see it in the lizard Oz ...
Oh it's too rich and before moving on to traditional loon fare, please allow the pond to celebrate our prime minister - Scott Morrison - with a bit of a First Dog cartoon, with the full cartoon here ...
And now ... oh heck, might as well be hung for a lamb as well as a sheep, as they used to say in tar-feathering days in Tamworth, and the pond did love this report in Crikey about the current doings of the onion muncher ...
And speaking of Hindu nationalists and a tendency to fascism, the pond should note this story ...
Yes, the Murdochians aren't bothering to conceal their love of fascism and dictatorships these days ... as the evidence mounts that the orange one almost pulled off a coup, thanks to minions, lickspittles and fellow travellers of the Jeffrey Clark kind ...
Yes, there's a lot of fascist shit going down in the world, from the Taliban to the Iranians to the Chinese dragooning in music to celebrate a hundred years of a one party dictatorship to the Republicans and the Murdochians, and with all that, the pond is stuck with loons in the lizard Oz howling at the moon ... so come on down loon, it's finally howling time at the pond...
Oh fucketty fuck, not the teenager ... why if he starts his caroling with J. K. Rowling, the return to old reptile shibboleths will be over before it started ...
Funny old lamenting loon, with such a wild-eyed Spanish Inquisition litany, and yet how wonderfully irrelevant. Who might speak of the vainly narcissist and yet not lament the orange one, and the Murdochians, and not revile the very lickspittle rag in which you're caroling away?
But still, listening attentively and seeming to give a flying fuck is what the pond does, even as it furtively nods off ...
Funny old lamenting loon. Would you feel better if you could just go out and bash up a poofter? How about turning magisterially on a woman and yelling, "woman, get thee to a nunnery or at least the kitchen ..."
Oh if only he could be back in the good old days ... when poofters and uppity, difficult blacks knew their place, and you could pick up a complimentary woman at your local Anglican outfitter ...
What a tremendous wank, and the pond hopes the resulting ejaculate, copious and considerable in size, will satisfy the pond's traditional readership ...
And at this point, the pond will pause for an infallible Pope, celebrating the religion of climate science ...
And so to the bonus for the day, and of course the the pond couldn't leave the hole in the bucket man out of it ...
The pond actually doesn't give a flying fig for the topic, or this variation on reptile lamentations, but being deeply conservative, and this being Friday, the pond will always make available a little space for the hole in the bucket man's wailing and lamentations ... and the notion that the entire conception of Australia as a total fucking disaster certainly has some appeal ...
Funny old delusional hole in the bucket man, bringing back the anti-federation movement by hearty borrowings from a book emanating from the bowels of Connor Court Publishing ... as if we haven't already had the spruiker himself at the lizard Oz ...
With a sickening feeling, the pond knew what it must do ... having ignored the original, it must now double down, and let the pair carry on like pork chops in a William Burroughs cut and paste (careful where you point that gun when aiming at an apple) ...
Tremendous stuff, double the amount of blather the pond cares not a whit nor a jot about. Are you not entertained? Come on hole in the bucket man, keep it going, let's get that tag team tagging...
Indeed, indeed, but let the plucky lad speak for himself ...
Tellingly? Tell that to Tucker and Hungary, the pond says, but enough already, it's time for the final gobbet from the hole in the bucket man ...
Oh dear, the pond reached the end, and had entirely miscalculated the cutting and the pasting. What the heck, here have a couple of final gobbets from the prof flung together willy nilly because the pond has an Olympic event to attend ...
Ah yes, forget Sparta, we Greeks must band together for the war on China ... we must stage another battle of Plataea, and add it to Gallipoli, because nations are born from the clash of steel and the spilling of blood on sand, and there must be lebensraum for 'roos and koalas and ...seig Eureka!
Phew, the pond got quite into Tucker mode there, but luckily the immortal Rowe has arranged for more competition from various states competing as cockies, toads, sandgropers, croweaters, and southerners in the alternative olympics, with more events staged here ...
