In which the pond offers up a late extra Friday edition mainly to celebrate the infallible Pope ...

The pond wanted to do a late breaking Friday extra edition, just to note something weird going down ... or more to the point, not going down ... in the lizard Oz reptile world ...
Elsewhere, there has been extensive coverage of the astonishing heatwave that has blanketed Canada and certain parts of the United States, as celebrated by the infallible Pope in his cartoon above, but in the world of the lizard Oz, there has been ... crickets ...
Look at this early Friday line up ...
Whatever you do, don't mention the climate or the weather or whatever ... and yet this story caught the pond eye ...
Good old climate-denialist coal-loving, Gina worshipping Barners, and the pond was reminded that it had caught a glimpse of an Inverell cockie on the ABC the other night who understood only too well that the National party was the party of big mining and climate-science denialism, while he, with some connection to the land, was well aware of what was going down ...
The pond felt an immediate affinity ... why he was almost Tamworth ... and so this story had a certain poignancy and piquancy ...
Climate policy? Climate change?
For fuck's sake, soon Gippsland will be a tropical paradise, and there'll be no need for the pond's rellies to head north to the uninhabitable areas of Queensland for a break.
Well of course they can't comment. Barners is a Gina man, Barners is a coal lover, and that's the one it's going to stay ... and how soon can we start talking about the next five year plan to invest government money in a coal-fired power station?
Look at the demonic glint he gets in his eye when he's going about doing IPA Gina work ...
Sad really, but there you have it, the rorters rewarded and the climate science denialists back in charge, and the planet fucked, and so life balances itself ...
And now since just doing Barners is a little lightweight, the pond offers up this distraction, and it truly is distracting ...
The pond can't begin to count the number of stretches in this accounting, but the author has a book to flog, so all must be forgiven, and we must carry on with the stretching exercises ... because the pond is really only offering up this exercise regime for the pleasure of stray readers ...
The pond will concede that while things might break down a little when it comes to the matter of a well-regulated militia being paid for by an American oligarch to patrol the border, the American constitution did provide a handy guide on how to view black people ...
Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.
... though when you come to think about it, we really had no need of American inspiration, because we're still making sure that the Uluru statement should be consigned to the scrap heap of history. But do go on, time's pressing and there's a book to flog ...
Actually, if the pond might be so bold, it is literally and practically not one of our founding documents, but the pond wishes you well in selling your book ... and will leave it to any readers who care to give you a hard time ...
Now can we just get back to the real Barners business at hand?
Good on you Jim. A reader sent it to the pond, without saying where it came from, and the pond means no harm by reproducing it, it's just a way of saying it struck a chord, or put in the boot in the right way, or went a biff to the chin in a way that a boofhead like Barners would understand ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.