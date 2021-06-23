In which the pond asks what would Lloydie do, celebrates the Country Party, and politely suggests Dame Slap bugger off and make room for a manly man ...

Yes, there was only one lead to consider. WWLT, or to be more explicit, what would Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon, think? This is sometimes connected to WWLD?
Is it a spoiler to suggest that Lloydie doesn't think that much?
But, billy goat butt, the comments below our Lloydie were all about the devious, Machiavellian plot by the Chinese. What is this talk about the push to put the GBR on the in-danger list for more than a decade?
Maurice - was it the real Moorice or just a pretender, a poseur trading on a great brand name? - put the case eloquently ...
The Chinese are making it clear to those whose ears can hear and whose eyes can see, that they are not our friends. As for the Labor/Green coalition, once again they side with the enemy.
Others knew the game and spoke eloquently, and none were talking about a decade old putsch ...
The push by UNESCO to "safeguard" the Reef is obviously directed by China. Will China then build a naval base on it in order to protect the Reef from Australia?
Maybe China and UNESCO can give us several $billion to "rescue" the reef? If they are so concerned, let them pay for what they want to do. That would be the last we ever hear of the matter...
But if Lloydie was a tad confused, some brave souls knew there was a solution to hand, a saviour, the mighty Riddster himself ...
Oh, what timing!
The latest ruling on the Peter Ridd (who suggested that the GBR science could be a bit syspect) case is due to be repported today ...
Perhaps this might prompt someone to check the historical data against Peter Ridd’s claims to prove the reef is not in danger after all?
Sorry, but the pond does insist on preserving the completely unique * (* ABC approved) spelling deployed by lizard Oz contributors, and now to Lloydie suddenly discovering the wonders of Malware pissing cash against the wall to help out mates ...
Oh fuck it Lloydie, please stop. We all know it's China's fault, and there you go again with tommyrot and tripe: "The draft decision to place the GBR on the in-danger list is based on information by Australia."
Information by Australia? What vast global conspiracy is this?
Of course anyone outside the reptile ecosystem, full of fuckwits and climate science denialist loons, would know the entire planet is on its way to being comprehensively fucked, and so might expect the GBR to be included in the package deal ...
But that's another set of rabbit holes.
Here, have an infallible Pope to celebrate ...
By golly that's good, especially that evocation of ... what? Can coral fish look like stunned mullets?
Never mind, the whole thing reminds the pond of spirits of coal past ...
Oh what a frabjous sight, callooh, callay, he chortled in his joy. Twas brillig, and the slithy tove has returned to the front bench ... and given all that, the pond had only one choice, though it rarely turns to politicians hiding behind the reptile paywall ...
Um, say what? "My party, the Country Party"? Surely must be a typo, surely must have meant "My party, Gina's mob, the party of Big Mining," the party that manages to ignore suggestions from farmers ...
...the dismay that Joyce’s return has provoked among agriculture groups isn’t surprising. The National Farmers’ Federation backed a net zero 2050 target, including agriculture, nearly a year ago. Meat and Livestock Australia is pursuing net zero by 2030 in a sector that is one of our biggest sources of emissions. The dairy sector, also a major contributor, long ago committed to 30% reduction by 2030, which is more ambitious than the Morrison government’s Paris commitment. The federal Nationals are fundamentally at odds with mainstream agricultural interests. (Crikey, here, paywall still down).
Never mind, do go on Bid ... but perhaps start with a billy goat but butt, on the one hand, on the other hand ...
Ah yes, more flip flops than might be found on Bondi beach, with that "neverthless" pike to an eternal devotion to dinkum, innocent, clean, virginal Oz coal a genuine marvel ...
And now perhaps to end, the ritual blaming of China, it's all their fault, and nothing to do with Oz living off those exported lumps of coal ...
Indeed, indeed, all that dreadful dirtier lower quality coal, up against the wondrous dinkum clean innocent virginal Oz coal we all love so well ... made fabulously clean by technology that seems to be just a few years away, but travelling, as the 3rd AD said to Tom Cruise, eyes fixed on the floor ...
Together with a return to the 1960s - what happened to the 1950s, what's wrong with them, what has Bid got against picket fences? - it's a completely admirable outing, and a reminder that the reef, the country, indeed the planet is in safe hands so long as the party of big mining is here to help ...
And so to the final pond chore for the day ...
Uh huh. Well the pond is always leery of discussing matters before a court, but the pond can understand the situation and has a couple of suggestions ...
Firstly Dame Slap should resign as chairman of the IPA. After all, there are aspirational men who can more legitimately claim to be chairmen ... as opposed to a chairwoman pretending to be a chairman.
Secondly, there are many conservative loons eager to scribble for the lizard Oz, and surely their loonacy can be a match for anything Dame Slap can bring to a knife fight. She should stand down as a columnist, and let men have a go ... it's the only right and proper thing to do ...
Now did the pond mention the really shitty reptile illustrations now routinely deployed in stories? It did? Well cop another one for your reptile troubles and pains... no doubt an echo of the trouble and strife that has ruined many a man's life ...
The pond knew it wouldn't be long before Dame Slap embarked on a litany of complaints, all driven by her deep compassion and love for unfairly treated men, from BHP executives to Queensland plods ... and yet here she is, still scribbling away, still chairman of the IPA? How fair is that? Who was responsible for this unfairness, these poor hiring decisions? And just how did she get a gig on the ABC board, when she herself has admitted she was entirely useless the entire time she was there?
Not to worry, on with the rant and talk of golden skirts and the suffering of men ...
But hang on, it clearly does produce manifestly discriminatory and unfair results. Just look at the space Dame Slap hogs in the lizard Oz, and look at her, top of Gina's mob, and doing her level best for dinkum clean Oz coal and climate science denialism, as if there weren't perfectly good men qualified to do her jobs ...
What about the Riddster as a replacement? Just a humble suggestion in these troubled times ...
Hang on, hang on. The venerable Dean said that? But surely a man wouldn't be so glib, surely a man would spend time on sources when constructing a column? Surely a man would know how to dither about in a manly way ...
Matthew 13:13
Therefore I speak to them in parables: because they seeing see not; and hearing they hear not, neither do they understand
Jeremiah 5:21
Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not:
Isaiah 6:9-10
And he said, Go, and tell this people, Hear you indeed, but understand not; and see indeed, but perceive not.
Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed.
Random House Dictionary of Popular Proverbs and Sayings by Gregory Y. Titelman (Random House, New York, 1996). Mr. Titelman agrees that this saying has its roots in the Bible, specifically Jer. 5:21 (King James version): "Hear now this, O foolish people, and without understanding; which have eyes, and see not; which have ears, and hear not."'
"There are none so blind as those who will not see. The most deluded people are those who choose to ignore what they already know. The proverb has been traced back in English to 1546 (John Heywood), and resembles the Biblical verse quoted (above). In 1738, it was used by Jonathan Swift in his 'Polite Conversation,' and is first attested in the United States in the 1713 'Works of Thomas Chalkley'..." (here)
That's why we need a manly man doing Dame Slap's job. Perhaps our Henry could double up and answer the call? Perhaps the reptiles might turn to the Speccie mob ...
Who knows, the pond just hopes that someone at the lizard oz will note that Dame Slap is clearly an undeserving gender beneficiary, token window dressing for an organisation which wishes deeply that it could remain an all-male institution dedicated to destroying the reef, celebrating clean Oz coal, and perhaps, oh be still fast beating heart, with a chance yet to nuke the country ...
And so to a celebratory Rowe ... which just so happens to feature a hapless woman ... with more Rowe celebrations here ...
