In which the dog botherer sets the free speech pace, Polonius rambles with Campbell and Stevo jets off to Florida ...

The pond breathed a deep sigh of relief when it spotted the dog botherer ...
Yesterday the pond spent far too much time with the lizard Oz's armchair warriors. Please whatever you do, don't mention the reptiles' failed war, it might interfere with the war on China.
But that said, what to do, which reptile to turn to. Sadly Dame Slap was no use, she was off with the legal pixies on her planet above the faraway tree ...
Nor did that talk of WA powerbrokers intrigue the pond. Wasn't that just standard form, and how could a cache of messages compare to a knife in the back. And hadn't the sandgropers already seceded?
That's why the pond was delighted that the dog botherer took up the cudgel and smoted the woked mightily ...
Ah the strangling of free speech, which reminds the pond of the story of how the dog botherer came by his loon pond name ...
The story is told at the Graudian here, way back when ...
There's more, but that blather about taking legal action over a lame skit being allegedly in the defence of free speech is a good point at which to interrupt ... not just to roll Jaffas down the aisle and laugh hysterically ... but because it takes us deep into war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength territory ...
You know, he always an-over sensitive, arrogant preening prat, and it's all on view in that gobbet. But here's the thing.
The pond went looking for more stories about the dog fucker saga and came across this story ...
It's unexceptional, a pretty straightforward summary, albeit with a snap from the allegedly offending skit ... but the great thing was that it jogged the pond's memory and provided a link to YouTube ...
More of that anon, but for the moment on with the dog botherer ...
You see? It's okay to denigrate a black American woman of some power, but giving the dog botherer a mild joke about bestial fornication was cruel and inhumane punishment, despite this sort of cartoon having some fair form.
It was certainly crude, but the comic intent was obvious enough ... in the show, it came in the context of an election report featuring the dog botherer ...
And from the dog botherer being a pompous prat, it went to other places ...
The pond doesn't mean to hurt the dog botherer's feelings by re-running the sketch, though it's freely available on YouTube (get about fourteen minutes in, and allow a few moments for the relevant moment to appear ...)
Rather it's just a way of pointing out how monstrously hypocritical reptiles get when they talk about free speech - which is to say, feel free to speak freely, so I can sue the socks off you and make off like a bandit ...
It's worth reciting some of Marr's history of the original dog fucker saga ... a reminder of just how News Corp plays the game ...
Yes, mendacious and hypocritical, a pack of wolves hunting together...
A censoriousness he finds insulting? Along with a book plug, because the reptiles love cash in the paw?
Well we're all adults here and some say that Bill Leake is an amazing cartoonist, but try to find this on the full to overflowing intertubes ...
No doubt the dog botherer could contemplate that with equanimity, even good humour, as it returned fire for another cartoon ...
In fact it briefly turned into something of a meme ...
But the big "free speech" sook couldn't take the heat, and took the ABC to the cleaners ... you know, a woke-up call for the weak as Tamworth piss ... (which is notorious for being very weak indeed).
Back to Marr for a little more of that history, and before you know it, the dog fucker will transform into the dog botherer ...
And that's how freedom of speech works in the lizard Oz, and how the dog fucker became the dog botherer, because he's not just a fucker, fucking up Utegate and Iraq, he's a constant hypocritical bother...
And so to Polonius, and what a relief he too ignores the big issues of the pandemic and the war, and gets even more arcane ...
Frankly the pond hasn't thought of rambling Campbell for a long time, and the pond was startled to see Polonius pay attention or give him any weight, but whatever, point taken, it's not the war and it's not the vaccine or the pandemic, so whatever ... and at least there'll be the usual history lesson ...
Aha, it's got sweet fuck all to do with rambling Campbell, it's a chance for Polonius to ramble down memory lane and frolic with the Liberals ... a bit like the mad uncle come down from the attic to remember the good old days of coups ...
It seems a tad unfair to lump Malware and John "guess the price of the cake" Hewson in with rambling Campbell, but whatever, this is only an excuse for Polonius to run through familiar riffs featuring those who've offended him in the past ...
The onion muncher timely? Trust Polonius to stretch the truth ...
Newman is a national figure? Perhaps in his own lunchtime, or perhaps as a fondly remembered national clown...
And so to the bonus for the day ... and here the pond had to make a hard choice ...
The pond sadly had no interest in the oscillating fan talking up SloMo, and our Gracie keeps ruining her track record by talking of serious issues in a sensible way...
That's simply un-reptilian, and verging on heresy, and it will catch up with her one day.
And the pond had already done the bromancer and the dog botherer, so only Stevo was left ... (talk of a language minefield was just too silly for words having just stumbled through the dog botherer's cartoon minefield) ...
Freedumbs! A clarion cry for freedumbs. This was more like it, this was pond grist to the mill
And the most excellent thing is that Stevo turns out to be a full-blown paranoid hysteric ...
Yesterday, the choppers were out in force, hovering over the pond's neighbourhood, no matter the third runway.
They can do that because for over a year the planes have disappeared from the skies, another thing designed to send Stevo into a frenzy ... albeit providing the pond with some blessed relief because there must be a silver lining to every reptile whine ...
Ah, the police state. Of course the choppers were in the sky because out in the streets there were valiant warriors inspired by Stevo and his ilk, ready to fight the police state, and never mind being in the middle of a pandemic ...never mind trying to join in a community effort to send the wretched thing on its way ...
Bloody deplorables. The pond should have known ...
No doubt all are devoted readers of Stevo, out on the street and hoping to defeat the virus by indulging in a super spreader event ...
Now to crank up the Stevo rhetoric to eleven ...
It's got to be noted that like many a mad uncle that comes down from the attic for a rant, Stevo's attempts at humour aren't particularly funny ... nor connected to reality, because indeed one of the strangest things you do when hiring a prostitute is pay for services ... and hopefully a happy ending ... you know ...
The pond almost feels like employing a sex worker to give Stevo a fuck and a happy ending so it might settle him down a little ... but no, like many a reptile rant, this is a long one, and Stevo even has to have a go at fool's gold standard Gladys.
Not because she did the lockdown too late, and fearing the far loon right generally made a mess of things, but because she even bothered to do a lockdown, when we can all have freedumb and die ... in the reptile way of Killer Creighton, the dog botherer, and other reptile death wish luminaries ... commonly known as participants in the Herman Cain award ...
Instead of death by cop, it's death by virus ...
Speaking of the Herman award, the Daily Beast unveiled a new contender ... (might be paywall affected)
Sorry about the small print, but the text is very Cain-ish and fruity and worth a read and possibly an award ...
A Republican legislator in Maine who lost his wife to COVID-19 last week appeared at a rally on Tuesday that featured a GOP colleague who compared the state’s Democratic governor to a Nazi doctor who performed deadly experiments on Jews during the Holocaust.
State Rep. Chris Johansen, who emerged in the early days of the pandemic as a fierce opponent of public health-related restrictions, joined a group of lawmakers at the event in Augusta. State Rep. Heidi Sampson delivered a speech to the crowd that baselessly accused Gov. Janet Mills, who has introduced a vaccine mandate for health-care workers, of operating a government campaign to test “experimental” vaccines on unknowing citizens.
She described Mills as the “reincarnated” Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who performed deadly experiments on Jewish people in Auschwitz death camps during the Holocaust.
“Do I need to remind you of the late 1930s and into the 40s in Germany. And the experiments with Josef Mengele,” Sampson said according to a video from the event posted online. “What was it? A shot. And these were crimes against humanity. And what came out of that? The Nuremberg Code. The Nuremberg Trial. Informed consent is at the top and violating that is punishable by death.”
She also compared vaccine mandates to the Tuskegee syphilis experiment on Black men. Sampson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
The rally came in response to a recent announcement that health-care workers would be required to get shots as part of a push to shore up vaccinations among state and federal employees and health-care workers with public-facing roles.
State Rep. Shelley Rudnicki, who recorded the rally on Facebook Live, told The Daily Beast on Friday that the event had been misunderstood and wasn’t so much anti-vaccines as it was a “pro-freedom” rally. “The vaccine was just a culmination of everything,” Rudnicki argued. “It was a ‘right to choose’ rally.”
What in inspiration for Stevo ...
Ah Alcatraz, sorry Stevo, the buzzer sounded, you dropped the ball ...
As we've seen, references to Auschwitz and 'arbeit macht frei' are more appropriate, but do go on ...
Um, there's just a little problem with that suggestion, Stevo.
There are a lot of people who would like to get a jab, and haven't yet been let in, or found a dose, or discovered it was sent elsewhere, or were unhappy when their booking was shifted, and if you're of a certain age for get it...
And then there are those who remain confused because they were told one vaccine was good and the other bad, and nobody thought about alternatives ... and didn't even bother too much about supplies...
How about going and having a shout at SloMo, useless uncle down from the attic ...
Oh all right, and make it a proper rant so that the pond can be alarmed at the amount of mental damage being suffered by reptiles at the lizard Oz ... because how else to explain a lack of deaths being dismissed as "nothing to show for it."
Well the Herman Cain award is still open Stevo, so if you'd like to demonstrate how death is nothing to show for it ...
The pond understands that DeSantis and Abbott are your heroes, and we could really accomplish a top notch killing field, if we just opened up and let things rip ... but the pond doesn't mean to get in the way of your rant ...
Memo to the lizard Oz graphics department ... you do realise that snap has got three fifths of fuck all to do with Stevo's rant about conspiracy theories, cynical government suppression, mental health disasters, and sorry old farts, it's sad to see you go, but you know, in Stevo's world, it's very much ''the old farts the'' ...
