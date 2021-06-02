In which the pond plays misère with nattering "Ned" and Dame Slap ...

It certainly pleased the pond, always looking for non-reptile ways to start the day ...
The pond thanks its correspondent for the joke ...and no doubt reformed, recovering feminists of the Oreo kind will be delighted by its sauciness.
And so, as Waugh might write, "feather-footed through the plushy fen of reptile stew passes the questing vole", with the pond still haunted by that poll ... Axios here, the full poll here ...
How fucked is the GOP? How fucked is the United States? What splendid paranoid riches Faux Noise and the Murdochians have bestowed on the country ...
And so to the reptiles, and what a disappointing lot were on hand this day ...
Mathias back from the dead, and speaking of how market-based economic principles would sort out climate science?
Some piece of piece-work about the rag trade, sounding far too woke for the reptiles?
Talk about the big pull out, and China's hegemonic ambitions, as opposed to invading a country and then leaving it a complete mess?
An indignant crow eater, agitated about being blamed for what they managed to fuck up?
How unfair is that, and an echo of a day-old piece served up in a previous triptych of terror in the lizard Oz ...
Poor reheated Penbo, poor plunging Ben, and how funny it is to see the reptiles mock the pious and piety.
Once upon a time, a reptile would doff the hat in the direction of Xian piety, but given all the carry-on at Hillsong, as reported in Crikey, it must be hard ... (sorry, paywall affected, but worth a read for the base comedy of clap happy sordid carry ons_.
And so to the pond trying to make the best of a bad hand, and thinking about going misère, but instead settling for a round with "Ned", while noting that the reptile columnists have been eerily and strangely silent about Xian Porter ...
Oh sure, the Xian crusade carries on in the news pages, but that's hardly the reptile spirit of things ...
More of Dame Slap anon ... even worse, the dominant story was of a failed reptile love ...
Barners deployed? Sorry Jacinta, sometime reptile favourite, it's off to the neddies with "Ned" ...
Melburnians must be tired and full of quiet despair, but the pond also suffers, because "Ned" scribbling is surely in one of Dante's outer rings of hell ...
As might be expected, in proper reptile style, "Ned" opens with nary a mention of the crow eater hotel quarantine bungle, the cause of all that's currently going down ...
The assault is sordid? How about the inept incompetence being sordid? Never mind, on we go ...
Does anybody imagine this sort of accounting will endear itself to Victorians? When you go "for the record", everyone knows you're flailing about like a prize loon ... but luckily this bout of "Ned" flailing has only one gobbet to go ...
Note how astutely "Ned" held back that bit about the quarantine failure in South Australia to the third gobbet. He might have led with it, but what good would that have done?
He might even have provided some alternative comedy, a little quiet relief, what with gorgeous George out and about on the Xian Porter matter, and Joel always on hand for a laugh about a cult ...
... but it's a grim day for the pond, and things got even grimmer when Dame Slap and her talk of activist judges hovered into view ...
Where's Dame Groan when she's needed? Come to think of it, where's Xian Porter? Off in another place, it turns out ...
So what attracted Dame Slap's attention instead?
Oh to be fair to Dame Slap, it does take her back to the good old days, when she fellow travelled with "Lord" Monckton, and scribbled furious warnings about the UN using climate science to establish world government by Xmas.
It's only a pond delusion to think that she might have shed that snake skin, and thought a little bit more about climate science, and even done a Maude Flanders, and shouted to the clouds "won't someone think of the children ..."
Heaven forfend! The very notion that Australian citizens carrying Australian passports have a right to return to Australia had the pond rolling Jaffas down the aisle in consternation ...
What next? Send Australian citizens to Kiwi land? Why this whole notion of Australian citizens having rights is a very slippery slope, and the pond has no idea where it all might end, but it's certainly nothing to agitate an IPA chairman ...
Never mind, there was only a little Slapping to go ...
Yes, we'll all be the poorer for it. What, climate science advising us that we're fucking the planet right royally?
Of course not, who would mention such a thing in Dame Slap's presence? The spirit of "Lord" Monckton lives on, and don't expect Dame Slap to scribble suffer the little children to come under her ... they can just bloody suffer, all right, safely suffering off in the future, and if the entire planet goes down, so much the better for the IPA chairman ...
Sure, we the people will be a whole lot poorer, what with rising seas, scarcer resources, difficulties producing food, yadda yadda, but worry not for the IPA mob ... they'll always have a Gina grant to help keep on keeping on, and a generous lump of coal in their Xmas stocking, and what more could anyone want ...
And so to the Rowe of the day, with more Rowe as usual here ...
