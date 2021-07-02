In which the reptiles get a jab, before the bromancer and our Henry continue the war on China ...

First the good news: the infallible Pope can still be found, and the pond can still worship at his feet, and so all is well in the world.
Then on to some shocking, traumatic news.
The pond innocently followed a link supplied by a reader, and ended up in a veritable cesspit of tweets, a nest of vipers, enough to turn a reptile's scales grey with panic, fear and loathing. A sample will suffice ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, on and on they carried on, providing links to the Graudian and other shameless displays of hubris, and the pond could almost feel Dame Slap wilting and the dog botherer shouting into the ether with rage ...
No wonder the reptiles are in a tizz, and the tizz continued today ...
Yes, our Henry and the bromancer were out and about, catching the tiger by the tail, but look at the pitiful stuff on the leftie side of the digital page.
Poor old reptiles, urging on SloMo, with simplistic Simon suggesting it was his time to lead, and a link to the lizard Oz editorialist doing the same ...
Um, it's a little late for all of that, what with comedy sites having had a field day ...
And so on and on, and yet the reptiles seemed to think it was all as clear as whatever, including mud ...
SloMo stepping up will restore confidence? Does the immortal Rowe have a helpful portrait of the current situation?
And so to the thoughts of our Henry and the bromancer this day, and the pond decided that the bromancer should go first, given his penchant for stupid analogies. There would surely be at least one gem to delight ...
The kingdom of kitsch?
The pond will admit to having a few Mao clocks around the house, just to remind itself of the awesome way a mass murderer can command the adulation of millions, but let's be fair, once again the bromancer is dragging Catholicism into the discussion, and the pond was swamped for choice when it goggled Catholic kitsch, though this rare offering caught the eye ...
And so to our Henry, on the same theme ...
Did anyone notice how cheap the reptiles have become in their illustrations?
That snap of Xi is just a more expansive view of the Reuters snap that the reptiles cropped and deployed for the bromancer ...
Truly the desperation in the cost-cutting is becoming more noticeable by the day ... and yet still the reptiles defiantly kill trees so that they might have the vanity of giving away old fashioned paper copies ... and fuck Canada and heat waves and such like ...
Not to worry, on with our Henry ...
There we go again with the Leninism, but Lenin is long go, and so is Trotsky, and so too is Stalin, and yet various ideologies are just cloaks for ancient urges ...
And so on and on for the odd few thousand years ....
Up against Henry, the pond almost began to feel that the bromancer was on to something with his talk of the Pope, because truly, the authoritarian impulse doesn't just belong to the Maoists or the Chinese Communist party ... it belongs to the Donald, chairman Rupert, and the current iteration of the GOP, with that red MAGA cap an almost blatantly Freudian imitation of Maoist ways ...
Actually the pond got a couple of those vintage 1950s Mao clocks when in China, when they were virtually giving away trinkets celebrating the old emperor, what with the new emperor installed and getting on with emperor's business ...
Indeed, indeed, thank the long absent lord that the United States knows nothing of belligerent nationalism, and Australia is entirely free of belligerent nationalism ... why, the Murdochians are gentle lambs, leading the world to peace ...
Our national defence effort is woefully inadequate and concentrated heavily on capabilities which can have no relevance to maritime conflict. The few relevant major platforms we are developing are caught in the perennial Defence narrative — “a hundred of years of solitude” — and do not come online until mid-way through next decade.
The senior echelons of our defence establishment are caught in a deadly paradigm paralysis, born of complacency, an almost narcotic institutional inertia, intellectual narrowness and a complete failure to internalise the new dynamics of the international system.
On second thoughts, scrub that, and let's just get the last Henry gobbet out of the way ...
Indeed, indeed, and yet again the reptiles have managed to talk about a country's history without once mentioning that country's rich history ... perhaps a wiki listing massacres in China might help?
And so to end where the pond began this day ...
