In which the pond's festival program continues with a Killer outing ...

The agonies of a weekend reptile festival programmer part three ...
With the war on China done and dusted, who should be next on the program?
What's worse, unlike a regular festival, Saturday night is dead for bloggers of the pond and Donald kind. People are off doing other things. Already some festival goers have had their appetites sated just by sampling the bromancer and "Ned".
But somebody has to be flung in to fill up the slot, so why not Killer Creighton, who when not being an expert on viruses, is also a pretty mean climate scientist?
Sure it's a rehash, but experience tells the pond that while you might start with King Kong, soon enough you'll end up with King Kong v. Godzilla ...
Now before we begin the screening, we should note that the splash contained a lie. Not unusual for Killer, but still ...
The man in question wasn't Barack Obama's chief scientist. He was an undersecretary for science in the US Department of Energy during Obama's first term in a two year stint, with his expertise in theoretical physics. He was a chief scientist at BP, which suggests a lot. Recently he's become a reptile favourite, at the WSJ, Fox, and the usual blog suspects.
Obama had a number of actual secretaries of science/energy, but our man wasn't one of them ... and so to the yarn ...
Why is it always "hysteria" with Killer? There's also frequent talk by him of virus hysteria, yet the pond routinely notices that whenever there's talk of masks, the Killer dissolves into an hysterical, quivering, blubbery jelly ...
And before the opening credits were over, the pond already knew the story and the outcome, and decided it needed to spice things up by doing a little scissors cutting and fish smell pasting.
So the pond headed over to DeSmog, which had plenty of goodies on our man ...
Now rather than pick over the bones offered up by Killer, the pond thought it should continue with the DeSmog story ...
Well that's all pretty compelling, and best of all the pond can just munch popcorn and chew its way through the Killer show ...
Okay, there's enough lies, misrepresentations and distortions in there to keep festival goers going, but it's time to head back to DeSmog ... to discover this lad, this reptile pet, has form ...
Now anyone wanting the original links, etc, perforce must head off to the DeSmog original, and give them a click for being so kind, while the pond heads back to the dissembling Killer ...
Why are the coal-loving reptiles so twisted and obfuscated? Well their story has had to change many times over the years ... but never mind that, here's a last DeSmog sampling ...
Well the pond can't stand down, at least until it has finished the last Killer Creighton gobbet ...
And if he just happens to be another loon pandering to the climate science denying reptiles, a fucked planet, and a chance to live out post-apocalyptic fantasies, will be a small consolation for those seeking amusement ... though it's always handy to have a little Mad Max in a festival of reptiles ...
And now, as in all festivals, a few cartoons, which hint at one of the bigger problems with Killer and the reptiles.
You can't handle the truth, runs one movie line, and indeed, the reptiles do have exceeding difficulty with it ...
You can't handle the science might fit equally well, but then a man with a special interest in tax and financial policy is exceptionally well equipped to blather on about climate science ... at least in a reptile festival dedicated to the sublimely silly ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.