In which the pond welcomes back an old loon favourite, before the usual Friday tour of duty with the hole in the bucket man ...

So many days the pond has spent amongst the brownshirts; so often the pond has contemplated the Reichstag moments offered up by News Corp, proponents of a man keen on a military coup; and yet this was Friday, and so the pond knew that the reptiles down under, on the march with their US brethren, wouldn't go there ...
Instead the pond anxiously searched below the fold for something or someone different, perhaps an old familiar face, an old flame with all forgiven, returned to dwell amongst the faithful ...
Eureka! Forget the Swiss bank account man admiring Putin - Vlad the impaler simply achieved his wilder Gold Coast fantasies.
Instead, look over there, on the far right - good old dashing Donners back for his standard rant.
Truly it's been so long, what with Donners a sterling Speccie man, and so overlooked by the pond in its trimmed down form ...
Strange, it's been awhile since he did a piece for the Speccie mob, and yet there he was, banging on about the national curriculum and cancel culture on steroids (as you do if you're a Speccie loon), way back in early May ...
So it's shop-soiled and a little worn, and certainly tired, but at least the reptiles are back in the game ...
Let's face it, there's an epic fail right there. How much better, in reptile speak, is a headline about cancel culture on steroids than blather about an epic fail?
And speaking of epic fails, how about the epic banality of that uncredited illustration? These days the cash-strapped reptiles daily wander into the valley of the pathetic when it comes to their pictorial work.
But the pond has said this before, and as repetition is good, an excellent way to promote learning, the monotonous parroting of tedious dates about the Kings and Queens of England, why not turn to the returning in-house Catholic parrot for another good parroting?
Ah yes, the importance of coal. And here's one news item that will never make it into dashing Donners curriculum ...
Graudian away here, and don't worry children, dashing Donners is doing his best to help fuck the planet with his eternal devotion to dinkum clean pure virginal Oz coal...
Oh fucketty fuck, talk of a black armband - it's so long since the pond has heard that one - followed by a come to Jesus moment, and yet recently there has been much talk of that come to the orange one moment ...
Of course it's not all grim news when tracking the arcane ways of the Franco fascists and the lickspittle brownshirts of Newscorp. There's also a chance for some light humour ...
And so to a rousing final cliché from a man eternally doomed to repeat himself ...
Yes, what a relief, nothing has changed, dashing Donners is still the amiably moronic alarmist that he's always been ... and the pond once more felt safe in a world of Catholic banality.
Of course, if you happened to be an indigenous child, and woke up to a BBC world service report on the horrors that unfolded in Saskatchewan - as the pond did this morning - you might wonder about blithe tyke spirits talking so gaily about black armbands ...
But enough of dashing Donners and black armbands, because the pond's gaze moved up to the top of the page and sure enough there was ongoing consternation amongst the reptiles, what with Gladys and her removalists breaking quite a few bits of china, as happens with bulls in china shops ...
Oh look, there's the reptiles being reptile by staging a lockdown face-off, and best of all we have an ancient historian and wizened philosopher, magically transformed, by ineffable reptile powers, into a state of the art epidemiologist offering expert advice ...
What to say? Perhaps a matching scintillating observation, say: Our hole in the bucket man is not a bucket, but neither is he a piece of straw ...
And again with those banal images, this time credited to Getty, and the pond knew what it must do to lift the illustration performance at which the reptiles are routinely a dismal failure ... a cartoon for each hole in the bucket man gobbet, and what better way to start than with an infallible Pope?
Ah the good old gold standard. Talk about hits and memories, and the platters that matter ...
Vaccination? What an astonishing insight. Here, have a cartoon ...
Oh okay that was two, but the pond could sense that perhaps Cicero would not be providing the answer this day, and strength would be needed to carry on and make it to the end ...
Striking? What's so striking about a government recommending a vaccine to people of a certain age, bunging on television commercials for the demographic, and so on and so forth, and yet not having said vaccine to hand? That's a great way to avoid interminable queues ... and as for political footballs, can the pond join the reptiles in their game by suggesting a few rules of play?
And there you go, only more more gobbet of Henry to go ... and it's just like getting a shot in the arm with a placebo ...
On the one hand, unrelenting banality, and on the other hand, unrelenting banality, and not a single word about how the ancient Romans or medieval scholars had tremendous insights into the current situation, and so the pond must sadly judge this week's hole in the bucket man outing an epic fail ...
And so to the Rowe of the day for the closer, with more Rowe to hand here ...
"...an old familiar face, an old flame with all forgiven, returned to dwell amongst the faithful ..."ReplyDelete
But, bg butt, Donners would have us believe that "It's [school curriculum] ... weakness in maths..." Now I'd like to lay a bet that Donners understands little or nothing of any of the maths covered in any school curriculum. I 'studied' maths - and I mean mathematics, not just arithmetic - for my entire secondary schooling and later at a tertiary level and I can honestly affirm that apart from just a very few of my fellow students who went on to what was not yet termed 'STEM' studies, none of my schoolmates with whom I still have any contact remember or know any of the maths they "studied".
I barely remember any of it myself though I still know some basic probability maths and can grasp fairly simple statistics (I do recognise the normal distribution curve and the exponential curve and the well known 'bent knee' curve aka the 80/20 rule curve). And I can still handle a vector or two but I never made it to tensors or quaternions - but I can still recognise an 'unreal number' in 3 dimensions..
I once had the 'privilege' as a casual fill-in teacher of trying to instruct a bunch of year 8s (or second-formers as we called them) on the arithmetic of fractions. Just simple fractions like what's 2/3rds of 4/5ths not those terrible (infinite) continued fractions. I think after a whole school year, perhaps about 20% of the kids had some basic understanding of the matter.
So just to emphasize: mathematics is a very non-simple field of knowledge that requires much study to get any grasp of. And also that after about 2300 years since Euclid, mathematics has progressed in sophistication and subject matter so that very few 'research' mathematicians know anything much about other mathematician's work.
Then how much of 2300 years of very broad and sophisticated mathematics can be covered in a school syllabus ? Would you try to cover Wiles's proof of Fermat's last theorem ? Let me quote: "Wiles's proof of Fermat's Last Theorem is a proof by British mathematician Andrew Wiles of a special case of the modularity theorem for elliptic curves. Together with Ribet's theorem, it provides a proof for Fermat's Last Theorem. Both Fermat's Last Theorem and the modularity theorem were almost universally considered inaccessible to proof by contemporaneous mathematicians, meaning that they were believed to be impossible to prove using current knowledge. "
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wiles%27s_proof_of_Fermat%27s_Last_Theorem
Yep, that'd go down real well with a bunch of "second formers", wouldn't it. Personally, I don't understand a word, or a symbol, of any of it.
So, sayeth the Donners: "One of the strategies employed by John Howard as prime minister when contemplating an election was getting rid of the barnacles inhibiting electoral success." Boy, that sure worked all kinds of treat back in 2007, didn't it. Let me summarise: lost 22 seats, including his own, had a swing against of 5.44% and scored 5,874,178 versus Labor's 6,545,814 two-party preferred votes. Yep, so sure "cleared the barnacles" that time.ReplyDelete
But this is the issue: "Such is the concern that the new curriculum will do nothing to stem Australia's substandard performance in international tests such as the OECD's Program for International Student Assessment - where results have fallen from 524 in 2003 to 491 in 2018 ..." Now that residual bit of mathematics in me wants to know whether that decline was steady or whether the scores oscillated up and down a bit, however, the OECD publication shows it was steady downwards decline:
https://www.oecd.org/pisa/publications/PISA2018_CN_AUS.pdf
Anyway, I still have to ask: if this decline has basically been going on over 15 years (2003 - 2018), then what has been going on in the syllabus over that time ? Has the syllabus changed a lot over that time, or little ? And if the answer is "little" - as it appears to be - then why not try a radical change or two ?
And what's wrong with learning via problem solving ? Life is just replete in these complex days with problems that need to be solved.
Then: "Also ignored is the fact we are a Western liberal democracy in which Christianity is the major religion underpinning our political and legal systems." Oh yeah, sure - we just copied chunks out of the Bible into our Constitution and into our laws. So try this:
Census data on religion creates misleading idea we're a 'Christian nation'
https://independentaustralia.net/life/life-display/census-data-on-religion-creates-misleading-idea-were-a-christian-nation,15293