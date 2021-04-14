In which Dame Slap offers her usual Wednesday rant, and the Caterist fixes climate science ...

As the 'loathe News Corp' love-in continues apace, the pond would like to honour the lizard Oz's infinite capacity at working the wrinkles in its digital edition. First came this today ...
What to say? It's a subtle tweak, but note the way a "Labor assassination" clawed its way to the top of the heap ... alongside "It's war", with SloMo our fearless generalissimo, news that the war with China is going well, and the indomitable Dame Slap ...
Well the pond cared not a fig for the rest, because the fiery Dame Slap, chairman of the IPA and spokesman too, a manly woman, was in the mood for a litany of grievances, whines and complaints, and so perforce was the pond ...
Oh it's so rich, and the pond had to roll a pack of Jaffas down the aisle just to celebrate ...
The chairman denouncing self-righteous grandstanding? But hasn't her entire life at News Corp featured self-righteous grandstanding? Isn't she, to be a little reflexive, indulging in self-righteous grandstanding at this very moment? Isn't she agitated that others have ignored her heartfelt feelings? Doesn't she regularly parade her modern IPA form of ideological narcissism?
So many questions, and so many more grandstanding grievances to follow ...
Oh fucketty fuck, she's still holding a candle for fundamentalist bigotry ...
Of course there are alternative points of view, as here (paywall affected) ...
I am concerned that a return of Folau to football while he stands by his social media statements would mean sport today would be condoning such tiresome homophobia. Such a move would do little to help build a fair and more equitable Australia.
Sporting figures shouldn't use their profile to denigrate and vilify others. Sporting figures have a responsibility to not spread speech that incites division or discrimination, but bring people together.
Australians and Australian sport do not want players espousing dangerous speech to millions of fans, some of which are young and impressionable, and perhaps LGBTIQ themselves. Further to this, there are many Christians who support LGBTIQ people, and the views and actions of the Australian Christian Lobby do not actually reflect the broader faith-based community.
This fact, as well as the way the Australian Christian Lobby is supporting bills in the NSW Parliament to silence transgender students and teachers, is why we should not take them seriously when it comes to their purported support for freedom of speech.
Well yes, it wouldn't be genuine Xianity without genuine hypocrisy and a load of hate and bigotry, but to be fair, Dame Slap has never minded a little poofter bashing, and she also has a subtle, nuanced way of supporting the Donald ...
Yes, never mind the others, never mind the Donald or his lawyers, never mind News Corp and Faux News, never mind all that, never mind the Terror and the ACL, it's especially rich to watch Dame Slap preach about warped moral codes, while supporting fundamentalist Xian bigotry and poofter bashing.
Coming away from this litany, the pond was reminded how News Corp and acolytes of the Dame Slap kind, have acted like a cancer, quickly killing democracy, going so far as to promote the big lie and an insurrection in the United States. The only cure is to call these pretentious anti-democratic pundits to account every time they trot out the usual bigoted bullshit ...
Does Dame Slap forget the time she scribbled about stepping out into the New York night with her MAGA cap? The pond doesn't. Does Dame Slap forget the time that she fellow travelled with "Lord" Monckton and talked of climate science being used to introduce world government, perhaps by Xmas? The pond doesn't ...
And now this ...
Ah the infallible Pope. What a way to cleanse the palate after a reptile feast.
And so to the bonus and a difficult decision ...
The pond has to admit it was tempted by the war on China, and even more by the magnificent Magnay, labeling Australians disinclined to die as a bunch of hysterical pussies ...
If only she'd show us how it's done, catch a dose, end up in an ICU, and then totter bravely back to her News Corp post ... proving that Killer Creighton had a tremendous ally.
But how could the pond forsake the Caterist, especially as in due course he would reveal he had solved global warming, in much the same way as he'd solved the movement of flood waters in quarries ...
The pond should note that it remains a meat eater, and it has no time for Richard Branson, though possibly more time than the time it allots to BoJo and David Cameron, or even Tony Bleagh, but we're splitting hairs at the invisible end of the spectrum here.
Even so, we must get through the meat-eating Branson hysteria to get to the nub of the Caterist point, one which will surely enthuse the pond's climate scientists ...
Of course it goes without saying that Branson is a hypocrite, but then what are we to make of a man who regularly accepts cash in the paw grants from the federal government in order to celebrate meat production as efficient and environmentally friendly?
But the good news is that after years of climate denialism and downplaying the effects of anthropogenic climate change, the Caterist has had an astonishing chance of heart ...
Luckily none of this involves virtue-signalling targets being scattered around like confetti, nor even "virtue-signalling" being tossed around in a mindless and moronic way ...
Yes, just stick the carbon in the soil and everything is sorted. So easy peasy, so simple, it made the pond wonder why nobody else had thought of it ...
And now for some astonishingly counterintuitive thinking arising from recent nameless studies, with no link, as all the best scientists do ...
23 million carnivores? Is the Caterist conceding that at least 2.36 million or maybe more Australians show alarming vegan tendencies?
Eek, the pond was suddenly rattled. Suddenly those vegan boasts that 12.1% of the population had turned to lentil loving seemed alarmingly true ...
How could we ever fix global warming with more meat eating if that was the case?
How could carnivores fix up the planet quix stix, by demonstrating their support for the insufferable stupidity of scribblers like the Caterist, busily denouncing the hubris of environmentalism, while explaining that if the entire country was turned over to agriculture, how much better it would be for bush creatures?
Kill a koala today, and save the planet, and trust the Caterist to know best while doing your koala killing. And have you ever thought that if in a fix in the bush, a koala might make a tasty meal for a desperate meat eater? If not, just remember to boil a galah with a stone, then toss the galah away and enjoy a rich meaty meal ...
Never mind, and now this, with more Rowe thisness always here ...
