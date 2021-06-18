In which white dudes of the our Henry and pond kind opine, and Dame Groan keeps on groaning ...

The pond's morning schedule means some splendid reptile outings get overlooked, but the pond just had to put in a kind word for the daubings of Dawber and the talk of the Donald writing like crazy.
Everyone knows that the Donald neither reads nor writes, as the real author of the Donald's The Art of the Deal and other Donald authors have explained at some length, and so at best, it should have been headlined that the Donald is talking like crazy, so that some money-hungry hack might take down the thoughts of the genius, put the words on a page, cobble them together in a book, and then stand back and let the Donald take all the credit ...
And so to the top of the page this day ...
Hmm, jab roll-out going splendidly, a defiant premier, and our Henry, with that talk of the barrister a hold over from yesterday ...
The pond was of course pleased to see our Henry on his usual Friday perch, but was disappointed, in the usual way, by the subject matter ...
You see the pond had really wanted to have a good old gnaw of the bone about the classics ... and had deliberately held over a reference to The Bulwark and a piece by G. Borden Flanagan concerning Thucydides on partisanship, insurrection and the risks of civil war ...
Yes, there was endless talk of the relevance of the classics, and the pond was hot to trot, only to be let down.
Never mind, the pond will leave it there, and head over to our Henry's classics-free zone ...
Sadly the pond has no dog in this fight, nor is there a chance for seemly references to the classics, or even the glories of western civilisation.
Besides, the pond had already read an extensive review of the controversy in The Conversation, by a certain Christine Judith Nicholls, with this sort of handy comparison ...
And so on, and yet the pond knew, with an inner groan, that our Henry wouldn't be up for a scholarly dissertation, but instead would offer ideological disputation and have a progressive axe to grind ... or at least an axe to plant in the head of secular progressives ...
Uh huh, but the pond has already been there, and there are any number of variant versions out and about, as in Tim Rowse's critique of the critique here, or Stuart Rintoul six days ago in the Nine papers ...
Well yes, but the pond suspects that our Henry isn't notably Aboriginal, and the pond can assert for a fact that it isn't indigenous, and yet here we are, back in white world again, with a not notably informed Henry scribbling away, and the pond inserting assorted gobbets ... and the reptiles keen to use video inserts just to keep the click bait turning over ...
Don't get excited, that's just a screen cap, and the pond has cut another video from the story, but more tragically, our Henry didn't even seize the chance to indulge in a classical reference ...
Well with the best will in the world, the pond doesn't see much reconciliation going on, or rapprochement or whatever, and anyone hunting around for a neanderthal to discuss reconciliation might have difficulty finding a representative to crank up a discussion ... and instead the pond is left with our Henry, as usual wanting to twist the knife on staunchly secular progressives ...
No doubt our Henry will reach for the most wretched and ideological explanation to hand to answer his question ...
And there you have it, in yet another moronic Henry nutshell. If only "telling the truth" were as simple and as easy and as black and white as our Henry maintains ... along with the simple-minded notion of "being right", when in fact there's much to be said for complexity and appreciation of ideas, arguments, and counter-arguments ...
And so on.
In due course, there will be other contributions and insights, and the only hope is that they won't come from our Henry, or whites arguing among themselves, nor, pausing to think about it for a nanosecond, from the Donald blathering away to anyone who will listen to him rant, and then scribble it down to help him out, convinced as he is that he's always right, and being right is the only thing that matters, and when it comes to the truth, only he knows the truth ...
And so to the other contributions this day ...
Slim pickings, all the more so that warning of AstraZeneca scaremongers, because the federal government has been the best and most confusing scaremonger of all.
The pond can also put aside Warren Mundine, who should present his case to the onion muncher, or perhaps the former residents of Redfern, though that'll mean a trip out to the boondocks, seeing as how they have been driven out by cynical commercial development ...
No, it had to be Dame Groan, at war with Tom Dusevic in the slot just below her. The pond could at least guarantee a decent serve of gloom, and a routine knocking of climate science ...
As usual, the pond must begin by noting the extraordinarily wretched state into which reptile illustrations have plunged.
Long gone are the days of the cult masters. The question is why anyone bothers to persist with this sort of visual stodge ... because it can only make getting through Dame Groan's relentless groaning all the harder ...
Ah climate change, the pond knew it would have to turn up, and just as surely dismissed out of hand ...
At this point, the pond knew what was missing ... a cartoon offering up complex economic issues for consideration...
And perhaps just to wrap things up, Dame Slap talking about migrants, and the onetime 300k a year woman moving from champers to beer ...
The pond knew that it was all the fault of migrants, though it being the fault of the migrants of the 1950s and 1960s is a novel twist. Oh sure, we laughed at They're a Weird Mob, little realising that indulging in a glass of wine would entirely fuck our future ...
And so to head back to where the pond started, thanks to a classical reference by the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
And as always, the original ...
