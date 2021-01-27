In which the reptiles sensibly get Barners to talk about marriage, him being an expert and all ...

It was, it goes without saying of the reptiles, a cynical bit of attention-seeking.
Publish a loon in full loonish flight ... perhaps affording an ironic visual juxtaposition, while Google is wasting its time and energy drawing attention to the reptiles ...
Then watch the response, the howls, with delight. Notoriety has been achieved, attention has been paid, the reptiles and the agrarian socialists have been rewarded for their loonery ... and naturally the reptiles can file fresh copy on the "controversy" ... and once again Google wastes its time and energy promoting the reptiles ...
The next day? Follow the successful recipe, repeat the dose, bring in a fresh loon, offer another poignant juxtaposition ...
But the pond concedes one point to the reptiles. If there was ever an expert in marriage, a proper pontificator to preach about the virtues of marriage, could they have found anyone better than Barners? Lordy, lordy, he's an expert in faithfulness, property sharing, and such like ... and so the pond plunged in ...
As usual the pond has to take issue with the reptile illustration ... there are many alternative shots of Barners available ... perhaps an illustration of his track record and expertise in the matter of marriage ...
Perhaps his expertise in, and pure delight with, clean, dinkum virginal Oz coal ...
Never mind, the pond has indulged in an inordinate amount of foreplay, and it's time to talk marriage ...
Ah, marriages always break down with an argument over property and possessions, and important matters, such as staffing ... who gives a fuck about policy if the wife scores the butler?
Well it's on Tamworth that this loon remains a member, and it's on the reptiles for publishing his "kicking up the dust", but at least it's behind a paywall, so few will be affected...
Inevitably, the reptiles wanted to keep sticking to the recipe and stirring the pot, so they rustled up a few dissenting voices, members who weren't that keen on sharing the marriage bed with Barners ... but they also seized the chance to shove in click-baiting videos, so the pond excised them all and put together the remaining detritus ...
What to say? Well the reptiles couldn't even discover a photo for poor Jason and dragged out the old """ treatment ...
Poor Jason. You don't have a hoot in hell up against Barners ...
And on to the next distraction from the reptiles ... and dammit, it's an EXCLUSIVE response to the EXCLUSIVE outburst by the Canavan caravan, and the pond is almost dizzy at the astonishing amount of EXCLUSIVITY ... and yet how could this tedious member of the city 'leet stand up to the awesome power of Barners at work?
Talk about a storm in a teacup, lathered up into a frenzy by a routinely climate science denying, coal loving rag ... but luckily with the usual clickbait video deleted, it's just a couple more gobbets ...
The government has slowly shifted its tone? Not really, and nor have the reptiles, still trotting out their Bjorn-again bullshit ...
But at least that gives the pond a chance to point to the return of the infallible Pope, celebrating SloMo's exceptional legal skills ...
And that's an excuse to turn to an elite lawyer, turned IPA lickspittle, the severe Dame Slap ...
Is there anything more satisfying than a Dame Slap blathering on about legal elites, and then read at the very bottom that one of her prized achievements is a Doctorate of Judicial studies?
Here, have a cartoon ...
Now on with more Dame Slap ...
Indeed, indeed, it's long been a truism in this fair land that you can't trust shifty, tricky, difficult blacks, always wanting more rations while dodging work. Here, have a cartoon ...
And so back to Dame Slap ... imagining a country where blackness simply won't be noted ... and yes once again she blathers on about the elite lawyers and academics pontificating away, apparently unaware that to anyone outside the Slapian mind bubble found on planet Janet, she looks very much like one of the said 'leet ... though perhaps the pond missed the news that she'd sent back her Doctorate because she wanted to live in a humpy in La Perouse ...
Well the pond had to interrupt Dame Slap a number of times, but at least the flurry of gobbets - without excised clickbait videos - gave the pond a chance to celebrate with Rowe, and recall that Dame Slap once strode out into the New York night wearing a MAGA cap ... to celebrate the elevation of a man expert in the art of dog whistling white supremacy, and sending out racist messages ... just the sort of precedent required to comment on tricky, difficult blacks down under ...
Didn't that go well? And doesn't that seem a fair guarantee that uppity, difficult blacks will enjoy and celebrate their IPA 'leet trolling?
Truth to tell, just about every word of Dame Slap's treatise felt so familiar to the pond that it felt like a fever dream ...
Indeed, indeed. The last thing we need is any sense that the uppity blacks might get too difficult, and might even out of control. Next thing you know we'll have a Mau Mau situation on our hands, and white control will vanish ... and where will that leave us? Who could be fooled by the way they make a polite proposal and yearn for recognition, when Dame Slap is on hand to deliver her 'leet scholarly dissertation?
And so to a final Rowe, with more Rowe here, which ran to celebrate Invasion Day, but also celebrated a painting you can find at the AGNSW here ...
