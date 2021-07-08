Drawing it altogether ...

The pond was underweight this morning, and as usual, slow to the real news, but dammit, where's the harm in catching up with a few snaps of the great conspiracy ...
Amazing stuff, and for a moment the pond thought it was having its leg pulled ... but then ...
And maybe it still is a leg pull, because that's loon central standing in front of the whiteboard ... but please, draw all the strands together in a pictorial collage ...
Are you not entertained? Are you not that little bit closer to the heart of Fox and Tucker and Hannity and Murdochian and reptile thinking?
Here, have a jab, courtesy of Wilcox ...
