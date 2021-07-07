In which it's just another day with the reptiles, with "Ned" nattering into the void, our Henry celebrating price gouging, and Dame Slap doing a standard IPA bout of union bashing ...

Things aren't going that well in golden "lockdown" Gladys world, so the reptiles naturally resorted to a shot of a female athlete at full stretch as a fine visual distraction, and flung nattering "Ned" into the pile-up so that everyone could doze off and have a good snooze ...
The scribbling of tedium by the tedious is never likely to change in reptile la la land, and so it might be said about the wretched level of illustrations the reptiles now routinely thrust on their readers ...
Oh how the pond yearns for the days of the cult master, and wonders why the reptiles prefer a bit of nonsense off the shelf from Getty Images to a cartoon designed to help "Ned" get started.
The pond presumes that it's all part of a grand design to produce numbness ... a complement to the numbness always induced by a shot of "Ned's" patented natter straight to the eyeball ...
The metrics will change? There will be a new metric - the ability to roll out a cliché? And yet all this Ned nonsense feels remarkably familiar ... a new shifting of the goalposts of distraction ...
That was at the end of May, and yet here we are with talk of a NSW situation, and "Ned" doing his best to stick his finger in the dyke ...
Say what? Even "Ned" realises that the man from marketing has been sublimely incompetent? But your passing infallible cartoonist could have told you that ...
It must be hard, given the job of finding something positive to say about a posse of clowns ... perhaps an explanation of how, in the hunger games, the hunter becomes the hunted ...
Oh ye ancient suffering cats and howling dogs, a snap from the AFP, as if the pond couldn't take a stroll past Camperdown park, and see people lounging on the grass and having a drinking party in the winter Sydney sun ... no doubt a form of exercise, with the elbow given a real work out ... and yet "Ned" has go go on finding others on whom to pin the blame, no doubt itself a form of exercise ...
Around this point the pond began a silent scream of despair. How else to respond to the following snap, designed to distract from "Ned", but in reality the most banal illustration yet ...
The pivotal question is: does anyone really give a flying fuck about the thoughts of "Ned" in the interim or for the future? So many fuck ups, so little time, and all that might be flung at the wall is another infallible Pope ...
And now to keep on showing its workings, this was what the pond confronted below the fold ...
Hope? Our Tom Hopes? Not in the pond thank you very much ...
JIM: Tea? Tea? Is that your answer to it all? Tea? The panacea to the middle class! The answer to all the problems facing mankind today? Have a cup of tea, Jim! You both make me sick. You're dead, both of you. You're both mentally dead. Your souls are drowned in tea. Your minds are clogged up with tea bags. You're like two slop basins swimming around in a sea of tea! Just like this country, the whole rotten system, stained in a tea of apathy!
BROTHER: What's he mean, Mum?
MOTHER: I don't think he wants a cup of tea.
And what's this, our Henry on a Wednesday? Things must be really tough in the Surry Hills bunker ...
Oh fucketty fuck, another hideously banal illustration, this one so boring that the reptiles didn't even bother to offer a credit ...
Luckily our hideously banal Henry was short ... valiantly defending the right of monopolies to go on charging as they liked ...
Indeed, indeed. The pond's electricity bill arrived this week, and the silly old pond focused on the total on the tape, instead of looking at the quality, availability and variety of electricity on supply ... but do go on ...
Ah yes, all that baleful climate change regulation has ruined everything ... but instead of continuing the argument, the pond was distracted by yet another mystery.
Somewhere at the top of that piece a certain Jonathan Pincus was mentioned as our Henry's co-author, and yet when it came to the pinch and the credit at the bottom, the Pincus was nowhere to be seen, and our Henry monopolised the spotlight ... suggesting that there's at least one problematic monopoly in the ether ...
Meanwhile, keen eyes will already have noted that Dame Slap was out and about for her regular Wednesday gig, and no doubt bored by all this talk of the virus and the vaccine, and not wanting to listen to Kyle on the radio, the steely Dame decided to indulge in a classic bit of IPA chairmanship ... good old union bashing, just like the tasty bacon we used to have before the war ...
The first thing to note here is the simplistic resort to the movies for a bit of defamatory slander ... and the usual pond response would be to run that yarn about Dame Slap donning a MAGA cap and slipping out into the night to support a notoriously corrupt multiple bankrupt con artist willing to do deals with Mafia dominated unions about concrete pours... and wonder what movie might be appropriate as a metaphor for that sort of caper...
But time is short and the pond must move on quickly, because union bashing, like snake bashing, must be done expeditiously ...
A Corleone clause? Hmm, what about the IPA clause that means you get to piss into a bottle, if you're lucky, while racing to keep up your numbers, just so a billionaire can hoon around in space?
Never mind, around this point the pond snapped, because the reptiles offered up another snap of unremitting banality, as a way of padding Dame Slap's scribbling .... and the pond decided to give it the Corleone treatment ...
That looks better. Now back to Dame Slap doing her IPA chairman snake-bashing thing ...
And so to the next illustration, and sure enough it was for Dame Slap, getting nostalgic and waxing lyrical about the good old days of union busting, which will no doubt be news to your average Deliveroo rider delivering coffee for a dollar and change ... and so the pond decided to give its heroic pose the same Corleone treatment ...
And when you do that, wading through this standard IPA offering becomes much easier ...
|She also happens to be the Chairman of the IPA but strangely the reptiles never actually mention this ...
And so a fair average day with the reptiles comes to an end, and as usual the pond will end with the immortal Rowe, with the usual note that there's more Rowe to be found here ... relieved at the thought that the reptiles, and so the pond, has avoided mentioning anything unseemly currently doing the rounds elsewhere ...
Wallpaper? The wallpaper guy? Say no more...
