In which the pond imagines new technology as the solution to boot licking, climate science and men's only clubs...

This was the reptile HQ commentariat situation that confronted the pond yesterday ...
It helps explain why prattling Polonius jumped the Q, and scored a Saturday rather than a meditating Sunday slot ...
As for the rest, the pond had already done the latest emu controversy, and as the dog botherer is neither a historian, nor black, nor an anthropologist, in fact not much of anything, the pond knew it would just be a standard ideological rant, because when you're a right-wing hammer, all you can see are leftist nails stretching off to the horizon. The pond was also irked by the notion of the dog botherer confusing emus and ostriches, while no doubt going on to explain the many errors in the book ...
Nor could the pond come at the oscillating fan, or Gemma, scribbling as if it's all the fault of Australian ning nongs, when we have our very own ning nongs in government ...
More Kudelka here, but at least the pond has conformed to the ancient instructions of the pond's mathematics teacher ... show your working!
And having shown the impeccable logic of its workings, that's how the pond ended up with Shanners, the bouffant one ...
Here's the logic. Too often the pond ignores the reptiles' hagiographic tendencies, their desire to become Pravda down under ... yet here was the bouffant one craving attention with a sycophantic example of boot-licking that sounded like it would be of the first water.
Of course the pond had to give in, of course the pond had to go with the flow ...
Being a professional hack, Pravda stooge, and lickspittle bootlicker is a tough reptile tour of duty, but Shanners has been doing it so long, he knows how to do it in best kraven, kreepy krawler style ...
On the other hand, the pond has been drawing attention to Crikey of late, with stories currently outside the paywall, such as this one, in full and with hot links here ...
This is the sort of outrageous, willfully misleading nonsense that Shanners has to deal with when preparing his government press release for the lizard Oz, but he's always up to the task ...
Yes, everything is for the best in the best of all possible worlds, and dinkum clean virginal innocent Oz coal, oi, oi, oi, is safe for generations to come to use ...
Where to go after that triumphant conclusion? Well perhaps throw in a photo of the demonic enemy, add suds and rinse some more, can't have specks of coal dust getting in the eye ... though come to think of it, what's wrong with returning to the glory days of the 3801 and cooking bacon and eggs on the fireman's shovel? Coal, coal, coal ...
Um, wasn't the bromancer yesterday assuring the world that it was China, China, China, nothing else, only Chynah? Never mind, follow the wise ways of your average Tamworth dog, and never return to your vomit ... settle down inside for a last gobbet of glorification of dear leader's pretty unique * (*ABC radio license acquired) wisdom ...
Huge! And really in amongst all that forelock-tugging, and ever so humble celebration of the mighty leader, what joy to read of an honest, realistic assessment. Once again the unsung hero of the lizard Oz has done it again ...
And so then it became just a short hop, step and jump to the next climate warrior. It's true that he's extraordinarily predictable and nauseatingly repetitive of the few talking points he thinks he's mastered, but sometimes the pond likes to remember those early days when it was first Bjorn-again ...
Another exceptionally dull reptile illustration tagged on to the story, and it produced a festering desire in the pond to gazump the Bjorn again one and take a trip down memory lane, courtesy of DeSmog here ... all the way back to 2010 ... explaining how, Peter Principle style, an attention-seeking publication might allow an extraordinary amount of failing upwards ...
There's heaps more, with plenty of footnotes and hot links, though not always reliable thanks to the ravages of time, but that noted, there's nothing like it for warming up to be Bjorn yet again ...
Ah, there's a novelty. The Bjorn has gone the old Orwellian routine, always a favourite, and as always, as an expert in doublethink, there's a bit of projection and transference going down ...
Take the opening gambit in the next gobbet. Yes, climate change is real and man-made and we should fix it smartly.
The Bjorn again one is expert at that sort of bullshit line, because he'll always then turn on a dime to explain how it might be real, but it isn't that bad, and we shouldn't panic, and we should fix it smartly, by pissing money against the wall on yet to be invented technologies hidden in the bush, while ignoring the invented and working technologies already in the hand ...
Note the glib way that the Bjorn again one tosses off statistics as if they're proven and a given, but to catch the real whiff of what he's saying, see what the reptiles inserted as a click bait attracting distraction ...
And that she blows, as only the Bjorn again one can blow. Whenever the pond runs the Bjorn again one, it waits for an endlessly repeated mantra, so that it might drop another dollar in the jar, knowing soon enough that the pond will be filthy rich thanks to the Bjorn again one.
It is of course "To tackle climate, we need to ramp up our investments in green energy innovation dramatically."
The pond suspects that the Bjorn again one has a keyboard shortcut that spews that line out into the world with a single energy efficient, carbon reducing keystroke ...
And so to a bonus, and what do you know, yesterday the pond looked to the middle section, and with delight discovered that Dame Slap was at the centre of the triptych...
This was extraordinarily lucky, as the pond had no interest in ancient Troy doing over Labor yet again, or Fergo doing over comrade Dan, it apparently not having penetrated the reptile ether yet that things might be getting crook in Sydney town ... and that if they could only take their eye off comrade Dan for a nanosecond, they might find other comedy thanks to SloMo's mob...
Sorry, that was a digression ... on with Dame Slap sticking up for men ...
Of course if you extended Dame Slap's headline logic out, it'd be live and let live, and let the blokes have their public bars, let the blokes have all the jobs, let the blokes have the vote, let all the blokes scribble for the lizard Oz and be chairman of the IPA, and so on blokes, and so blokes forth...
It's easy to spot the Bjorn-again perversity at work here. There's the disclaimer, "Personally, I regard the idea of secretive, private clubs 'inviting'only men as members as past its use-by date."
Then cue Dame Slap explaining why the idea isn't past its use-by date, there might never be a use-by date, and even if there was, in the meantime, it's a good thing, a bit like a men's shed, where men can get together and tinker with model train sets ... perhaps even have a miniature 3801 using mini-chunks of dinkum Oz coal ...
There we go again, in the usual Bjorn-again way. Dame Slap berates the ABC for not turning up articulate people, and then proceeds to talk up the articulate points made by the articulate people ...
Hang on, hang on. Did Dame Slap wangle her way into a men's club, pull a pen from pocket to write note, was told off and never returned? How could this be? Didn't sharing space with doddery old farts offend her IPA inflected feminism? Or was she operating on the Groucho Marx maxim about clubs and membership?
Alas the pond is likely never to know, especially as there's only a gobbet of condescending "how sweet" and "bless him" and talk of thick or shameless women to go ...
And by the end, the pond was sated and satisfied.
Somehow, miraculously, just as the pond had begun to doubt, Dame Slap managed to wrangle in talk of "virtue signallers" ... and yet at the very end, she also manages to signal another virtue, which is to say that eventually these clubs will choose change ... presumably because there's been no pressure put on them at all ... a bit like the way that SloMo will work his way towards dealing with climate science without any outside sources influencing him, or making him change his ways. Perhaps just a word from his imaginary friend will be enough ... it's only a matter of time, at least if you happen to be planning to be around in 2100 ...
The real tragedy in all this is that the pond ran a Wilcox a few days ago dealing with Dame Slap's theme, but heck, as it's still relevant, why not give it another run?
