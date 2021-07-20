In which sundry reptiles try to reach the gold standard set by the parrot and the furniture salesman member of the Kelly gang ...

Forget your average common or garden English attention-seeking narcissist blow-in and blow-out, for genuine, awe-inspiring loonery, it's impossible to go past the work of the parrot and the furniture salesman member of the Kelly gang ...
And yet here's the irony. All that's left of them to be seen is in the Media Watch report here, and Sky News itself did the cancel culture thing ...
Removed from all platforms! Splendid stuff, and humbling in a way, and the Bolter's rage and support all for nothing, and really, this should be a lesson for all the reptiles at the lizard Oz.
If they want to be taken seriously by loons, they must try harder, they must get taken down for some outrageous misinterpretation of reality if they are to reach the gold standard set by the parrot and the furniture salesman member of the Kelly gang.
As for the rest, the bumbling aspirers to distilled essence of loon, it was a quiet day ... and so the pond turned first to Dame Groan, a favourite among some herpetological experts, though the pond doesn't have the first clue why ...
The pond feared this was going to be a deadly dull bit of Groaning, so the pond thought it might start by setting an example.
Few will know that the pond refuses to accept that it lives in the state of NSW under the iron rule of fool's gold standard Gladys.
The pond is a sovereign citizen and a member of the state of New England, and comes from the capital, Tamworth. Sure there was idle talk of Newcastle or Armidale being the capital; yes, the name is now a tad quaint and perhaps it should be the state of New Dinkum Coal Lovers, but still, it's the loon thinking that counts ...
Now see if Dame Groan can possibly match that ...
You see, Groaners? Incredibly dull and tedious and it's a long way to go to get to the punchline ...
And there at last you have it. Apparently Scotty from marketing's sublime incompetence has nothing to do with the diminishing authority of the federal government and the office of the prime minister.
Only in Dame Groan's convoluted world ...
Outwitted? But first you have to have enough wit for the notion to apply.
When your idea of life involves speaking in tongues and the laying on of hands to heal and the impending arrival of the rapture, you've outwitted yourself before the states have even begun to do their thing ... and as a sovereign citizen of the state of New England, the pond speaks with some authority ...
The pond could probably have saved everyone this Groaning by simply referencing the infallible Pope of the day ...
And so to a sampling of the other reptile pleasures laid out this day ...
Is the pond imagining it, or is this serve of reptile gruel getting thinner by the day?
There was nothing for it but to sample the craven Craven, in the hope that he might match the parrot and the lesser Kelly ...
Essential things? The pond had already run the Wilcox cartoon defining the issue, but there seems to be no harm in running it again, in case somebody else wants to kill their mother ...
The craven Craven is much reduced since being forced to move on from academic life, but the pond knows how to spot if there's life in the old dog yet ...
If he were to speak of the ABC and other health terrorists in the first line of his first gobbet, the pond would take it as a sign that he aspired to the status and dignity and accuracy of the parrot ...
Here the pond must humbly propose a correction to the craven one's rhetoric.
Yes, speaking of health terrorists was a good start, but the pond must mark the report card 'could do better, needs more application' ...
Surely in that gobbet the craven one should have railed at "the new Covid aristocracy of cardigan wearers, woke pinko prevert leftie touchy feely leftie journalists, and health commentariat of the Pravda kind yearning for yet more control over a dim population", unlike the craven Craven, who entirely accepts the premise of transubstantiation and the benefits of drinking human blood and eating human flesh on a Sunday ...
Just trying to be helpful in the usual pond way, because it's hard for the reptiles. There they were railing away at comrade Dan, which was good fun and jolly good sport, and routinely celebrating gold standard Gladys, and then it got snatched away from them, and all that's left is the bitter aftertaste and the need to keep on railing ... with subtle distinctions about the levels of Stalinism that is being scribbled about.
So it goes, and so the craven Craven must do what he can for fool's gold, iron pyrites Gladys, lesser Stalinist that she is ...
Rhetoric? Moi? Indignant? Oui! Certainement, but parrot quality? Sorry, pauvre, mauvais, faible, médiocre, piètre, insuffisant, but luckily there's only a short gobbet go to ...
A coercive mess? Well that's one one to define death and Doors style killing your father and ...
... though it reeks of a hastily assembled value judgement, where shuffling off to Jesus might be deemed a viable solution, but the pond will pass and look elsewhere for a reptile bonus ... and what do you know, lurking at the top of the reptile page, how could the pond have missed the Killer, showing the craven Craven how to do it ...
Ignore that little Gladys heresy on the left. Look, there's Killer invoking the CCP, as only the Killer can, and so much better than mere puerile talk of the levels of Stalinism ...
What the fuck? Another day, another wretched reptile illustration, as if a snap of a Wuhan classroom in May last year has anything to do with the price of eggs, or even the blathering of the Killer ...
The pond at first thought it might have made a mistake, for a moment faltered in its belief in the Killer, what with the reptiles elsewhere in a state of agitation about vulgar youff ...
Shocking stuff, fancy the voters turning on gold standard Gladys, the reptiles pride and joy, and how terrible that that sort of heresy about kids needing to get the jab should make its way into the lizard Oz ... so the pond quickly turned back to Killer, in the hope that his Freudian fear of masks would surface yet again ...
Apart from his deep fear of masks, one of the Killer's pet themes has been the way lockdowns have been killers ... so the pond woke up with a start this morning listening to the news, and hearing something along these lines ...
Suicide figures stable? Well according to the woke ABC here, and would it be fair to ask Killer to show how it's done when he's got more ranting about the Commie swine to get off his chest ...
Did anyone notice it? It was in the very first line, that talk of "mandatory masks", and the pond was terrified for a moment that readers worried by the deep psychological disturbance produced by mask wearing might have missed it ... even though back in the pond's Tamworth days, draping a handkerchief around the face was deemed essential for anyone aspiring to be a cowboy ...
Still, the Killer was in top form, and showing the craven Craven some genuine reptile style, by ending that gobbet with talk of public health control freaks ... though the pond thinks the Killer might have missed a chance by not talking of the fabulous furry freaks ...
Never mind, there's just a gobbet to go now before the ranting and the railing comes to a halt this reptile day ... but wait, there's yet more talk about compulsory mask wearing, because, you see there's so much suffering for the Killer ...
Here's the thing. How can the parrot and the lesser Kelly earn themselves a banishment, and the Killer just blithely carries on?
What's he got to do to get noticed? Isn't comparing the desire to stay alive to a dictator for life enough? Will he have to break Godwin's law and play the Hitler card? Must he talk, MTG style, of the brownshirts dispensing vaccines to get people to pay attention?
The pond can only hope, and wish him success on the killing fields, and end with the immortal Rowe celebrating a moment which seems to have escaped the reptiles, with more celebratory Rowe here ...
And all they wanted to do was keep dinkum pure clean virginal NSW coal flowing ...
By the way, what a ripper masthead Rowe currently has, one the Killer would probably die for ...
It reminds the pond of one of its favourite AGNSW paintings, not that you can head off there for the moment ...
