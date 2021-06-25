In which rehabilitation or restoration is the reptile theme for the day ...

The theme this day is rehabilitation or reclamation or reconstruction or making good or whatever.
The pond has anxiously waited for weeks to draw attention to a piece in The New Yorker on the rehabilitation, the restoration, of the highly esteemed Nero …
Luckily it's outside the paywall at this moment, and spoiler alert, it ends this way ...
Poor sod. He only killed his mum, but who hasn't been provoked by their mum? Clearly he was just a naughty boy, a spoiled boy of the BoJo kind, and where's the harm in that?
Anyhoo, talk of Nero seemed right down our our hole in the historical bucket man's alley, and sure enough, our Henry, noble lad that he is, today strides through history in search of answers ...
Indeed, indeed, just as the orange one and QAnon and such like and poor sweet Nero have been done down by malicious gossips, it takes a Henry to find the truth ...
Now at this point, the pond can hear its old history teacher say, "this is all very impressive and you have wandered off down assorted halls of history to show off, but there's more to life than showing off ...you haven't addressed the question ... you must always have an introduction and a conclusion, and show the workings to arrive at the conclusion".
The ancient pedant would have noted that our Henry has simply asserted that things unravelled, and then without any further reference to the matter at hand, trotted off to bung on an ostentatious feather display of studious book larnin' ...a portentous display of remarkable irrelevances ...
And what do you know, there was even more to come ...
What the fuck has this got to do with QAnon or the Jews being responsible for the lack of water in the south west of the United States? Not to mention those space lasers ...
The pond is sure that talk of Robespierre is up there with the reclamation of Nero, but really, what about the actual matter to hand?
Indeed, indeed, it takes a singular ability to talk of conspiracy theories, without recognising the modern font for them ... the Donald, Faux Noise, the GOP, and sundry others aping their QAnon ways down under ...
Sadly our Henry's romp through history must be graded as a D+, and while some might think that a generous mark, an astonishing ability to avoid modern times should be nurtured in all Murdochians ...
And there you have it, our Henry joining in the parade of reptiles denouncing the ABC on a daily basis, yet apparently unaware that's what you do when you join the reptile conspiracy ...
No doubt a crackpot calling others crackpots seemed like an easy way to end the column, but the pond was left with the distinctly uncomfortable feeling that our Henry was himself a perfect fit as a loon pond topic ...
And so to another restoration, this one involving the Riddster.
Yes, yes, noble and heroic and all that, and never mind the recent vile talk of the reef being in trouble, we all know that's a Chinese government plot - speaking, as our Henry does, of conspiracy theories - but what of the actual verdict?
Tremendous information and a wonderful shot of a pristine reef, surely putting the lie to all this monstrous talk of the reef being in trouble ...
Look at all this nonsense you can find in the Graudian ...
Now maestro, drum roll please, and if you will, the verdict ...
Oh indeed, indeed muh lud, fine and worthy arguments, and not a single mention of the reef, because, after all that snap showed the reef in tip top exceptional shape, but at the risk of repetition, what of the verdict?
Ah fuck a duck, it will be several months before the decision is handed down, and meantime our Morgan has just been doing his Gina ordained IPA duty?
The pond apologises for its grievous error and quickly moves on to another rehabilitation, or perhaps restoration is more appropriate ...
A lot of the reptiles have chipped in - of course Gra Gra of the Swiss bank accounts and Gold Coast fun would think messy private lives are a big turn-on for voters - but the bouffant one has been the most diligent of all ...
How many days since the beetroot man did down his rival? And yet already the gamble has paid off ... in spades or whatever ...
Sheer undiluted optimism, worthy of an infallible Pope's inspirational hopes ...
Naturally the bouffant one kept his inspirational news short ... "authenticity" is the name of this rehabilitation and restoration game ...
Luckily because the bouffant one kept it short, it's possible to do a bigger study of his diligence. Here he was beavering away a few days ago, full of triumph...
This is tough work, but some reptile has to do it, and is there anyone more worthy of a koala stamp for diligence than the bouffant one?
Splendid stuff, catastrophe averted, rehabilitation achieved, and just time to savour a Wilcox cartoon ...
But no reptile should travel alone, and the pond was delighted to see that the oscillating fan was also hard at work celebrating the return of the reformed and rehabilitated Barners ...
Why just look at the first photo to feel a sublime surge of confidence ...
Tremendous snap ... though not by a reptile photographer, just another service from AAP ...
There are, in fact, any number of snaps and screen capped videos in the oscillating fan's effort. Clearly the reptiles recognised it was just an average day's turd polishing, and so it needed some help ... but it turned out that the reptiles thought it only a two minute read, so what the heck ..
What a splendid couple they make in that snap ... almost a classic ...
But on with the oscillating fan ... only two minutes of your time required ... and best of all, if you happen to be in NSW at the moment, you might need a little distraction...
Yes, we're not Victoria, and don't you forget it, or we might send some infectious sod your way to do some infecting ...
Now where was the pond? Ah, yes, off with the oscillating fan celebrating definite upsides, while having to neutralise yet another click-bait video ...
Phew, luckily the pond could stop that clickbait video, because the beetroot one looked like he was about to take a turn ...
Instead let's keep celebrating the oscillating one, whose next piece will likely celebrate the revival of Pauline Hanson ...
Indeed, indeed. So many positives, so much rehabilitation. Thank the long absent lord that the member for Manila might be persuaded to go around again ... and meantime, since this is a hagiography, the pond had to neuter another click bait video before carrying on ...
Yes, he's an asset of the first water. Never mind the water in the Murray Darling, come to think of it, never mind the planet being completely fucked, in the world of the oscillating fan, all that matters is blather about micro levels and assets and such like, and plenty of snaps as filler for the folderol ...
And so ends today's extended reptile effort in rehabilitation and restoration. Not of things like the reef or the planet, but of loons of the Barners and member for Manila kind ...
It's a tough job, but they never shy from their daily work, and they surely deserve this Rowe cartoon, with more deserving Rowe always here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.