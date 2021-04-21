In which assorted reptiles have to deal with their saucy doubts and fears ...

The pond would, it goes without saying, like to retract its offensive comments about milkshakes, though it would like to retain the generous contribution of the federal government, always standing by to give generous funding to the study of milkshakes.
And with that creamy thought in mind, come on down Lloydie, with the latest news on the reptile climate science front ...
Strange, that mention of the Amazon, the pond had thought that Lloydie had already saved it, but never mind, the entire point of the proceedings is to talk down any talk of action, and incidentally to mention, possibly even celebrate, the ongoing consumption of coal, though guv'nor, please spare a thought for using clean, dinkum, innocent, virginal Oz coal, oi, oi, oi ...
But talking down initiatives requires more than one gobbet, and so Lloydie lined up for another dose of saucy doubts and fears ...
Indeed, indeed. Forget all this malarkey about the need to stabilise the planet, what is needed is to stabilise the domestic politics on the issue ... because it's just fake science and all we need to do is fake an orgasm about caring ...
In reptile la la land, Australia is doing tremendously well, and is something of a world leader ... which will come as astonishing news only to those who've yet to discover the joys of government funded milkshakes and reptiles gathered around the office water kooler for a refreshingly creamy serve ...
Luckily there was an infallible Pope to hand to support Lloydie's vision ...
And so to the other reptiles on parade, and great news, because Fearless Frank turned up this day at the top of the page, and as usual with Fearless Frank, he was full of fears ...
The pond gets Fearless Frank's grappling with fear ... the English have had a long time fearfully grappling with Q ...
Naturally the pond was pleased to stand in line to listen to Fearless Frank's fears ...
Ah, it's a variant on the Killer strain, this Fearless Frank fear ... but really has adaptation and a sheep-like capacity to Q ever been a problem for the English?
There is good news however. The pond had feared that Fearless Frank might go on at great length about his fears, perhaps drag in Orwellian fears, and even mention his fear of the long march through the institutions, but his last gobbet was just full of common or garden notions of totalitarian fears ...
Oh yes, the lockdown lifestyle, so much better to be out and about, and dead.
As for the E-word, what is this nonsense? After Brexit, we all knew a proudly defiant and independent Britain was set to take the world by storm. A sign on a bus told us so, and now there are reports to back up the bus sign.
Why CNBC went into a rapturous lather about the wondrous BoJo integrated review, such that the pond blushed so furiously it could only provide a link for saps and suckers willing to swallow the hype whole ...
There were doubting Thomas's of course, as in the NY Times here ...
Among its specific commitments: a $32 billion increase in military spending that includes raising the cap on Britain’s nuclear arsenal from 180 warheads to 260, and a plan to deploy its new aircraft carrier, the Queen Elizabeth, to Asia, where it will reinforce the United States Navy in sending a deterrent message to China…
…Critics said some of Mr. Johnson’s initiatives seemed grandiose for a country that is now essentially a midsize power off the coast of Europe. The deployment of the carrier to Asia, for example, harkens to Britain’s imperial past, as does the government’s emphasis on rebuilding its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
The prime minister took note of that criticism, insisting, “Global Britain is not a reflection of old obligations, still less a vainglorious gesture, but a necessity for the safety and prosperity of the British people in the decades ahead.”
More nukes, gunboats, big sticks and global Britain! Come on, fearful Frank if plucky global England can afford to send a Queen Lizzie gunboat to keep the Chinese in line and stop another Boxer rebellion, the world's BoJo's oyster ... and if all else fails, a few nukes should soon settle the natives down ...
And yet poor old Fearless Frank still seems trapped in his fears ... or perhaps in a Q ...
And so to a final bonus, and these days whenever the Killer turns up with his saucy doubts and fears, the pond sweeps everything else from the board ...
The pond can remember the days, so long ago, when reasonable interest rates were seen as a way to support old folk in their retirement, but those days are long gone...
Instead the Killer is keen to sow saucy doubts and fears in reptile reader minds ... though the pond would have preferred some Killer advice for India, along the lines of abandoning masks, bunging on big religious festivals without social distancing, and avoiding lockdowns wherever possible. Oh there's still a lot more to be done in the killing fields, and let's hope Killer stays true to his killer mission.
Never mind, Mr Adam has gone to Washington, and if readers can take an interest in Dame Groan, than dammit, they can take an interest in Adamonics ...
It's true that even as the Killer's first gobbet finished, the pond's eyes had begun to glaze over. Where was the depressive Killer announcing the ruination of everything?
Sure, the doom-laden perspective was embedded in Killer's new text, but in a nuanced, subtle way. It had to be teased out, when surely a bold statement that the West was finished, comprehensively fucked, kaput, would have been more to the point.
"We'll all be rooned," said Adam
In tweets most forlorn
Outside News Corp HQ, ere drinking kool aid began
One frosty Wednesday morn …
The reptiles stood about,
Coat-collars to the ears
And talked of ruinous Joe and interest rates and furriners
As they had done for years ...
So it's on with the ruination and despair ...
And so, in the spirit of fearless Frank, to even more fear, and the camel's back broken, so to speak ...
A more difficult task? Indeed, indeed, and let us not forget the stoic resistance from the News Corp bunkers, led by Faux News, handing the GOP their marching orders, so that decent Anglo-Saxon attitudes might be saved ...
Not to worry. The pond thinks that Killer is still warming to his new role as the voice of doom from America, a kind of Alistair Cooke on depressives ... and soon enough he'll crank into full gear as he drums up fear and loathing of the hideous progressive agenda, designed to make lives better, when we all know there's nothing like guns and mass murders to demonstrate America's role in leading the world ...
Luckily things are much better here, with Rowe supplying a generous milkshake and SloMo having a sip on many straws, with more sipping to be found here ...
