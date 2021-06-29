In which the pond gives Dame Groan the drum majorette spot in a parade featuring an incoherent Barners, natting "Ned" and Killer Creighton ...

The pond is always slow to the scene of the crime, and yesterday the Major celebrated the deep love that bush folk had for Barners, and if only the pond had known what was going down, what a lot more fun the pond could have had ...
Yes, rorters rewarded for treachery and that man getting it off his chester talking of incoherent ramblings, with the reptiles running a story about it in the lizard Oz, while giving it away for free at news.com.au ... in part including ...
So much Major bush love, the pond hardly knows where to begin ... please sir, another serve if you will ...
Yes, rorter rewarded for treachery, and the pond hasn't even included the younger Pitt mourning his participation in the game of snakes and ladders and catching a ride on a short snake, which is a novel way to talk of Barners ... because, surely as snakes in the grass go, he's quite a big one ...
And so to today's offerings, and as usual, the pond had to do some winnowing, handing out notes before proceeding with the main game ...
There's Troy yearning for Gough, and there's Jim helping the Murdochians and the Chairman by hiding behind paywall, and perhaps best of all, there's the lizard Oz editorialist suggesting high-level engagement would help achieve a thawing of relations ...
Perhaps an Apple Daily level of engagement?
It was as if the lizard Oz editorialist hadn't noticed its own war on China, which has been going on for a long time now and was featured top of the digital page yesterday ...
Just a minor note Trev, scribbling as you are about anti-democratic values. Did you note the Chairman's role in the bullshit being spread by the orange one and his enablers? Did you note the lack of guts shown by Wm Barr, only speaking out long after it mattered or anybody cared, what with the big lie now built into the system? Did you note the authoritarian, anti-democratic ways of the GOP and Faux Noise and the Tuckers and Hannitys of the world when scribbling about that anti-democratic resurgence?
Not to worry, the pond has other fish to fry this day, because lurking in that commentariat parade was Dame Groan ... and for some peculiar reason, the Dame has a fan base among regular pond readers, so come on down and do some Groaning ...
Of course Groan was going to get agitated about migrants, she always does, but the pond was more agitated by that bizarre reptile illustration, wisely not credited to a single human bean on the planet.
Dear sweet long absent lord, hasn't the reptile graphics department gone to hell in a handbasket since the cult master moved along ... but on with the Groaning ...
At this point, the pond will admit to its own reason for putting the Groaner at the head of the reptile queue.
You see, elsewhere in the lizard Oz this day ...
Yes, there was Patrick going full gloom, and there was nattering "Ned" doing his Chicken Little impression, and bizarrely, there was talk of a Chinese-made camera capturing the kiss, as if the manufacturing origin of a CCTV camera has anything to do with its deployment.
Just another example of the reptiles' high level of engagement strategy, as we return from this teaser trailer to the soothing sounds of the Groaner ...
The pond and Dame Groan can agree on one thing. Treasury can never get future projections right, nor can other cardigan wearers scribbling reports - because that's what cardigan wearers must do, and the pond once had a hand in a number of wildly inaccurate reports - and so all those numbers should be taken with a huge grain of salt, no matter the hypertension involved - and already we've heard talk of Treasury and Treasurer arguing over the figure for growth that would be plucked out of a hat, and offered up for consumption, and for Josh's political purposes ... and so to the final Groaning gobbet ...
And now, having already done a teaser trailer, on with nattering "Ned", inclined to hysteria, completely at odds with the Groaner - how the pond loves to see the reptiles fuss and feud and fight - and suddenly discovering a love of graphs up there with a choleric Kohler ...
The pond will just note in passing yet again how odd the illustrations are in the lizard Oz.
Here we are, about to read nattering "Ned" and be plunged into Chicken Little levels of disaster, alarm and gloom, and yet the reptiles begin with a positively beaming Josh holding up a report allegedly showing how we'll all be rooned ... (unless we follow Josh) ...
The pond will admit that it's scurrying through "Ned's" thunderclaps. As noted while perusing Dame Groan, the pond doesn't give a fig for such reports or projections or speculations or graphs, or such like, which always miss out on key matters, and incidental events, such as a world-wide pandemic ... or other freight trains bearing down on the planet ...
Well, you can lead a climate denialist to an unprecedented event, but you can't make them feel the heat ... so let's see how climate denialist "Ned" and his thunderclap report have coped, or will cope, with a changing climate and a suffering planet ... perhaps ignore it altogether?
Yes, the pond just ran with Dame Groan so she could pick a fight with "Ned" and may the best groaning win, and still the pond is waiting for a graph showing the world suffering from advanced, ever advancing climate change ...
It's not governments that run the country, it's oppositions? So what's the point of having a bickering Barners or Scotty from marketing? Surely there must be some purpose ...
Ah there it is, the purpose ... provide a business model for cartoonists.
Okay, the pond will admit it's not taking "Ned" or the report seriously, but it does hope that at some distant point in the future, this archival remnant of the pond will be taken out and compared to the next IG report and the one after that, and much hilarity at the projections versus the outcomes will ensue ...
The pond hopes it's been splendid fun, because there's just a brief gobbet to go, with talk of a wake-up call ...
Indeed, indeed... but has nattering "Ned" or Josh or bickering Barners or rewarded rorters or the Canavan caravan or any of the reptile denialists got the slightest interest in all the wake-up calls to be observed around the world?
Probably not, probably we're hoping that we handle it as well as we've handled the current crisis, as astutely noted by the infallible Pope ...
And speaking of that "not a race", the pond is pleased to note that the reptiles could at last bring themselves to mention the "L" word at the top of the day's digital page ...
Simplistic Simon scribbling about Victorian lockdowns? Wake up sleepy Simon, it's golden Gladys who's bunged on the latest lockdown, as the likes of Jon Faine were cruelly keen to point out ... sending the cockroaches and unhappy reptiles into a frenzy ...
Not to worry, just as there's a climate denialist for every occasion in lizard Oz land, so Killer Creighton was out and about, and drawing the pond's attention away from that nostalgic trip down memory lane with the Terminator and Jolly Joe ...
Meanwhile, Australians who prefer to be alive rather than killed by a virus, and wondering whatever happened to the vaccination roll out - apparently it's not a race - might just want to take Killer's talk of authoritarian hubris over liberal values, and shove it up his arse ... or perhaps make him wear a mask so he might experience yet another deeply Freudian psychic shock to his system ... the point being, would you rather have a US response to the pandemic, or a state premier response, or a Killer response?
Let's hope that Killer is never given a chance to dictate government policy, and instead is left to burble away about the thoughts of French economists in 1850 as a way to respond to a current pandemic ...
Or speaking of picks, what about the one left out of Killer's choices? That one about the good fortune of not having a mask-fearing Killer in charge.
Now that's a pick the pond can make quite easily before wrapping up with a Rowe ... with more Rowe as usual here ...
Of course the pond enjoyed that echo of the way it started the day with blathering Barners and a rorter rewarded, but found the reference to Lady Wakehurst Drive a little outside the pond's comprehension ... perhaps this might help others, in the way that it helped the pond ...
And if that doesn't tidily draw together Barners, Scotty from marketing, nudity, COVID, lost in the bush, lost in the rorting, not a race, and the thoughts of Killer Creighton, the pond is in the wrong game ...
"One major causality was Mr Chester." You'd think that using error-prone words would make the reptiles just a little more alert to making sure they use the right word.ReplyDelete
Hmm. Dunno if its the reptile author, the "contract" subed or the word processor anticipating and filling in which was then not noticed.Delete
Under the picture, for instance, it says: "Darren Chester has lashed out a Barnaby Joyce..." which has also gone unnoticed. But then, a lot of things go unnoticed on the web.