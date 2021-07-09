In which the war on China is discontinued, but our Henry wages war on the virus with the help of Plato ...

The current lockdown is producing a deep state of ennui in the pond, and these reptiles on a Friday are no help at all ... but one piece did intrigue the pond and luckily it had nothing to do with vaccines or viruses or such like.
What on earth could "Chinese military threat is overstated" portend?
Hadn't the scribbler been following the war on China in the lizard Oz these past few years?
Had the lizard Oz suddenly gone full Graudian and peacenik, as they used to say back in the days of crispy bacon?
The pond felt the vicarious thrill of heresy creep up its leg, so on the pond plunged ...
Say what? The reptiles decided they'd plunder Getty Images for a shot of a ceremonial band? But we all know that the sound of the pipes, ay the sound of the pipes, is the right response when marching off to war ...
No, it'd take more than the image of an army band bunging on a tune to call off the lizard Oz hounds of war ...
Play on prof, and let us see what proof you have for your perfidious, odious heresy ...
The reality? The lizard Oz doesn't deal in reality! Where would reality end? Where would reality take us? What would we do with reality if climate science came knocking at the reptile door? Please, no more talk of reality, reality is no excuse for stepping down from a war footing ...
Say what? Sun Tzu? A lack of deployment capability? Sufficient warning time to warn the warmonger dragon off? The pond reeled at all this realpolitik, this shameful and shameless abandoning of the war on China ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, what is this talk? After months of the reptiles pounding on the China war drums, they throw up this aberrant, shocking heresy? Please prof, in the remaining few pars you have, return to sanity, start pounding a few drums ...
Thinking heretically? That entire piece was littered with shocking heresy. It's as if the prof hadn't read a single word of the bromancer, and didn't understand how we needed to give up tanks, and instead bombarded the dragon with long range missiles until they simply gave up ...
Confused and confounded, and feeling betrayed, the pond lurched off to other parts of the lizard Oz, in search of another war ...
Forget little Johnny, we've already abandoned the Afghans. Forget that talk of defamation action for being soft on China. We've already been soft enough on China this day.
Luckily, there was our Henry on his soapbox, perhaps preparing for a speech in the Domain featuring all his pet peeves and profound pedagogical book larnin' ... but also clearly willing to declare war with some fighting words ...
No doubt it will be news that our hole in the bucket man is an expert epidemiologist, as well as an expert medical practitioner, as well as an expert climate scientist, but the pond is betting that before our Henry is finished, he will have dragged in an assorted set of sublime irrelevancies to pad out his piece ... but first we must endure the epidemiological advice ...
Hmm, what did the infallible Pope have to say about all this?
Eek, that's one brain the pond didn't need to peek into ... back to our hole in the bucket man, and the cause of all the reptile problems ... golden Gladys, the no lockdown heroine in full lockdown mode ...
Now at this point, the pond should note the chaos and confusion being flung up by today's headlines in other rags ...
There was the Graudian and a sub-set story ...
Easy enough to google, so much damage control, so little time to actually roll out the vaccine, and then there was this from the SMH ...
Say what? Let 'er rip?
But the lizard Oz were positively triumphant, with victory snatched from the golden 'no lockdown' Gladys' jaws of defeat ...
Yes, not only is Sydney saved, so is the entire Pacific! All thanks to Scotty from marketing ...
What sayeth our Henry? Why of course, it's just the flu ... because he's been reading the lizard Oz too ... in fact, something of a devoted reader, who knows all the standard reptile talking points ...
Yes, we're all weak-kneed pussies now, fancy not wanting to die. Oh you cowardly custards, person up and act like a reader of the lizard Oz. See how the lizard Oz editorialist counsels and advises you on the manly way forward ...
Compassion, common sense?
Strange, those ingredients seemed to be in short supply when it came to the toads and comrade Dan in their moments of peril and need. But now we're going to join our neighbours and let her rip, aren't we? Or is all the mixed messaging just a way to sow doubt, confusion and fear?
Yes, compassion, like common sense, is essential, except when showering praise on our golden "no lockdown" Gladys, and berating the toads and that fiendish comrade Dan ...
Of course flinging in the lizard Oz editorialist was a big tease, a bit like those Saturday matinee hooks when the burning wagon flies off the cliff, and arrows rain down on the occupants as they hurtle to their fiery doom, at least until next week.
But the pond has built up the moment as much as it could ... because it's the moment the pond predicted at the get go, when our Henry drags in the likes of Hans Jonas, and Martin Heidegger, and Plato and ontology, and dear sweet long absent lord, not the Holocaust, oh please, not the Holocaust ... not 'arbeit macht frei' and Hiroshima ...
Of course the virus is now in full retreat. Our hole in the bucket man's wise words have sent it scuttling, and the bonus ... our Henry heading off to the Domain to show us the ancient art of seppuku with his trusty Wakizashi, to show us us all how to die bravely ... will eliminate the elimination strategy, and stare down fear ...
Oh there's nothing like Plato and ontology and Hiroshima and Jonas to show the virtue of sacrifice, the pleasure of blowing the pipes and winning the battle, just as they did at the Somme ... unless, in another universe, we're following the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe to follow here ...
