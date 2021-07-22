In which the pond must deal with a denuded Thursday ...

Start a blog? Start a Hewson blog?! Frog off ...
No one cares about blogs anymore, those days are gone, and all that's left are ashes in the mouth and arcane herpetological studies, and the pond perforce forced to ban the savvy Savva for all the trouble she's caused ...
And so to a forensic examination of the reptile headlines of the day, and what do you know, there's petulant Peta at the top of the digital page, adding visual offence to injury ...
We need to talk about immigration policy? Not with you petulant Peta, upwardly mobile only thanks to the Peta principle being in play ...
You might need to talk about immigration policy, but for the pond you're just a haunting, haunted spectre from the old days ...
Not that they didn't deserve to be shouted at, lectured, hectored and herded like the sheep they were, but those days are gone ...
As for blowing the Games bid, no one else wanted it. Poor old toads, sold another dummy and yet delusionally joyful about it. If only the pond could muster that level of delusion, or perhaps bank an amount equivalent to the sum the Japanese have pissed against the wall on the current Olympics disaster ...
Never mind, the pond will be long gone before the Olympics visit Brisbane, and this will be the last mention of the Olympics in the next few weeks - the pond has some pride left - and all that was left out of that assortment of headlines - excluding fool's gold standard Gladys - was "Ned" as the alleged voice of authority rebooted, a wondrous reptile comedy item, almost up there with starting a blog.
Inevitably the pond turned to the rebooted voice of "Ned" first up, version 1.00001 ...
Actually Australia is fighting Covid with a couple of vaccines disabled thanks to the sublime level of incompetence and lack of foresight in Scotty from marketing's mob, going all in on the one, and forgetting about a Plan B for the other ...
As for Scotty v. the experts, this jab by "Ned" will need at least a couple more substantial gobbets if the pond or anyone else is to be convinced by the coal-flourishing dude, who believes in the laying on of healing hands and the speaking in tongues to imaginary friends. Please, carry on at length, "Ned" ...
That's it? Listen to the audio? And is that whole epic outing going to be turned into a podcast? How wretched can things get on a Thursday?
Start a blog? Or do a reboot podcast and get laughed at until the cows come home? Or get root canal treatment?
So what else was happening?
A dream is realised? Poor deluded fool. Like the current Tokyo dreaming?
The lizard Oz editorialist giving the deluded toads the thumbs up? Then they must truly be doomed.
Some other reptile having another go at the states, when he might have been better off trying to help out nattering "Ned" and hapless SloMo? Pass, do not go to go, go directly to tedium ...
So the pond had to settle for the bromancer and the ongoing war on China.
The pond is almost as tired of the reptiles blathering on about the war on China as it is by talk of the glories of the Olympics, but any port in what is becoming a commentariat wasteland below the fold ...
Yes, we must tilt at windmills, we must dance with the dragon, we must return to the days of the cult master, because, let's face it, a few flags won't help the bromancer cut it as he battles the dragon ...
Yes, yes, and thank the long absent lord everything is fine elsewhere in the digital world ...
Oh sorry, wrong paper, UAE good, must tell the Donald that, Israel good, must remind Jared of that, and just carry on using that phone ... the Murdochians know how that's done, don't they ... though they hate to be reminded of those days, and anything like that ...
How the bromancer yearns for future military conflict, and never mind that we'll be sending out the tanks ... and just as you can trust SloMo in the matter of vaccines, you can admire him as a master war strategist ...
Patently absurd? Surely "nuts" is the correct word here... and so the pond turned to the infallible Pope for reassurance that the country's security is currently in the best possible hands ...
Hmm, a Hawaiian style shirt as the way forward? Not quite what the pond had hoped for ...
And so to a bonus, with the pond forced to look to the middle section for a bout of ABC bashing ...
Ah Gina doing real estate, and the Coates bullying already begun, but the pond promised not to talk of deluded toads, or the Olympics, and so it was Nicolle Flint that got the nod.
Flint? The name is familiar, redolent of the pond's days with Steele Hall and Don Dunstan and assorted storms in teacups and the great aunts getting agitated on the verandah beneath the wisteria ...
Is it possible to blatantly misrepresent conservative loons?
Sorry, wrong paper, more on the barking mad Xians howling at the moon here ...
Actually the pond is in a dilemma here. The pond has absolutely no interest in the show, and also takes a dim view of politicians who feed the reptile paywall.
Do they have the first clue that viewers wanting to heed the clarion call to give the ABC a hard time must first stump up thirty shekels or pieces of silver to Chairman Rupert so they can access politicians alleging they're speaking to the people?
And what's with the photos? Is the piece so feeble that it needs visual padding?
The pond has a profound pity for the staffer that was made to do that numbers count, but then summoned up an enormous laugh at the Flinty one's feeble defence of the onion muncher ...
Pull the other leg duckie ... and really did we need any more snaps? If so, why not a good one?
You'd have to be a real fuckwit, dearie, to think that the good old days have been laid to rest ...
Good old Cory mentioned? How could that be? He was so cut ...
But do go on ...
Say what? You've got more snaps of your own?
Please excuse the pond for separating them out and marking them down, what with poor old Mandy having done down by the fiends at Nine, and now dumped on by Nicolle, lumped together with Juliar ... when we should be ditching witches ...
Say what? Imagine if every single one of these Australians had to pay thirty shekels or pieces of silver to Chairman Rupert to read the thoughts of an Australian politician? And then every single one of them would complain about being able to tune into the ABC?
In your dreams Flinty, your delusional dreams of the Murdoch-paying masses rising up to complain and whine and moan in the absurd way you've just done ...
Please, next time let your staffers off the tiresome duty of watching the show to do a numbers count.
Luckily the pond could turn as usual to the immortal Rowe for a wrap-up, bringing the themes of the day together, with more Rowe wrappers here ...
A surprisingly good piece from Bernard Keane behind the paywall at Crikey. Covers Neds marathon yesterday under the headline "Angry bloviator yells at capitalism when markets ‘fail’ on climate"ReplyDelete
https://www.crikey.com.au/2021/07/21/angry-bloviator-yells-at-capitalism-when-markets-fail-on-climate/
Makes the point that unfettered market power was good "when it meant crushing unions, undermining wages, removing environmental regulation, reducing corporate taxes and allowing large corporations to dictate policy. Not so great now."
Something about sowing and reaping I think.