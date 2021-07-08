In which the pond stews in the reptile juices provided by only the bromancer this day ...

Yesterday Dame Slap pushed the pond's irony button to overload yesterday by talking of the obscene amounts of money people made pushing containers around, and all the pond could think of was the obscene amount of money that Dame Slap made for pushing words around.
Then a correspondent reminded the pond of the amount of incest abroad in News Corp, and the pond spent the rest of the day thinking how spawn of the well off were given doses of Pfizer by "accident" ...
And to cap it all off, the reptiles tried to shove petulant Peta down the pond's throat with a mega dose of irony via the header "remember leadership?" Adding to the superfluity of stupidity, "we need it now", as if she knew something about it ...
Oh how the pond remembers climate science-denying, fatuous, onion-munching leadership, aided and abetted, and some might say driven, by petulant Peta ...
BBC knightmare here, as the ban on petulant Peta continues ad infinitum, and so the pond went looking elsewhere for a reptile on a Thursday ... and came up short ...
NSW no longer the poster child? NSW cabinet splits? But NSW remains the victim of reptile delusions of glory and dreams of their golden child Gladys, lately chastened by viral reality ...
US abandons Afghanistan to totalitarian hell? The US only embarked on the war because of injured pride, only to discover the chief villain lurking in plain sight in plain sight in alleged friend Pakistan, and most of the Wahhabist terrorists linked to the fundamentalist Wahhabism propagated by Saudi Arabia, and yet no matter what atrocities that regime commits, including the in plain sight, deeply gruesome and sadistic murder of a US resident journalist, still they kowtowed, as if hypnotised by an eerie glowing orb of delusion ...
And now the Australian government follows along, refusing the simple act of decency of offering shelter to those that helped troops which were in country ... while the lizard Oz editorialist has the cheek to berate China and talk of pushback ... and yet no-one is pushing back at the betrayal of those who helped Australian forces while in country ... and right at this moment, Australia continues its ambivalent dance about the status of Taiwan, for fear of offending the dragon ... and yes, while the pond is in memory lane, the pond can recall the time when the US pushed ten million bucks worth of choppers into the sea, after fucking over a country and leaving people to flee by leaky boat ...
And yes, the pond became friends with one of those boat people and she turned into a doctor, and is a boon to the country, and you'd think, such is the moronic level of thought on hand in the feds at the moment, that SloMo might think there was a good Sharkie or a leg spin bowler to be found in the Afghanis given refuge from the impending storm ...
Does the presence of petulant Peta on Thursday send the pond right off into a mounting tidal wave of righteous anger? Is it as bad as copping an "accidental" Pfizer dose for the spawn of Liberals and lawyers?
Too right, and so the pond turned to the top of the digital page, as presented early this morning ...
Oh dear, poor old Roger does a Kenny Rosewall (yes, the pond is of an age and can remember that day), and more talk of go-slow Gladys ... and there was nothing for it but to go with the bromancer, even though the pond is stuck in lockdown and bored shitless by all this relentless ongoing talk of the virus and vaccines and pandemics and such like ...
As a correspondent noted, there are other marvels in the world, including a new weather channel from Fox climate science denialists ...
And what could the bromancer possibly add to the immortal Rowe's vision of Gladys wandering down the aisle (and you can always wander across another Rowe here) ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, that's rich, and it conjures up what the pond has always felt about Bunnings, or the occasional times it was trapped in an endless Ikea loop ... but happily that sighting of a loon in the corner with the Sharkies thingie mellowed the pond right out, enough to tackle the bromancer ...
Oh dear, not poor old Gladys, not the suffering cockroaches ... and for a moment, the pond faltered and weakened, and then remembered SloMo's inspirational words not so long ago on Australia Day ...
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today doubled down on his argument that the 26th of January is a day worth celebrating, by suggesting that every single person involved in the First Fleet was having a bad time.
From the First Australians who were invaded, to the convicts who were sent here to build colonial infrastructure – all of whom did absolutely nothing wrong and maybe stole a loaf of bread, at the most. But also the Queen”
Yesterday, Labor and the Greens slammed Morrison after he argued the circumstances of settlement in 1788 had been difficult for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
“When those 12 ships turned up in Sydney all those years ago, it wasn’t a particularly flash day for the people on those vessels either,” he told reporters on Thursday.
About 750 convicts and 550 crew, soldiers and family members on 11 (not 12) ships travelled for 252 days over more than 24,000km, with about 48 dying on the journey – which many could argue wasn’t too flash – but probably a bit flasher than the 200 years that followed was for Aboriginal people. (Beetoota Times here, with the infallible Pope chipping in)
Stumbling around in the streets in a mask wondering if it might stumble on an infected one, or perhaps a triffid, or forced to read the bromancer, things aren't too flash for the pond, your honour ...
Of course, of course. Having observed the state of things in NSW, what's a reptile to do, but turn on the Queensland government?
Think of yourself as lucky this time comrade Dan. Once upon a time, you were the go to villain, but this time you've been gazumped by the toads ...
At the same time, the pond couldn't help but wonder when the bromancer might join SloMo in solving the crisis by celebrating Jesus, and the laying on of hands to remove the need for ICUs, and invoking the power of prayer to heal, with hospitals cleared overnight thanks to Xian science, and driving the virus out by cursing it and consigning it to hell and damnation through the simple expedient of speaking in tongues to imaginary friends... but perhaps scribbling in bromancer tongue for lizard Oz subscribers will suffice ...
The one area? Only one? After an endless series of fuck-ups and fucked-up promises which the fuck-ups failed to deliver on?
Only a bromancer keen to help out the man from marketing could scribble that sort of line, but at least it left the pond with only a gobbet to go ...
The lounge chair warrior talking about following orders, while blathering about paradoxes?
And that's it for the pond today. Thanks to the presence of petulant Peta it will only bathe in the reptile juices offered by the bromancer this day, and what a relief that is, but never mind, and not to worry, the pond would prefer to stick with irony, of the kind to be found by following that link above... (the original has the hot links, and is well worth the full read) ,,,
And so on and so on, and yes the brilliant work of the reptiles down under scored a dishonourable mention ... though not their loyalty to the Bjorn-again man, or their deep love of the Riddster, or the on-going efforts of the likes of the Bolter, little Timmie Bleagh and the dog botherer ...
News Corp owns the denier-friendly Wall Street Journal and New York Post, as well as several right-wing outlets in Murdoch’s home country of Australia. While Murdoch claims not to be a climate denier himself, there’s no question that his companies have made money—and powerful allies in the fossil fuel industry—perpetuating damaging climate “coverage.” A Greenpeace survey released last year found that News Corp’s coverage of the devastating 2020 Australian wildfires drove a “viral misinformation campaign” intended to spread misinformation on the causes of the fire and protect the coal industry in Australia. The company’s explicit and implicit endorsement of climate denial has even led to a fracture in the Murdoch family: during the wildfires, Murdoch’s younger son, James, issued a rebuke of the company on its handling of climate, and he stepped down from the company last summer.
And that's the upside for not having to bother with petulant Peta ... so much irony in the reptile world, so many paradoxes, such endless stupidity, and with sport to watch on the box as a distraction from doing anything ...
Move over Le Tour? What's Le Tour?
Ah that Le Tour ... the one you take when you're in a private school and the Pfizer comes easy ...
Bromancer: "There is no doubt lockdowns save lives [but only of rich oldies due to die very soon, apparently] and equally no doubt they have economic costs." Yeah, but, butt, the economic costs are eminently recoverable even if it might take a few years, and death is final and permanent. Oh, which to choose, which to choose ... ?ReplyDelete