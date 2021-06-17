In which the savvy Savva dares to go there, and the bromancer dares to repeat himself one more time ...

Poor old Crikey must be doing it really tough, what with dropping the paywall to draw attention to its wares.
That said, why not enjoy an alternative to reptile reading while it lasts, including Bernard Keane's Your cut-out-and-keep guide to 'free trade agreements' ...
And so on, and the pond could have kept on quoting, but wanted to note this from Keane on the reptile-touted UK trade deal ...
You know that the so-called Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement is small beer when Boris Johnson declines to “exaggerate the overall increase of respective GDPs from this”, and says “it’s more important politically and symbolically”.
The numbers being bandied around about the benefits are rounding errors for both economies — 0.02% of GDP for the UK and 0.06% for Australia, though at least the UK media immediately placed the numbers under scrutiny rather than parroting them like Australian journalists did.
The fact that Australia got so little, especially for its beef exporters, who’ll have to wait until the late 2030s for proper access to the UK, is economically irrelevant but interesting politically.
Scott Morrison had a potential Packer-Bond moment here — Boris Johnson was desperate for a deal, any deal, to demonstrate that he had a plan for post-Brexit Britain and an economy that’s been smashed by COVID. In the March quarter, the UK’s GDP was 6% smaller than in February last year and it was still arguing with the EU about trade and border details. A “symbolic” deal was indeed important, to suggest Johnson had some kind of plan.
We’ve been here before, of course — right here in Australia. Tony Abbott in 2014 was in the same position as Johnson — no agenda other than stopping the boats, pretending to be fiscally disciplined, and free trade agreements that he claimed would deliver massive benefits (none of which have ever materialised).
In particular, Abbott was desperate to get a free trade deal with Xi Jinping, and abandoned years of negotiation aimed at protecting Australia’s interests in order to secure one. He even promised to revive the dormant extradition treaty between Australia and China as part of the price for getting a deal.
As it turned out, Xi played Abbott for a sucker, with a deal that was a dud before China binned it out of confected outrage at Australia, though fortunately Labor opposition and a Liberal revolt stopped the endorsement of an extradition treaty...
Ah the onion muncher ... ah the memories. It brought a tear to the pond's eye, just as Rundle on Channel 31 reminded the pond of yet another reason it retained a deep and abiding loathing of men's club only Malware ...
Such a bold and brave feminist and of course the papers were full of news of Malware's principled resignation ...
But all this is not the pond's core business, and as usual on a Thursday, it was time to check out the savvy Savva's deep and abiding loathing of Scotty from marketing ...
Relax, those links aren't hot, that's a screen cap, and the pond usually cuts them out, but the pond left them in this time just to show what a solitary pleasure the savvy Savva has indulged in ...
All the reptiles could discover as links was the ABC under scrutiny like never before, and the glories of SloMo on the world stage, big coups and such like, already covered by the Crikey items above ...
The reptiles ghosted the ABC and its talk of Q, but the savvy Savva uses it as a springboard for a full Savva snark ...
Oh it's all good fun, and from jolly Joe and BoJo, it's just a short walk to the garden of Q ...
It will be noted that the talk of investigating and reporting by media conspicuously omits the lizard Oz, but we already know that from the paucity of the hot links the reptiles drummed up to keep committed loons (aka subscribers) within the paywall ...
Well it's been fun, but sadly there's only a short gobbet of savvy Savva to go ...
We need to hear directly from SloMo that Morrsison and Mrs Stewart's husband were never friends, only "acquaintances" ...
Golly, that's going to be tricky ...
And so to the rest of the reptile stew for a bonus item...
The lizard Oz editorialist on the "free" trade agreement with the UK? Been there, done that.
The minimum wage getting a minor boost? Of course the lizard Oz editorialist would be agitated.
The reptiles have a workplace editor, with a catch? Pass the jaffas, there's an aisle just begging for a rolling ...
There was only one solution, call on the bromancer, who had been lifted above the commentariat ruck to the top of the digital page early in the morning ...
Oh that wretched hired-in snap means the pond could write this one in its sleep... while pining for the good old days of the cult master when this sort of story would have been illustrated by an alarming dragon...
Yes, it's just a standard bout of climate science denialism in modern reptile garb, while also maintaining the reptile war on China.
Nothing to do with us, nothing to see here, it's everybody else's fault. Act as a role model, seize the day, set an example? Even offer up some of the glib technological solutions that SloMo routinely trots out as an excuse for doing nothing?
Not on the bromancer's watch. Never forget you're reading the thoughts of an old friend of the onion "climate change is crap" muncher ..
The trouble, of course, is that this sort of crap is taken seriously by the opposition ... and so the reptiles can run this little story, full of joy for them ...
Well the pond never had an interest in voting for the party of Joel, but keep it up Maddy, and soon enough you'll be celebrated by the reptiles, while maintaining your life in eternal opposition ...
Now back to the bromancer, still celebrating SloMo and blaming it all on those wretches who buy dinkum clean pure innocent virginal Oz coal and gas, oi, oi, oi ...
Yes, indeed, indeed, and provided we can keep exporting dinkum clean Oz coal and gas, all will be well ...
Sorry, you'll have to head here to discover how to become an important Senator ... and if that means missing the final gobbet from the bromancer, you're not missing much at all ... just more of the usual reptile climate science denialist mantra, dressed down as hard-headed realism ...
Let's at least face reality? Yep, the pond is up for that. The reptiles will manage, by irrefutable logic, to go on finding ways to comprehensively fuck the planet ... along with endless excuses ... and the political potatoes on both sides of the aisle will find ways to help them in their mission ... and there's your Murdochian reality, staring you in your Q-faced free trade agreement eye ...
And so for a little light relief to Rowe, celebrating another meeting, with more chances to meet with Rowe here ...
