In which the pond endures Polonius, marvels at our Gracie's ongoing radicalisation, and answers a truly stupid question ...

It took the pond a long time to work out why Polonius was prattling at such tedious length today, but it finally became clear.
First there had to be the usual interminable blather, and history lesson ...
Immediately the pond spotted two bonuses ... Polonius was ready to regurgitate the bleeding obvious to fill in the time, and for once, it wasn't the ABC's fault, and amazingly there had been no mention of the ABC up to this point, and likely enough the ABC would get off Scotty free for once ...
But already there was a hint of where Polonius was heading, albeit via a lengthy detour into the past, a kind of reenactment of Guy Pearce with a time machine ...
Only five crises? What happened to Vietnam? Oh that's right, in Polonius's mind, it was a successful and righteous war, one we should look back on fondly. And how about the treatment of the indigenous population? Did 1967 fix everything? And so on and so forth ... no doubt others will remember potential and actual crises that seem to have escaped Polonius's mind. You know, the dismissal, whatever ...
But what's the point of this meandering exercise? Soon all will be revealed ... but again there has to be a tedious history lesson, reminding us that Pig Iron Bob didn't get to run the show way back when, and thank the long absent lord for that ...
And there we have it. The whole thing has been to explain poor SloMo's impotence. His hands have been tied, there's nothing he can do, it's all the Premiers' doing, and the High Court ...
That was it, that was the entire point of the exercise? Has there ever been a more interminable explanation of impotence? Did we have to suffer through that history lesson just to be reminded of how Scotty from marketing palmed it all off on the state premiers, and could indulge in a blame game?
Why the pond could have helped out with an immortal Rowe, showing a dynamic federal government in action, with more dynamic stuff here ...
Observers will note a curious figure under the desk, which provides the pond with a segue to another intriguing mystery ... the ongoing radicalisation of our Gracie ...
The pond doesn't know what caused it, but it gets worse by the week ...
Yes, yes, all that, but then for no reason in particular, our Gracie drags the Bolter into the lesser Kelly affair, as if the Bolter was somehow responsible for featuring nutters, fruitcakes, and loons on his show, indeed, as if the Bolter himself might be something of a nutter, fruitcake and loon, parading about on Sky after dark, where the loonery is fierce to behold ...
You see, it wasn't just the lesser furniture salesman Kelly. The Bolter was also gung ho ...
Well no, the pond won't watch, and won't join in the Bolter conversation, but you can see where this form of radicalisation might end up. In the dangerous arena of listening to experts, doctors, and lordy lordy, what next, climate scientists?
You can see why the pond was so alarmed by our Gracie's radicalisation and her apparent unawareness of the company she keeps, what with her and the Bolter being kissing cousins so to speak, being News Corp brethren... but no, on she went, talking up scientific research and such like, as if that meant anything up against the scientific expertise of a former furniture salesman, and the Bolter, with his stout-hearted defence of the lesser Kelly and his explanation that vaccines won't save us, what we need is News Corp's patented snake oil ...
Led by a few? Please, Gracie, say hello to News Corp, home of loons, publisher and promoter of loonery ... and please, remember where you are, and who you scribble for ...
And so to end on a light note, with a note about the y'artz the reptiles borrowed yesterday by the reptiles from elsewhere in the empire ...
Yes, we're in for a classic failure to understand that the artist telling tales is not the same as the artist living life ... you know, because Kafka was never really a beetle ... but even worse, there are artists who hang around with former presidents, who just happen to be black ...
It's such a stupid and inane question, "when did art get so establishment?" that the pond hardly knows where to begin ... but will start by deleting the very same reptiles trying to get a little attention by publishing a tweet featuring a Springsteen song.
After all, if the reptiles have been born to run wild, what the fuck are they doing featuring a song titled The Middle? Couldn't they just have run Titian's portrait of Isabella of Portugal?
But here you go ... it takes sheer genius, and a deep hostility to wealthy singers hanging around with former presidents - did the pond mention he was black and could shoot hoops? - to drag in a reference to climate science and white privilege ...
Oh just fuck off ... what a pity it is that you didn't die before you got old and full of fatuous, fuckwitted nonsense ... and don't get the pond started on Bob Dylan's born again Xian phase, because who knows he still has time to turn full Trumpist in the moronic Baker way ...
But speaking of art and rappers and such like, it did remind the pond of this story here, and these jokes ...
And now because a reader asked for it, here was Akker Dakker, a long time ago ...
The pond apologises for it being shorn of the original illustration featuring power lines, still to be found around Sydney to this day ...
Little did Akker Dakker realise that he was right. Imagine if Malware had placed fibre underground. Instead we have two sets of cables strung from power cables around Sydney, one abandoned, the other HFC useless, but an important part of Malware's solution ... cheap and nasty comes to mind, but ugly, inefficient and ultimately more costly is closer to the mark, and all thanks to Malware and Chairman Rupert desperate to avoid competition with Netflix ...
But now, since climate change has been mentioned, why not end with an infallible Pope?
"Akker Dakker, a long time ago ..."ReplyDelete
Yes, gracias, DP. On his day, Akker could be distinctly revolutionary, couldn't he. But we gotta admit, there's now houses - a few even in my small suburban street - that have their electric and NBN cables dug in under the footpath and front garden. Though they still come down off poles, of course, but you gotta start somewhere.