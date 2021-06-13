In which reptile things fall apart once prattling Polonius leaves the scene ...

Did the pond abandon the Canavan caravan too soon?
Nope, surely the pond deserves better than childish stupidity and narcissist mindless attention-seeking, of a kind routinely trotted out by the orange one for many years ...
Maybe if the Canavan caravan knew how to use caps ... so, with a note to the coal that batters man to try harder, in a tri anti wonti fuckwit way, in order to make it back to the masthead, the pond turned to its usual reliable sources...
That's it, Polonius, you stick it to those bloody uppity Poms and those useless Yanks ... though the pond couldn't help but notice that the reptiles published another public lecture, this time from a cardigan wearer ...
The shameless cheek, the sheer bloody nerve ... no doubt Polonius will deal with him in due course, but it's back to being an expert on climate change, climate science and all the rest of it ...
Yes, bugger off bloody Poms, and useless Yanks. As Polonius knows only too well, we're doing much better than most nations in reducing emissions, save of course, Polonius's own astonishing ability to emit ...
Oh what would they know, that was yonks ago, and now we have a brand new government owned gas station as part of the next five year plan, and soon enough we'll be leading the world ... trust Polonius? Sure can, or at least as much as a Rolf Harris commercial ...
One thing's certain. When Polonius gets to prattling about climate science, he makes Frank Sinatra sound like Einstein ...
But after this solid start, the pond's day fell apart. This was the reptile line up yesterday ...
The Angelic one trying to sound sensible about lockdowns?
The oscillating fan taking time off from defending Xian Porter to offer up a scare campaign?
And the pond had already done the bromancer. Sure, he did great, but that was yesterday, and yesterday seems so far away ...
The pond went looking beneath the fold for some fresh folderol, but with a grimace was forced to return to the dog botherer ...
But the pond could only stand so much nauseating hagiography in a day, and the dog botherer's piece was laced with it, and with photos of the posed kind... and so the best the pond could do was muster up a sampling ...
That's all the pond could take of the dog botherer this day. Oh sure he went on and on and on, as if to make the point that Price was hanging around with the wrong crowd, the man who gave the world Ute-gate and a fucked Iraq, and reminding the pond that it wasn't so long ago that Noel Pearson was the favourite reptile piece of tokenism, until he blotted his copybook, or somehow got disappeared from reptile view ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, that sounds almost fully woke ...
Inevitably the pond was forced to go looking elsewhere for a Sunday pleasuring, and sure enough there were a few morning delights to be found ...
Hmm, how soon can the pond pick up the lizard Oz for a dollar? No, not just a day's reading, the whole damn operation? Would a Frank Sinatra song do as a downpayment?
Never mind, in the end the pond decided it would revert to the lizard Oz editorialist and the war on China, which goes swimmingly ...
Terrific righteous right-on stuff, though the pond couldn't help but be reminded of that iron ore joke in an infallible Pope that recently graced and blessed the pond's pages ...
It's sacrilege to edit so that the iron ore joke might stand out, but what the hell, there has to be some pleasure in secularism ... even if it means chopping up an infallible Pope ...
Well that nails the monkey on climate and iron ore ... because there's war and then there's Gina's ore, right, and before closing with the next reptile gobbet, please allow the pond to assure you it's based on a very reliable source who keeps the very best company ...
Back in the pond's day, if anyone adopted that Steve Bannon look, they'd be told they looked like a long-haired pile of hippie shit, and should head off to the barber pronto for a good shearing, or face being run out of town with a good tar and feathering ...
And of course back in the day Tucker specialised in looking like a prat of the first bow-tie water...
So there's hope for everyone, from long haired hippies to bow-tie wearing prats. Who knows, maybe pipe-smoking will also make a come back.
Now back to the war on China, and authoritative reptile source, simpleton Sharri ...
Indeed, indeed, yet something seems to be missing in the reptile calculations ... something with a long and proud history ...
The pond reckons the reptiles' war on China needs to be taken seriously only when they demand a ban on iron ore and coal exports to China ... and by the time that happens, the pond will be long gone ...
Meanwhile, the country is in the safest hands, a bit like middle earth, as the infallible Pope noted in this cartoon, ready to torture a three year old to keep the country safe ...
If you think Australia making an example of a sick three-year-old is an exception, think again. This is what we do ...
