A couple of notes before embarking on the onerous chore of the day, which is to say, reading the hole in the bucket man, elevated to the top of the digital page ...
First, please note how the reptiles love that shot - they've put it top of the digital page again - proving that even in a time of crisis, you can't stop the reptiles from treasuring the sales potential of a pretty face ...
Secondly, please note that NSW, having given up its gold standard, has now embraced "freedumb" ... and the reptiles are peddling "freedumb" to save Gladys's hide ...
Oh well, dark times, dark humour, and Gladys as Budgie can only bring memories and a smile to the face ...
And so to the picking up of the burden ...
Now it's possible to see why the pond left in those screen snaps of the click bait videos. Why there's our very own Erica mourning that we didn't get the chance to exploit Afghanistan, and now China might get to do it, and how fair is that? Surely we have the right to exploit a country to the fullest? Oh well, perhaps another order of heroin will set things right ... now please, do go on, hole in the bucket man ...
Note the easy way that our Henry slipped past the orange one, making only a cameo appearance in that click bait video ... but there's yet another video to come, along with a history lesson ...
A clickbait video about the strange delusions about the Taliban? Who knows where those strange delusions came from?
And let's not talk about all that complimentary women shit, the pond got enough of that from angry Sydney Anglicans ...
And so we enter the coulda, woulda, shoulda phase of the journey, and truth to tell, George W. coulda settled the war long ago, and that was the only time when it was feasible without generating the unholy mess we see today ... and then comes our Henry's most startling insight of them all.
The wonder and joy of that Doha deal, which our Henry dubs "scarcely perfect", thereby introducing the pond to the notion that it can hardly be said that our Henry is scarcely stupid ... why he has stupidity in abundance ...
Even die-hard Democrats are having trouble defending Biden?
Well, it's not for getting out of the war, it's for the incompetence of not even having the remotest notion of a plan ...
In the same spirit, would that even the most die-hard dunderheads had some trouble defending the scarcely perfect doings of the orange one ... the man whose scarcely perfect treaty, and his fawning over the Taliban, led directly to recent events, and no, you can't get past "Go", collect cash and get out of the country ... that's not how it works in the world of American exceptionalism ...
And so to the rest of the reptiles this day ...
What an uninspiring lot. It seems that Josh has given up his day job, and now moonlights as a columnist for the lizard Oz, the Swiss bank account man isn't to taste as usual, and two lizard Oz editorials fill the void ...
The rant against jolly Joe is predictable ... but the other one held some hope of a lighter racist note in readiness for the weekend...
What's the real problem here? Yes, it's August 20th, and the lizard Oz is attempting to defend a wretched, thoroughly offensive cartoon published on 14th August the previous year ...
There's the entire uselessness of the APC in a nutshell.
There's absolutely no point in it existing, even if there's a belated pleasure in listening to the lizard Oz editorialist plead and howl and whine ...
Fuck the pond dead, what a crock of crap. For those who came in late to the story, this was what caused the ruckus, and the pond can only bear to insert it in the guise of a tweet ...
Hurt feelings? Invite vilification? A professional cartoonist just doing his job to the highest standard and in the finest traditions of his craft?
Sorry, nope, no. It was a shitty racist cartoon by a really crappy cartoonist, who in the daily course of events is never noted by the pond, because amazing to contemplate, he's worse than his father, even allowing that his father went a little dotty in the racist noggin after taking that unfortunate fall...
The defence offered at the time was pathetic, verging on the insulting, as noted at The Conversation here ...
When Johannes used those words, expressed in a tweet by Biden yesterday, he was highlighting Biden’s language and apparent attitudes, not his own,” Dore told Guardian Australia. “The intention of the commentary in the cartoon was to ridicule racism, not perpetuate it.”
I think Dore’s explanation is unconvincing. Biden’s tweet is clearly referring to girls who look up to Harris. It’s a massive sidestep to say Biden is talking down to his recent vice-presidential pick. The contexts are totally different.
Ridicule racism? Oh so war is peace, and black is white?
Yes, pull the other one, deplorable Dore. Are you trying to make the Major seem like a better editor? Or do you want to give a new angle to the reptiles' reliance on Orwellian to describe twisting and distorting language?
Of course all this was noted at the time, including by the venerable Meade ...
And so on and so forth, which brings the pond to the ruling that the reptiles reluctantly published ...
It's over a year on, you useless cackling geese.
If only we could have media regulation the way New York hands out helpful suggestions ...
You know, how about some timely suggestions ... like get a new fucking cartoonist, and while you're at it, a new fucking editor wouldn't hurt, and how pleased we are to make these suggestions in September 2020 ... rather than sitting on our arses trying to hatch a golden egg and coming up with this instead ...
Yes, in the usual way, the cardigan wearers spend an inordinate time contemplating the wretched arguments of the guilty.
Oh, we're getting freedumb in New South Wales too ... which is way better than inept failure ... now carry on with the case for the defence, nonsense though it might be ...
Uh huh, we had to wait for over a year for that? So what's the conclusion?
Uh huh. Over a year to arrive at the point of the bleeding obvious ...
Lordy lordy, over a year to work out that calling a woman a little brown girl might be deemed racist. What a marvel, what a wonder ... and such a quick marvel too ...
Never mind, what a relief it is not to have to worry about any Leak developing in these pages, the pond will leave the Leaky boat and its hurt feelings to the reptiles, and instead turn to the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe as usual here ...
