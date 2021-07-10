In which the bromancer nukes the fridge, nattering "Ned" nukes China, and Dame Slap gets into a nuking catfight ...yowl ...

Anyone currently trapped in Sydney will be aware of reptile hubris pride and folly, and the danger of believing that a virus gives a stuff about reptile ideology, golden Gladys, and all the rest...
The same applies to climate change, with the United States currently having a come to Jesus moment, or at least come to world record temperatures and searing drought moment for anyone caring to notice ...
But those sheltering in place are in urgent need of distraction, so the pond has arranged for a long, arduous haul through current reptile follies ... because if you make it to the end of this feast, the virus will seem like a trivial detail.
As a bonus, you'll be able to completely forget about the way Scotty from marketing has been routinely dissembling, a polite way of saying lying his socks off ... (sadly the story of vaccine lies and falsehoods is back behind the returning paywall at Crikey).
And so to the divertissements, though perhaps that's too grand a word for the bromancer, when he sets off on a jolly good nuking ...
Ah, the classic bromancer argument, the knockdown reliable proof of purchase: "this is nuts."
If only the pond had a dollar for every time the nutty bromancer pronounced something as being nuts.
But where are we headed with the nutty one? Well, the point isn't to acknowledge climate science, or admit to the climate denialism that has littered the lizard Oz and other Murdochian rags for the past decade.
The pond will bet, a pound to a sixpence, that the conclusion will be "solar panels and windmills won't cut it."
Sure, batteries won't cut it either, and should have been mentioned as not cutting it in the bromancer's nutty nuking world, but more to the point, did the pond just do a spoiler?
Well yes, and those who can't be bothered making the trek with the bromancer to his inevitable conclusion can jump ahead to nattering "Ned" and the war on China ...
Meanwhile it's on with the nutty one, and another spoiler alert, there's a snap of that preening coal-loving, climate science denying boofhead, beefy Angus, in the next gobbet ...
You see how this goes? Celebrate fossil fuels, and then having startled the sheep with talk of them perhaps not being such a jolly good idea, herd them towards a good nuking ... because there's nothing more convincing than a rag dedicated to climate science suddenly discovering that the only way forward is a good nuking ...
Ah yes, little Johnny, of course he's a nukes man, and so is Scotty from marketing, and don't you worry about any minor matters when it comes to safety or cost comparisons or such like ... because there's a bonus coming wherein and whereby the nuke denialists are given a good coating of bromancer-approved thermal radiation ...
Want even a bigger and better proof? Why not wheel in the biggest Labor loon of all, coal-loving Joel ...
Now it becomes clearer what is at the heart of the nutty one's plans. First nuclear submarines, and oh be still beating heart, is it possible to dream of getting hold of nukes and really nuking the Chinese?
The pond apologises for that spoiler about solar panels and windmills not cutting it. It is of course pure orange one speak, and the next refuge for climate denying, coal loving scoundrels who will do anything to undercut green energy ...
And now as a nuke-deprived, uniquely weak, modern nation (please, Bunter, learn the reptile code) it's time to turn to the war on China with nattering "Ned" ...
The story so far ... yesterday the pond got tangled up with some wretched visiting prof who sought to undercut all the arguments going down these past few years in reptile la la land about dealing with the Chinese.
Today the reptiles trotted out nattering "Ned" as a rebuttal, but the best aspect of the rebuttal is the way that "Ned" will surely bore Xi to death, and thereby save Australia ...
Perhaps a break, a kitty kat before starting, thanks to the infallible Pope?
Ah there's nothing like a sub in the harbour and a vision of a pinched gut to make the pond feel good, and now for a jab, not so much in the arm, as in the eye, thanks to nattering "Ned" ...
Another tedious snap from Getty Images? But the pond can't hang about mourning the loss of the cult master each time the reptiles run a wretched opinion piece, it's on with the main game ...
China's madness in replacing seduction with coercion? Ah so it was China that decided it would abandon its belts and roads enticement in Victoria, it was China that banned itself from joint ventures in technology, and so on and so forth ...
But there's no point in quibbling with "Ned" ... a war with China he will have ...
Scotty from marketing talking about national character? But he's a lying incompetent who vanished when the viral heat cranked up and the jabs went missing ... and wags started to make very Sydney jokes ...
Sorry, sorry, it's just that "Ned's" natter is terminally boring and predictable. Who wouldn't want to be distracted by divining the entrails of Red Rooster shops ... but now we must return to "Ned", still boring Xi to distraction ...
Run quietly, run deep, perhaps in a nuking sub ...
And so to the next gobbet, and those who've made it this far will be pleased to see an echo of the bromancer, and a use of the irrefutable, diplomatic and temperate argument: "nuts".
Ah, nuts to you too, because the pond remembers that blather about China abandoning seduction, and suddenly "Ned" has to drag in a dead cat, and remind us that it was the feds who gave that belt and road thingie a bloody good belting ...
Yes, we have a tremendous sense of common purpose. Fuck the Afghanis who helped us during an interminable and futile war, and now stand back, and watch the Chinese dictatorship make hay with military dictatorships and ratbag fundamentalists in assorted areas ... oh, it's going to work out tremendously well ... and so to the final gobbet ...
Oh it's all going tremendously well, but the pond must move on quickly to another tasty serve of reptile distractions.
You see, this was what was at the top of the digital reptile page early this Saturday ...
There's the reptiles suddenly realising that Gladys might not have the golden touch, and the pond has already done its "Ned" homework, so it can tick that box, but what's this, Dame Slap, and she's bunging on a cat fight?
How could the pond resist? Oh sure, only salivating dirty old men are supposed to love a good cat fight, but there's something splendid in watching wet and dry Liberal women step into the jelly-saturated ring for a good wrassle ...
Okay, okay, the pond should have posted a trigger alert early in the piece. The pond should have warned that the reptiles would seize the chance to pad Dame Slap's piece with snaps of Liberal party loons designed to send stray readers right off ... but rest assured, the pond will be a little more vigilant next time it happens ...
There, that's better ... and just for good measure the pond might explain that asbestos reference for those who might have missed it, and who might want to head off to the AFR here ... (sorry, might be paywall affected) ...
It helps explain why the pond is only here for the catfight, and doesn't much care who wins ...
Of course the pond should have noted that Dame Slap has all sorts of crimes to celebrate. She is, after all, as the IPA chairman, helming an organisation which helped keep on killing thousands with tobacco, and is currently devoted to coal and climate science denialism and all the rest of Gina's rich brew, and so has helped fuck the planet in a small but very tangible way, but now we come to a real crunch point.
You see, the pond doesn't much like the Liberal women that Dame Slap clearly loathes, but there's an even bigger problem for the pond with the women that Dame Slap loves ...
Indeed, indeed, what about Amanda Stoker? Come to think about it, what about Mary Whitehouse? What about Nancy just saying no? What about Tipper Gore and lyrics?
Never mind, the pond's main point is that if you cop a favourable mention from the MAGA hat donning, pussy groping orange one loving Dame Slap, you need to take a good hard look at yourself in the jelly wrestling mirror or ring...
Poor Sarah. Did she realise that she'd be getting the Dame Slap nod of approval, for her misanthropic attitude to people? Never mind, there's only a short gobbet to go, and with a bit of luck, Gilbert's reputation will survive a Dame Slap endorsement ...
And with all that to hand, strange that Dame Slap didn't feel the need to include golden Gladys in her panegyric about right-thinking women ... but at least the pond can end by celebrating Scotty from marketing, thanks to the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
But Bro, our emissions from electricity are less than 1%! Whatever we do with nukes won't affect the climate! And think of the expense, the deficit would be even bigger, we can't afford it!ReplyDelete