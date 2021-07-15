In which the pond sups on very thin bromancer and lizard Oz editorialist soup this Thursday, and even giving the rocks a pounding fails to fill the void ...

The pond just says no to petulant Peta, now routinely failing upwards on the Peta principle at the lizard Oz ... but what's this? Of course, as sure as day follows blighted barbie-stopping knightships ...
Well it had to happen, and meanwhile, the pond was left looking for some filler ...
Golly gee, things are looking pretty thin gruel at the lizard Oz on a Thursday these days, unless you want to shove some petulant Peta in your pipe and smoke it.
Some Alexander the minor doing a Dame Groan impression, and the venerable Sexton sounding nonsensical on Ireland, and a couple of lizard Oz editorials as filler?
Of course the pond went with the bromancer, even though it's bored by all the idle chatter about lockdowns, and recently even passed up a chance to spend quality killing fields time with Killer Creighton ...
Sheesh, another banal illustration ... no doubt to be followed by banal bromancer observations.
Remind the pond of likely alternatives, when's that happening again?
August 5th, and cheekiest of all, on a Thursday. Meanwhile, the pond can do nothing, except grin and bear the bromancer ...
Perhaps guided by the relentless do-nothing caution of the bureaucracy? Or perhaps led by the lockdown-denialist reptiles, with Killer Creighton doing his thing in the lizard Oz, and in plague proportions when the loons are let loose after dark on Sky News to howl at the moon and lockdowns ... though the ABC helps by running the thoughts of the lockdown-denying, coal-loving Canavan caravan on a regular basis... but do go on, bromancer, there's nothing like a little pretence at reason, addled by reptile delusion ...
No, no, you can't keep on blaming the bureaucrats. If there was a political will, and some political understanding of what was needed, there would be a way ... but there isn't, and all the bromancer braying in the world won't change things ...
It is fatuous to compare US city lockdowns? But, billy goat butt, that's just what the lizard Oz - courtesy of Killer - did.
Are you saying that Killer Creighton is fatuous? Oh tell the pond something new ...
And so to the lizard Oz editorialist pumping out the same sort of tune ...
Okay, okay, the pond only ran this defensive nonsense to illustrate the way that the reptiles keep rabbiting on about gold standards... while our Gladys has had a hand in re-infecting the country.
Now there's a gold standard, as even the reptiles felt compelled to note at the top of the digital page ...
It was the headline in the tree killer edition too ... yes, the 'roaches have sent a little joy down south ...
And as usual the reptiles couldn't resist berating comrade Dan, while giving fool's gold standard Gladys a free kick ...
Well at least there was an infallible Pope to help with the blather about a more pragmatic approach ... a little coaching from the master marketing coach ...
And so to a bonus, an EXCLUSIVE, from the urbane Urban ...
The pond isn't particularly interested, but it has to fill in the space with something until the savvy Savva turns up ...
There's the killer line there. Fancy only mentioning that coal and petrol are helping fuck the planet ... when we all know that school curriculums should be filled with industry propaganda, as they were in the old days when you could write off for help with your school project, and get plenty of responses back on the wonders of Milo ...
By the way, how is the planet going at the moment?
Splendid, splendid ... and is there anything else we might put on the curriculum to study, thanks to mining companies?
Excellent. Important mining company work, blasting away the past and fucking up the future.
More at The Conversation here, but back to the lizard Oz and the urbane Urban acting as press release agent for Gina's mob ...
And after nodding off - reading industry press releases in the guise of reptile reporting is so tiring - at that point the pond woke up, remembering that it still had an immortal Rowe to hand, with many more Rowes to hand here ... and that's more than enough reptile gruel this day. Bring on the savvy Savva to plump the pond's pillow ...
