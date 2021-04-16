in which the pond offers an RN refugee as its TGIF highlight, before spending the usual quality time with our Henry and the bromancer ...

What a relief to be able to start a TGIF with a genuinely moronic reptile who isn't our hole in the bucket man.
Instead RN has loaned the doofus to the reptiles so that he might produce one of those standard moronic litanies the reptiles love so well ...
The pond thought hard as to whether it should cancel the swishing Switzer, but by golly, mine tink it, he fit today's pond ...
Oh just fuck off back to RN to elevate that station's credentials as the thinking person's ABC ...
You know, in the old days, it was common, the desire not to cause offence, or even to take a gate. Of course it only applied to the dominant white culture - irritating wogs and difficulty, uppity blacks need not apply.
But there was something about considering other people and showing a little empathy that had a certain appeal. These days?
Oh just fuck off back to RN with your paranoid hysteria, and the blathering about the end of civilisation and history crap, but please don't go empty handed, allow the pond to present you with a shirt as the prize winner for this week's reptile stupidity contest ...
And now the pond can relax and get on with our Henry ...
What's this got to do with the current situation? Three fifths of fuck all, and even worse, without a single classical reference to this point, about the need to suck it up and so on. Instead the reptiles lavished endless shots of the soapie woman on Henry's piece, with videos and such like, as a form of distraction, and as a way of ensuring "that woman" remained front and centre ... so the pond trimmed our Henry down a little, cutting out some of the videos ...
Look, there she is again, refusing just to suck it up, making herself a martyr, irritating our noble Henry and incidentally, the speaking in tongues, coal loving SloMo, who amazingly managed to generate some sympathy for Cartier watches ... but luckily with a little more trimming, two more gobbets will get us past our Henry's righteous indignation, and in a fittingly tone deaf Switzer way, he'll manage to quote Billie Holiday instead of Cicero ...
Will our Henry be the one to break it to prattling Polonius that his endless caterwauling about there being no conservatives on the ABC is just an unavoidable price we must all pay.
Is it fair or efficient, some might ask? Who cares, because in the spirit of our Henry, next week you can scribble in righteous fury about unfairness and inefficiency in public enterprises, and that way, get them coming and going ...but remember, in the meantime save all your scorn for that dreadful soapie woman, who refuses to be silent or act in a manly man way, and head off to a nunnery ...
And now this ...
And with more Rowe here, the pond can turn to the bromancer summing up the war in Afghanistan.
Before embarking on this journey, please allow the pond to give the bromancer a tip, admittedly of the kind aging, more elderly gentlemen seem to need.
The bromancer has of late been turning up on the ABC, and his dark black mane hints at a dye job, with the eccentric, fulsome cut evoking a barber on acid. But down below there's a grey beard, which makes the bromancer look like the ancient mariner stopping one of three ABC presenters to deliver his usual nonsense.
Please, a mix of vanity and folly is never a good look ... salt and pepper the hair to match the beard, cut off the beard ... for the love of mindless distractions, just do something, whatever ... now carry on in full warrior mode ...
The pond has again felt the need for some discreet trimming, being anxious to see how the bromancer summarises the results of this exercise ... but then the pond wondered if it had the time to wander back down memory lane to the days when the bromancer was a keyboard warrior.
There's a lot more at the ABC here ... this is just a sample ...
Oh yes, the pond gets the idea, the pond gets the picture ... now back to carrying on regardless ...
People might be better off if they read the study of the early years in Afghanistan where hopes were high, to be found at the APH here, and concluding in 2010 with this ...
Minister for Defence, John Faulkner, announced that with the Dutch withdrawing in August 2010, ISAF have agreed to new arrangements establishing a US-led multi-national command structure in Uruzgan province, which will comprise military and civilian elements. He also revealed the potential for Australia’s military presence in Afghanistan to be drawn down within the next two to four years:
After the Netherlands starts drawing down after August 1, a new multinational International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) structure will take command in Uruzgan. Under the new arrangements, the United States will lead a multi-national “Combined Team – Uruzgan” (CTU) under an ISAF flag... Australia will provide a civilian leader for the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) ... On the basis of solid progress in our training efforts to date, CDF has recently advised me that within two to four years we should be able to transition the main security responsibility for the province to the Afghan National Army. Following a successful transition of this responsibility, I expect consideration would be given for the ADF to move into an overwatch role.
That was the 23rd June 2010. Unlike hair dye, how memories dim and waver ...
Indeed, indeed, time to wash paws in bowl, throw the whole sorry mess, women in particular under the bus, move along, and down play the entire thing ... and is there anyone better to hand than the bromancer to manage the dirty job?
Back in the day, when the bromancer was doing his flip-flop, there came this suggestion ...
A columnist for a major newspaper is in a powerful position to shape policy. That power should be accompanied by a corresponding responsibility.
If Sheridan had any decency, he’d resign – or, at very least, apologise for being so wrong for so long. If he doesn’t, why should anyone ever take him seriously again?
Sorry, whoever, apart from the bromancer himself, took him seriously? Instead let's get on with the cleansing of the memory ...
It's a tough question, but you won't find the bellicose bromancer inclined to answer it. Suddenly he's just a pussy stealing into the night ...
But no need to end on a solemn note. There's always the infallible Pope to hand for an uplifting cartoon as SloMo puts the country on a war footing in relation to another matter...
Now talking about projection and transference, what better example than this from the swish Switzer: "Thus the cancellers strangle debate, kill the ethos of the liberal society, suppress ideas and seek to standardise opinion."ReplyDelete
Perfect !
If the Henry's classical reference for this day is to come from Billie Holiday - perhaps we might cite another Hank (in this case - Hiram)ReplyDelete
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhlkUgH4VCA
Oh truly classic, Chad, but sadly only 27,231 views since posted in September, 2018. How the past is lost.Delete
Compare with 16,804,431 views for this young lady since 2019:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sooyEN3jHtw