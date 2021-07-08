Thursday, July 08, 2021

Drawing it altogether ...

 

 

The pond was underweight this morning, and as usual, slow to the real news, but dammit, where's the harm in catching up with a few snaps of the great conspiracy ...

 

 


Amazing stuff, and for a moment the pond thought it was having its leg pulled ... but then ...




 

And maybe it still is a leg pull, because that's loon central standing in front of the whiteboard ... but please, draw all the strands together in a pictorial collage ...


 
 
 
A few details if you please ... 







 

Are you not entertained? Are you not that little bit closer to the heart of Fox and Tucker and Hannity and Murdochian and reptile thinking?

Here, have a jab, courtesy of Wilcox ...





Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)