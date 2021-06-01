In which can be found Klassic Killer, a tasty Oreo and a late burst from the Angelic one ...

Actually Pepe the frog isn't just about Trump. It's also a symbol for neo-Nazis and white supremacists, so much so that his creator tried to kill him off, but the pond is pleased that Killer loves Pepe. It keeps him in the right, white, neo-Nazi supremacist mind set, so that he can truly rail at the woke folk ...
The pond is always eager to please, and join this Klassic Killer outing by noting that you can read Klot Kotkin at the Claremont Institute Center for the American Way of Life ...
And just so you might better enjoy Klassic Killer, here's a little from the wiki (footnotes there) on the Klaremont Kenter ... (remember, everything goes better if you can produce a KKK mood) ...
The institute was an early defender of Donald Trump. The Daily Beast stated Claremont has "arguably has done more than any other group to build a philosophical case for Trump’s brand of conservatism."
In September 2016 the institute's Claremont Review of Books published Michael Anton's "The Flight 93 Election" editorial. The editorial, written under a pseudonym, compared the prospect of conservatives letting Trump lose to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election with passengers not charging the cockpit of the United Airlines aircraft hijacked by Al-Qaeda. The article went viral and received widespread coverage across the political spectrum. Rush Limbaugh devoted a day of his radio series to reading the entire essay. Anton would later serve as President Trump's national security advisor from 2017 to 2018.
In 2019, Trump awarded the Claremont Institute with a National Humanities Medal.
The institute caused controversy by granting a fellowship in 2019 to the Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. National Review columnist Mona Charen wrote that "Claremont stands out for beclowning itself with this embrace of the smarmy underside of American politics." In 2020, Slate magazine called the institute "a racist fever swamp with deep connections to the conspiratorial alt-right", citing Posobiec's fellowship and the publication of a 2020 essay by senior fellow John Eastman that questioned Kamala Harris' eligibility for the vice presidency.
During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the institute received between $350,000 and $1 million in federally backed small business loans from Chain Bridge Bank as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. The institute stated this would allow it to retain 29 jobs.
Pizzagate! 14! 88! And so back to the Klassic Killer for a final gobbet ...
Oh indeed Marxism ... which may freely be confused with a Chinese dictatorship that most bears resemblance to the Chinese tradition of rule by emperor. The pond used to say that Mao was the last emperor, but Xi has put an end to that by becoming the new emperor. The closest we've come to all that in the west is the mindless cult worship of the Donald, as celebrated and practised by Newscorp and Killer's sources ...
Moving along, the reptiles have tried to confuse the pond by having the Oreo on a Tuesday ... and it turns out it's just another regurgitation of the current favourite in reptile mass mind think ...
Of course all this idle speculation is a great distraction. But what might we want some distraction from? The infallible Pope has a suggestion ... reminding the pond of Peter Weir and its time in the y'artz ...
Meanwhile, back to more mindless speculation with the reformed, recovering feminist ...
Indeed, indeed. An unsure reformed, recovering feminist, and someone not expert in the field, and yet, still the need for some distraction from issues at hand, of the kind noted by the immortal Rowe in his expert portrait, to be found here ...
By golly, that's up there with the way Rowe used to capture the soul of the onion muncher.
And so to a final speculative gobbet from the reformed, recovering feminist ...
Excellent stuff. The pond, as usual, has come away none the wiser. There's nothing to see, except the speculation favooured by the reptiles these past few weeks.
And it turns out that, as with climate science, there's not much point talking about the science, when there's a great debate to be had. You know, dumb the science down to the point where the pond and the reformed, recovering feminist might grasp it, while entirely missing the point of the science, and then let's have a debate, because that's what scribbling for the reptiles requires.
That said, the pond has been splendidly distracted from sordid issues at hand, of the sort hinted at by Cathy Wilcox ...
And lastly, for its bonus, the pond reverted to the weekend, and ancient Shanners, left hanging out to mature, and now with the rotten smell of matured blue vein...
Naturally our Shanners is an expert in the field ...
Indeed, indeed ... and at this point the pond should make it clear it doesn't intend to argue or debate the Angelica one, but simply display and admire her thinking, a common enough routine, frequently found in supportive complimentary women or adherents to the Katholic church. In any case, the pond prefers a gentler example of the suffering of men ...
There he was, fornicating like any number of rabbits in heat, and with two past marriages, and yet suddenly, he hasn't been married at all, and then he's married as a tyke, with all the benefits therein (confess and you make it into heaven).
How could this be, how could you fuck, fornicate, adulterate, and so on and so forth, and end up a pure tyke cleansed of sin? Well the Katholic church does keep women in their right place, as madonnas and whores, and that avoids the likes of Shanners having to go on about the suffering of men, so there's a real plus for starters ... but go on she must, and she does ...
Unmarried women suffer more violence? Why let them become Catholic, and they will be redeemed ... above all, they should avoid becoming extinct ...
Okay, the pond is treating a serious subject with frivolity, but that's because it's heard this wretched line blaming women rather than men any number of times from the Angelic one, not to mention Miranda the Devine in her hey day, and Dame Slap on occasion ... anything to downplay the behaviour of testosterone-laden men with a Killer-like contempt for the weak, the woke and the womanly ...
That last par is, of course, pure essence of distilled Dame Slap ... it seems the reptiles can never get over the suffering of persecuted men of the Boris kind, or even, it goes without saying, the suffering of the Donald, who merely wanted to take a perve on undressed girls or grope women by the pussy ... and what's his reward for this gallantry? A witch hunt!
