In which the pond implements its petulant Peta black ban, and is only left with the Catholic drivelling of the bromancer ...

Given the reptiles' astonishing fear of Twitter, the pond almost feels like starting each day with a tweet.
How about the ranting of an old rocker?
Alas and alack, the pond doesn't personally use Twitter and so re-tweeting for the reptiles on a daily basis would simply be too burdensome ...
But the pond did start the day at #nikisavva ...
Onward and upwards? A stream of random images flooded back to haunt the pond ...
And sure enough, there she was, replacing the savvy Savva ...
Say what? Her first column is about leadership losing its way? Oh fucketty fuck, irony truly is dead, and how the pond yearned for the days of the onion muncher ... where leadership truly lost its way.
But this wasn't the monkey back in business, this is the monkey grinder, and the pond knew what it had to do.
The black ban, the black list, the black ball must kick in ... there could be no place for petulant Peta on the pond ... not while it was mourning the loss of the savvy Savva ... replaced by a dunderhead, whose only purpose in life was to prove the power of the Peta Principle ...
The pond freely admits this is cutting off nose to spite loon pond face, and it left the pond in a difficult situation, given the paucity of the below the fold efforts ...
Fucketty fuck, what a void, who cares if the rorter makes it to Canberra, all the pond cares about is whether the whiteboard made it there ...
So the pond turned back to the top of the digital page to see what was cooking up there ...
What a relief. Irony isn't dead, it's just cranked up to eleven, because at least a few readers will recall that Dame Slap was ranting yesterday thusly ...
And yet this very day the reptiles were doing provincial posturing and provincial point-scoring, and in their little montage had left off inconvenient thoughts from inconvenient people ... of the kind that could be found at other places ...
Note to reptiles: the real story, the real headline this day wasn't bashing the toads in a provincial point-scoring way.
It was a headline worthy of an old rocker. The pentecostal fuckwit and his arselicking media supporters have fucked it up again ...
So what then? Well at least the pond had the bromancer as a comforter ...
There's nothing in it for the pond of course. The pond has no interest in defending Xi or his authoritarian cult of personality or his desire to become another emperor in the style of Mao ... how silly was that film title about The Last Emperor ... the desire to be the last emperor has never gone away ...
The pond can at least mourn the way the reptiles now hire in their illustrative snaps from Getty and the like ... and yearn for the old days when they paid for in-house illustrators ...
But that was then, and this is now, and the pond can't help but feel its days with the lizard Oz are numbered ...
Sybaritism? Dear sweet long absent lord, he's a funny old Catholic fundamentalist chook, no doubt flailing away at his back each morning before donning the cilice and heading off to the keyboard, satisfied that he's got the blood flowing ...
Here, and it's a reminder how being a barking mad Catholic makes you think that religious fundamentalism underpins everything ... and yet this is a loon invited on to the ABC regularly, thereby prompting the pond to regularly turn off the ABC ...
Never mind, back to the notion that authoritarianism has nothing to do with it ... let's get that fundamentalist Opus Dei perspective really cooking ...
Fuck a duck, he really can drag the Catholic church and the Jesuits and all the rest of it into any discussion ... and inevitably, as it always did, the pond took the wrong message from the sermon. The uselessness of the true believer, fixated on the consumption of human blood and human flesh on a Sunday ...
The Hundred Flowers campaign? Even that event's wiki allowed for a little ambivalence ...
Observers differ as to whether Mao was genuinely surprised by the extent and seriousness of the criticism, or whether The Hundred Flowers Campaign was in fact a premeditated effort to identify, persecute, and silence critics of the party.
Never mind, at least you can rely on the bromancer for the cannibalising of history as well as Jesus ...
Like the emperors of ancient Rome?
Oh for fucks sake, like the emperors of ancient, and not so ancient China, you silly gherkin, you funny old Catholic chook ...
But enough of the bromancer scribbling in quasi-religious tones, because next thing you know, the pond will be speaking in tongues to imaginary friends on the many ways to fuck up a vaccine roll-out ...
And so to end on another solemn note.
Speaking of religious devotion, it seems the pond must also bid farewell to the infallible Pope.
In its infinite wisdom, The Canberra Times has rolled his work into an early morning subscriber newsletter. Much as the pond is devoted to the infallible Pope, and would like to worship at his feet each day, the pond isn't interested in the slightest in ponying up to a parochial rag ...
So it's farewell infallible Pope, the pond will miss you mightily, but at least for the moment the pond has the immortal Rowe, as usual recommending more Rowe here, and also as usual pleased do see that the mighty Rowe was relevant to the day's theme ...
Yes, there you go bromancer, back to the days of first emperor of Qin ... a real charmer ...
... and don't forget those images of his Rowe-like army ...
