In which the pond riots with the Major and the Caterist, before heiling the return of the Oreo ...

The pond couldn't help but notice that the Sky News after dark mob were out and about on the weekend, yelling for freedumb.
They seemed to share Killer Creighton's deep Freudian fear of masks, and they were at one with the dog botherer's idea of being an Australian.
There's nothing like a little rioting and protesting to project the larrikin identity, and why not turn out in the hope of generating a superspreader event, and perhaps, who knows, hope against hope, manage to put others, and hospital staff, at risk.
Then you can do a Hillsong and wash your paws of the death of one of your flock, or be a conservative shock jock who, once admitted to hospital, entirely forget about previous vaccine and Covid denialism ...
But the Sky News mob went a little too far by punching a horsie. It''s one thing to spread the virus, and hope against hope, infect or perhaps even kill the odd human bean, but punching a horsie was a "they shoot horsies, don't they" step too far ...
Inevitably it was left to the Major this day to clean up the mess, and explain how a mob rioting against masks and in favour of the dog botherer's notion of being an Australian had nothing to do with his mob ...
The vaccine that saved Britain? Britain's saved? Who knew ...
Please, carry on regardless Major, there must be plenty of people to blame, anyone but Scotty from marketing and his useless mob of inept bunglers and blame shifters ...
Of course, of course, why didn't the pond think of public servants, rather than the Sky News after dark mob?
The pond has to admit the Major is always ahead of the game. They shoot public servants, don't they?
No one is held seriously responsible for how our nation is led? It's all the fault of public servants and the media?
Um, is there an actual PM in the land? One actually and seriously responsible for how our nation is led? Just asking the Major for a friend ...
And so Scotty from marketing, with a leap and a bound, escapes the Major's wrath yet again ... a miraculous performance, and a tribute to the wondrous magical thinking of that mysterious bird, the Major Mitchell ...
And so to someone more in tune with the proper reptile zeitgeist ...
Ah that's better, that's the way to start off a Caterist piece.
A shot of the fascist overlords trying to herd valiant larrikins, a healthy corrective to that dreadful meme that did the rounds on the weekend ...
And even worse, the bloody nag was called Tobruk. Perhaps the only worse name imaginable would have been Gallipoli ...
And there was comrade Dan with an easy jibe, "punching horses doesn't work against coronavirus" ...
Thank the long absent lord, the Caterist has left off predicting the movement of flood waters in quarries to mount a protest of his own ...
Ah yes, as the virus well knows, it's all the fault of commie socialist pinko preverts ... you know, like Gladys ... now, let's show the Major a thing or two, by railing at a global, cognitive elite.
Might the pond offer a tip? This railing is best done from the comfort of a think tank, perhaps one given a healthy cash in the paw grant on a regular basis by the federal government, always keen to pander to the 'leets ...
It goes without saying that the Caterist cognitive class has no aversion to risk. Show the Caterist a deluded cause, with a huge loss in court and a substantial damages payout, and the Caterist will plunge into the waters swirling in the quarry in an nanosecond, while shouting to the world "the actuarial risk of me having to actually pay out is always shrinking" ...
And there you go. Apparently the ning nong is sublimely unaware that he went to university, or so his wiki says ...
Cater was born in Billericay, Essex, and grew up in Hythe near Southampton. His parents were teachers. He graduated from the University of Exeter with an honours degree in sociology in 1980 and drove laundry vans for a year before joining the BBC as a trainee studio manager.
He went on to scribble moronic pieces about higher education encouraging abstract thought and prioritising theory over pragmatism, and the cognitive elite being often remote from practical reality, apparently unaware of his own comfortable existence as a well heeled executive director of a think tank ...
Sociology!?
Dammit, the wiki thought police cut out that last bit, but the pond thought it worth resuscitating ... because dammit, the pond refuses to admit that irony is dead in a post-Caterist age ...
And so to a welcome return as a bonus.
For a long time the pond has been wondering whatever happened to that reformed, recovering feminist, the Oreo ... and yet here she is, back again, as if she'd never gone away ...
Sadly the pond has to report that the reptiles seemed to have little confidence in the Oreo being of interest to anyone, and so had to start off with a video clip celebrating the deeds of Scotty from marketing ...
The pond neutralised that threat with a screen cap, excised another clip, and focused on pure essence of Oreo, and to the pond's dismay, discovered she was sounding like one of those cognitive 'leets the Caterist had warned the pond about ...
One of the pleasures of excising reptile illustrations is that servings of the Oreo can come in short chunks of meaty goodness ...
Excuse the pond. Was it only a few gobbets ago that the pond was reading the thoughts of the Caterist? Must the pond remind the Oreo of the company she's keeping?
And yet the Oreo blathers on about high immigrant areas as if she was Dame Groan reincarnated. How so? Does the Caterist have an explanation?
How could the pond forget? Of course, she's a reformed, recovering feminist who spent far too much time at university, and so is unaware that vaccines are an excuse for us all to be microchipped ... you can hear the story on Sky News after dark, the parrot will fill you in on all the latest...
And then the pond weakened. Taking so much Oreo so quickly gave the pond something of a sugar hit, and so it allowed in a truly feeble reptile illustration, the sort of meaningless junk visual you use when you really have nothing to offer ...
Indeed, indeed. Take whatever's on offer at the local clinic? After Scotty from marketing overpromised and under-delivered, why not help the hapless lad out, perhaps with a laying on of hands and a speaking in tongues about risks ...
What's that? It's true, the Oreo almost sounds like the world government, community minded, do gooder preaching, commie, socialist, pinko preverts the Caterist warned the pond about ...
Indeed, indeed, though she did leave out the arduous business of killing off the native inhabitants, fucking the reef and such like ...
But what an unholy, un-Caterist, un-Major, unhappy vision the Oreo has offered on her return.
Take the shot?! The whole point of reptile business, as the Major and the Caterist showed this day, is to take a shot at almost everyone and everything else, rather than offer a message about getting the shot ...
Avoid masks, show your larrikin spirit, defy authority, that's the message of the Sky News mob after dark.
The Oreo better realise this, and fast too, or they'll keep stuffing her text with video clips and snaps of surpassing banality...
And so to the celebratory Rowe of the day, with more Rowe celebrations here ...
Amen to that ... with a poster showing the pond's mood back amongst the reptiles on a Monday ...
