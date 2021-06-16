In which the reptiles serve up a lavish dish of crocodile tears ...

It's a big, historic day for the reptiles ... and naturally the bromancer was top of the digital page to celebrate ...
Oh and look, the world kept safe for coal - huzzah - and women kept out of a club with a Groucho Marx maxim - huzzah ...
And by golly the pond has everything ready to join the reptiles in the wild celebratory party. Wave that scrap of paper in the air ... peace and a trade deal for all time ...
What's that? The pond should make sure the cakes and fizz will keep for fifteen years?
Forget it, the pond will be long gone ... here, have a Rowe instead ...
By golly that bull is looking good, and such nice qolours too.
So what else is on the reptile menu this day?
Ah, great news ... at last the reptiles have worked out a good reason to hang around with a QAnon cultist ... it took them a few days, but Fergo and Jimbo did the trick ... well played lads ...
But what's this? No, not the obligatory fawning over the old duck, why there's Dame Slap, and as usual, she's hopping mad ...
Indeed, indeed, and let us not mention an easy solution, such as an effective vaccination rollout, let us do a vintage Dame Slap IPA chairman bleat instead ...
It is of course passing rich for News Corp to contain a column blathering about company tax, when the reptiles have themselves shown exceptional skill in avoiding it ... if others are having a problem, shouldn't Dame Slap just refer them to the News Corp accounting team? Or perhaps the Donald's?
And what's this anxiety about exports relying on fossil fuel industries? Wasn't climate science just a feeble excuse for the UN to introduce world government by Xmas? And hasn't Shanners just announced that Oz, the entire planet and children have been made safe for dinkum clean innocent virginal Oz coal, oi, oi, oi? Huzzah ...
Indeed, indeed... the kids should get a proper reptile perspective on things ...
And now as the pond is feeling strong this day, what else is on offer?
How blessed the pond is.
No need for a serve of Dame Groan, groaning away about Queensland and Victoria, not when there's a lavish dish of dog botherer crocodile tears to hand ...
Sad plight? Diabolical dilemma? Oh it's going to be a rich brew, this serve of reptile crocodile tears ... even though the banquet will lead straight to a forgone conclusion ...
Oh it's heartbreaking. You see where the unkind virtue signalling leads? You see where all this mollycoddling takes us? You see what being woke brings?
Yes, the dog botherer is profoundly distressed. How could you be so cruel to the dog botherer? Why are people so unkind? Easy to be cruel ... now on with more crocodile tears and much more dog botherer suffering, because people are so unfair to reptiles sobbing into their breakfast cereal...
Indeed, indeed. We already know the value of an Australian passport in terms of being able to get back home during a pandemic ... as for talk of special treatment, it grieves the dog botherer to be cruel, it tears him apart emotionally, but special treatment must be dished out ... because what do you know, next there'll be hordes of pregnant women at the border, and what a grotesque nightmare that would be ...
Indeed, indeed ... shove them there, send them anywhere but here, it's the kindly thing to do, and sure there'll be a few crocodile tears along the way, but it will relieve the enormous suffering and emotional distress of the dog botherer ... and surely that's a good thing ...
Yes, more hardships than it resolves, because if that wretched family - it's all their fault - were to return to Biloela, the dog botherer would be overwhelmed by emotional anxiety at the nightmarish thought of all the pregnant women storming the country ...
And then, echoing the dog botherer, came the lizard Oz editorialist ...
Oh yes, in reptile la la land, there's nothing to do but shed a few crocodile tears, and stick to the letter of the law, because otherwise think of the inordinate amount of reptile suffering, all triggered by a selfish family and a selfish community perfectly happy to see a family return to town. How un-Australian is that? What we need is a dose of tough hate, in the reptile way ... or else there'll be pregnant women everywhere, just like all those cards flapping around Alice ...
And so to a bonus ...
Indeed, indeed ... so perhaps the pond could up the bidding with a Playboy model ...
By golly, the orange one did have an eye for big tits, as well of course as the pieties of the bible ...
Ah, that report. Unfortunately the pond had already read the Vox response to that report, to be found here, and containing inter alia, the odd question or three ...
Never mind, the pond is still grappling with William Barr and what the word "suggest" might mean, and the best thing is that a genuinely devoted Xian man got a chance to stand in front of a crowd, holding the bible upside down and testifying to his deep Xian devotion to his faith ... which happily coincides with a deep faith in the power of tear gas and big tits to move people along ...
Indeed, indeed, it's everyone's fault, apart from the reptiles and the Donald ... and what a splendid sorbet of suffering to dish up as the conclusion to this banquet of reptile tears ...
Now it's time to make America grope again ...
