In which our Henry and the bromancer do their bit for reptile denial and drivel ...

Twenty-nine days after it was launched, Donald Trump’s blog, once hailed by fans as his triumphant return to the internet, was taken down on Wednesday.
It was just less than three Scaramuccis old. Noah’s Ark had a longer run.
Others made a real Python meal of it ...
But surely the death of one blog is a tragedy, whereas the death of a million blogs is a mere statistic. Whatever, the pond feels the affair deeply, sensing its own mortality, and hastens to add that Loon Pond is just auxiliary to the broader effort to spread loonacy far and wide in the world ...
And so back to the solitary, lonely life of the blogger, with only the odd cartoon to offer a little light each gloomy day ...
Friday is, of course, our Henry hole in the bucket day. Last Friday, preparing for winter, the pond missed our Henry and his hole, and truth to tell, the pond was happy to stay none the wiser ... but today the pond is better prepared for a bleak winter, and nobody should attempt to cancel our Henry on a regular basis ...
Sheesh, couldn't the reptiles have picked a better snap for our Henry? Did they have to show the mountains of the moon, or the Martian valley in this case? Did they have to point out the ugly scarring of a once beautiful landscape? Well, it's beautiful if you grew up on the northwest slopes and plains ... or it once was, a bit like the Hunter Valley used to be beautiful ...
Never mind, the pond is always up for a bout of climate science denialism ... why, it might even keep our Henry away from the classics ...
Uh huh ... good old dinkum clean Oz coal, oi, oi, oi, done down by inferior substitutes. As for caring for the children, fie, fuck the children, it's the dinkum Oz thing to do ... after all, climate science is merely one of a number of competing religions ...
Yep, not a single reference to Latin or Greek, just a flinging around of a fancy "aporias" ... oh yes, our Henry is cunning in the way he slips in his astonishing intellect, as in the celebrated aporia whereby a Cretan declares all Cretans to be liars ...
Or perhaps whereby a climate science denying reptile declares all coal to be good ...
Indeed, indeed, fancy standing in the way of coal, fancy halting the relentless wreaking of havoc by dinkum Australian coal ... and even worse, fancy halting the chance to ship dinkum Oz coal to the devious Chinese.
Here, have another cartoon ...
At this point, the pond, being greedy, usually goes looking for seconds ...
Say what? They've sent a senior cricket writer to talk about the plague affecting the children? And Richo seems to have failed to have read that story about our Gladys's finances, as featured in the Nine rags ... no, not the $4 billion blowout in the metro rail project, but the yarn about the budget cover-up which only got recycled in exotic places such as The Mandarin ...
Never mind, the pond left the lizard Oz editorialist to mourn Benny, and went in search of other reptile titillations ...
Good old ABC, but then the ABC has never been the pond's ABC, and in any case, that's just an excuse to recycle a couple of Crikey stories ...
Of course it's hard to know which is more problematic. The ABC trying to hush the story, or SloMo thinking he speaks in tongues to an imaginary friend ... but if you were inside the paywall and did click on that Crikey story link, you'd get transported back to an even earlier Crikey yarn ...
Oh it's rich stuff, and there's more at Crikey, at least if you can get behind the paywall, but it's not really fair of the pond, because it's not dinkum reptile ... so for its seconds, the pond turned to the bromancer, as it often does ...
It's fair to say that this is just a token outing for the bromancer, a standard celebration of SloMo and the way he helped that deviant kiwi leftist back on the straight and narrow, ready to embark on the war with China ...
Say what? The United States is a democracy? Isn't it being primed for a Myanmar-style coup? How else will the Donald return in the pomp and grandeur expected in his August coronation? How else will the QAnon prophecy be fulfilled?
You see? The bromancer still manages to deliver, what with deploring climate change gestures and rhetoric, and getting agitated about ignorant Americans woefully unaware of the many splendid steps dinkum reptiles have urged the government to take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ... and to be fair, the government has responded in enormously responsible fashion ...
It never gets old and it's way better than the SloMo snap the reptiles used for the bromancer piece ...
You see, that's why the bromancer is a relentless giver. Even in a harmless meet and greet, the bromancer can be relied on for a good fulmination ... as if all the talk of the glories of western civilisation might induce some to see a racist nation led by a reactionary government that has done nothing on climate, prodded on by a Murdochian press featuring the likes of the bromancer and our Henry celebrating the wonders of clean Oz coal (oi, oi, oi) ...
Ah, yes, never mind the fucking of the planet, just deliver a little alliteration of the 'cacophony of caricature inaccuracy" kind, as if conjuring up the claptrap crap the reptiles regularly regurgitate ...
You know, the fustian bombast, bunk, baloney and bull about cheap applause on climate gestures ... because it's the reptile way ...
Meanwhile, it's not just the planet on fire. According to Rowe, with more Rowe here, there are arses on fire everywhere...
