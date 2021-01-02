The pond en vacances ...

The pond isn't yet up to its daily dose of reptile stew, and given the weird disparity between their response to Gladys and to comrade Dan, that's probably just as well ...
Instead the pond has turned philosophical, as with that ancient graffiti ...
Cum bene Sol nituit redditur Oceano;
Decrescit Phoebe quae modo plena fuit.
(Sic) Venerum feritas saepe fit aura levis.
As well as the original Latin, this site offered a couple of stabs at a translation ...
“Nothing can last forever: the sun, when its course is complete, hides itself behind the sea; the moon, once full, now wanes.
Thus, love’s wounds shall heal, and fresh breezes will blow once more”
“Nothing can last for all time:
When the Sun has shone brightly it returns to Ocean;
The Moon wanes, which recently was full.
Even so the fierceness of Venus often becomes a puff of wind”
But why a dose of Latin instead of a dose of reptiles?
Well we all know our Molesworth ...
‘What is the use of latin sir?’ And the master replied,
‘er well er quite simple molesworth. latin is er classics you kno and classics are – well they are er – they are the studies of the ancient peoples... er latin gives you not only the history of Rome but er (hapy inspiration) its culture, it er tells you about interesting men like J Caesar, hannibal, livy, Romulus remus and er lars porsena of clusium.’
And speaking of hapy inspiration, yesterday came our hole in the bucket man, while the pond was distracted by handing out its awards to the reptiles for best holiday reading.
There was Polonius prattling on about the way Switzerland helped the Nazis, and completely forgetting to mention all the American businesses that helped the Nazis, and there was the pond ignoring our Henry ...
Indeed, indeed, just look at the way that China has suffered in economic terms in the last year ... as opposed to the astonishing success of the United States in just about everything ...
Of course one of the problems of being insufferably smug, and astonishingly silly is a reminder that nemo mortalium omnibus horis sapit ... so carry on hole in the bucket man ... (and the pond will have a large serve of Brexit Boris if you don't mind just to make your avoidance technique complete) ...
Indeed, indeed ... and how wise of our Henry not to mention the dog in the room ...
De omnibus dubitandum, someone undoubtedly once said, and the pond can't help but think that our Henry really does want others to share in his delusions ...
Barba tenus sapientes, but then aquila non capit muscas, and in any case nullum magnum ingenium sine mixture dementia fuit, and let us not forget lupus non timet canem latrantem, and just in case the pond has forgotten a few clichés, here's a few more ...
Mihi quaeso ita ignoscatis*, DP, to recommend the novels of Philip Kerr, about a detective in Nazi Germany.ReplyDelete
* according to Google Translate "I crave your indulgence".
DP - My Source did engage me in some discussion of ‘Killer’s’ space filler for December 29. And, yes, ‘ego surfing’ is apt. But The Source’s focus was on the responses (it is her off-season also), and, in particular, approving messages for the ‘common sense’ in the Killer’s contributions through the year. Which reflects an odd understanding by those responders of what ‘common sense’ might be.ReplyDelete
One definition implicit in this usage is ‘common sense means you agree with me’, but I cannot find anything like that interpretation in the established dictionaries.
H L Mencken does offer some good examples of ‘use it in a sentence’, including -
‘In even its highest forms religion embraces concepts that run counter to all common sense. It can be defended only by making assumptions and adopting rules of logic that are never heard of in any other field of human thinking.’
Oh come on, Chad, "common sense" now and always simply means "something that is common between thee and me". And that always and ever simply means "you agree with me", doesn't it ?Delete
But I confess to some divertissement with the business of the change to the Nat. Anth. to "honour 65,000 years of 'first nation' settlement in Australia".. Oh wau. Now is there any Christian anywhere who can intellectually and emotionally accommodate that the Australian aboriginals pre-date their "god" by approximately 60,000 years ?
That's almost as bad as the story about the 'seven sisters' of Pleiades being at least 100,000 years old - especially when Indo-European is only about 12,000 years old.
Oh my.