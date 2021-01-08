Top of the world, News Corp ...

There's going to be a lot of sobbing and breast-beating and sacks and ash cloth routines in today's pond, courtesy the reptiles of Oz, and the result will be lengthy, and even then the pond can't fit them all in, sadly not the imports from The Times and the WSJ ...
But cheer up chums, don't be gloomy, always look on the bright side of life, and let's begin by remembering the sweet way things were ... ah memories, and who better to strike up the band than Dame Slap?
Ah yes, that one, it's an old pond favourite, this tune, what a melody line, and this is probably the last chance the pond will have to run it, so why not run it in full ...
Thank you Dame Slap, such sweet memories, and so to a token serve of Miranda the Devine, because that's all the pond can handle before racing out to chew on the grass and then throw up.
The Devine has always been a neo-fascist and oh how she loved the Donald ... as when he mistakenly published her email address and a Devine love letter followed on 7th October 2020 in the Terror, concluding this way ...
Yes, cue gnashing of teeth, so let's begin the gnashing with nattering "Ned" ... and remember amnesia is the word for the day, and nothing will be said about Fox News, the chairman and his assorted enablers, sycophants and Trumpian on staff lickspittle toadies ...
All the pond has to offer are the sweet tears of the reptiles, for the drinking thereof, interrupted only by the occasional cartoon ...
You see? Amnesia is the word for the day, and nothing will be said about Fox News, the chairman and his assorted enablers, sycophants and Trumpian on staff lickspittle toadies ...
Here have a cartoon just to help the bilge water go down smoothly ...
The dog botherer was in a similarly forgetful mood ... and was so dull the reptiles felt the need to stuff him full of videos ... but just note the feeble way he tries to worm in little defences of the indefensible ...
It took a long time, but there, it eventually came ... for all the blather about the Donald's achievements, an acknowledgement that the past four years has been a destructive four-year campaign to tear down the house ...
Here, have a cartoon for having made it this far without running outside to chew on the grass and deliver an epic technicolor yawn ...
And now what of the lizard Oz editorialist, weeping and wailing and gnashing teeth?
Yes, still more blather about the Donald's many achievements ... you know, like burning down the house ...
Another few cartoons to help the digestion?
And so to Stewie, who has been forced to stew in it as the lizard Oz correspondent ...
By golly, that photo reminded the pond of the next neo-fascist on the make ...
Waiter, quick, a cleansing cartoon ...
No, that's not quite what the pond had in mind, better get back to Stewie, in his own juices ...
And so to a final cartoon, which the pond loved because it's a homage to a great American tradition and to a great, if little known, American movie, directed by Raoul Walsh, starring James Cagney, White Heat, one of the pond's favourites, which the pond drags out to watch from time to time, and which ends with Cagney at the end top of the world with his Freudian ma ...
Top of the world, Dame Slap ... top of the world, Miranda the Devine ... top of the world, dog botherer ... top of the world, lizards of Oz ... top of the world, Fox News and Chairman Rupert ...
Oh yes, all you've wanted, all you've scribbled for, all you've worked towards, kissing cousins, consorters, lickspittle fellow travelers and shameless fawning devotees ... top of the fucking world, at least until your love of climate science completes the job ...
