Dear diary, spent a quiet day with Killer and Dame Groan, helping spread a little fear, hate and loathing in the garden, so much better than compost ...

The pond always welcomes fellow reptile devotees, but thinks that reference by Dennis Muller to Kremlinology is seriously misleading.
What we have here is a cult, and rather than think of Kremlin or perhaps Catholic church intrigue, we're better off thinking of Charlie Manson, or other famous cult leaders of the Jonestown kind...
It helps explain how Chairman Rupert's minions have fostered, and continue to foster, the cult of the orange one ... and how in the United States, people are needlessly dying through the cult of misinformation, with Faux Noise as the fountainhead of folly ...
Never mind, the pond is just excited to see others join in herpetological studies, though it's disappointing to report that today Killer Creighton has abandoned the killing fields to deal with other matters ...
Ignoring the meaningless mumbo jumbo recital of data as if that were the killer answer, the pond prefers to dwell on the way that the presence of News Corp in the world routinely cranks up the festering level of fear, hate and loathing, a trend that has been discernible for some time ... as noted in The Monthly here back in May 2019 ...
And so on, and there's a lot more - as you'd expect from a piece with a sub-heading "denialism, nihilism and the Murdoch propaganda machine ..."
How many times have the reptiles launched an assault on the woke, and berated the different and the other, and stoked fear and hate? Nobody bothers to count, and in any case, can you assign a number to the infinite?
Leaving philosophical questions aside, in his own modest way, Killer Creighton has made some noble contributions to the cult, and its willingness to cause physical and mental injury to its followers (as cult leaders do) ...
But why is Killer downplaying all this talk of hate crime? Well would your average bank robber want to talk up a successful raid on a vault?
“Stoking hatred against racial and religious minorities is at the core of businesses like News Corp, they will not give up their profits and their status for something so trivial as the lives as safety of the people they target,” McKinnnon said.
Indeed, indeed, and more here, and generally it might be said that taking a look at News Corp is roughly equivalent to bathing eyeballs in slime ...
A nuanced read of the Killer's effort will see that even in the downplaying, the desire to sneer and mock is strong in this one: "The number of races you can be hated for has doubled since those naive times."
Actually the number of bigotries celebrated by News Corp haven't grown. It's just that people have started to notice and speak out, and head to the window and shout out that they're mad as hell at Murdochian dumbfuckery and they aren't going to take it any more ....
And so to the ultimate deflection ...
Pot meet kettle. The let her rip, Freudian mask fearing man is suddenly tut tutting about the damage being done by left-wing politics, when News Corp has, by definition, been a money-making machine profiting by the division of people along the lines of race, sex and sexuality ... and whatever other festering form of fear, hate mongering and division the quislings and cult followers can devise ...
Of course Killer is still a baby when it comes to the real power players, of the Tucker kind ... as celebrated here ...
And so on, but enough of the killing fields, and the downplaying of hate, fear and loathing, while busily elevating these activities in every platform available to the company ...
Instead, it's time for a wind down and so the pond went looking for a second piece ...
Oh dear, the pond must update its browser at some time, but that ad disrupting the layout seemed to be something of a metaphor ... all the usual whining and moaning, but with ads ... (perhaps they could start running MyPillow guy ads now he's fussing and feuding with Fox).
Never mind, it seemed that only a dose of Dame Groan groaning away would match the tasty flavour of that disruptive ad ...
It's everything the pond admires in the groaner ... sniping at inclusion and diversity (well, you can't let migrants off the hook entirely), an air of rich, satisfied complacency, and a firm sense that so long as I'm alright, everything is right in the world, so why don't you just all sloan off ... yes, you, you bloody Keynesians ... wanting to give a little cash in the paw to those on struggle street, when in Dame Groan's day she was up at four to go down coal mine after munching on cardboard to quell the hunger ...
It's pleasing to see Dame Groan bring to heel these wretches. There's been a lot of bringing to heel of late, as celebrated by Kudelka here ...
As for empathy for those doing it tough in these troubled times, there's just time for a last dose of it from Dame Groan, and if you're left feeling a little hungry or perhaps even dispossessed, don't come whining to the pond ... the entire point of the reptiles is to spread misery, unhappiness, fear and loathing, and in her own humble way, Dame Groan is doing her bit ...
And with that done and dusted, there's nothing left for the pond but to join the immortal Rowe in his alternative Olympics, which suddenly made competitive events seem interesting in the pond's eyes, and with more interesting events here ...
