In which the pond takes a walk on the predictable side for its Sunday meditation ...

To put it mildly, the pond was profoundly disappointed, as no doubt was Bazza. What happened to the proud, defiant SloMo the pond loved?
Sure, his transformation was wrapped up in mealy-mouthed crap about new technology as the solution, a favourite reptile meme, but the pond wondered how SloMo managed to keep a straight face when speaking in tongues to his imaginary friend ...
And the pond shouldn't have really worried, because the dinkum clean pure innocent virginal Oz coal lover was lurking just beneath the do nothing surface ...
Pure, undiluted gibberish of the recalcitrant kind ... how the reptiles must have slithered with delight, in a serpentine, wavy motion ...
Ah well, once bitten, twice shy, but the pond decided to continue its experiment this Sunday by going where it has rarely gone in recent years...
The pond's first excuse is that it'll all be over in two gobbets. The second is that the pond really did wonder if Bjorn had discovered something new and different to say, or whether he maintained a capacity for waffle up there with SloMo ...
Nope, the pond feels just like the coyote in those roadrunner cartoons, or perhaps Elmer up against the wily Bugs.
It turns out that the "very different approach" is just the same old denialist bullshit, dressed up as minimising the impact, talking it down, preaching against green spending ...
Oh fucketty fuck, the pond's IQ just slipped to Q levels.
It was like reading Polonius blathering on for the squillionth time about the lack of conservative voices on the ABC.
There it was again, as it was when the pond stopped reading Bjorn aeons ago ... "Fortunately, there is a much smarter way forward: investing a lot more in green research and development."
If only the pond had a pound for each time Bjorn has come out with that drivel. Why it would have enough money to solve the climate issue in a trice.
Alas and alack, the pond didn't score a pound, it just scored the usual crap.
Well once bitten twice shy and so the pond turned back to Polonius ...
Is there something weird about Bedford and Grant on the ABC talking about the atmosphere of condescension on the ABC, while Polonius stands by, eagerly watching, wildly excited because they're not really black people, they're just people? In much the same way that the Menzies Institute is full of people who are just people, including old white folk like Polonius? But not so many black people, even if they are people ...
Polonius has no idea what Grant thinks about Australia Day?
That must disappoint Grant, considering he wrote an entire book on the subject ...
No, the pond hasn't read it, but then the pond always switches off whenever Stan Grant comes on, not because of ancient Tamworth racist sentiment, but because commercial television runs deep in his banalities, and that might explain why Polonius has discovered some sort of affinity with him ... because Polonius really would be better off giving up on the ABC. He should start watching the commercial networks' breakfast shows, he'll find his mental acuity improving in leaps and bounds ...
Well Grant and Bedford will have to live with what they've become ... tools for the Polonial world view.
Apparently Bedford's whining about SBS's toxic, racist environment by-passed Polonius completely ... though it's passing strange that just as she turned up on the ABC to talk about prejudice, she spent a considerable amount of time at SBS complaining about her treatment. Not everyone is as acute and as wonderful and colour-blind as Polonius and fails to see the colour of a person's skin, or can carry on with remarkable Rinso-white complacency about how easy it is for an Aboriginal person to be a raging success.
And so to a bonus to the Polonial bonus, but only because of the piquancy of this juxtaposition ...
The first indication of what we're to expect from this exercise in bullshit is that Dershowitz should keep on pretending that he's on the left-liberal side of politics.
Why pretend? At best he's a contrarian, ripe for moaning and whining about being shunned by the rich folk at Martha's Vineyard ... (yes, he really did whine, as in the NY Times in 2018, here).
“I never thought I would see McCarthyism come to Martha’s Vineyard, but I have,” he wrote, of the elite island enclave off Cape Cod where he is a fixture.
Mr. Dershowitz, a self-professed “liberal Democrat,” said that friends on the Vineyard had snubbed him for publicly arguing against impeaching President Trump on television talk shows and in a forthcoming book.
“For them, it is enough that what I have said about the Constitution might help Trump,” said the lawyer, known for his fierce advocacy for civil liberties and his defense of famous clients like O.J. Simpson and Claus von Bulow. “So they are shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard.”
This claim only seemed to draw a wave of mockery online that crested just as many of the nation’s media and political elites headed to the Cape for the Fourth of July.
“It is outrageous that people are now shunning Alan Dershowitz in their social lives,” one Twitter user wrote. “Really, what the heck took so long?”
Many rejected the comparison to McCarthyism, with its blacklists and smears that ruined careers. Countless people offered Mr. Dershowitz their thoughts and prayers. One enterprising troll even set up a crowdfunding campaign with a $5 million goal to “buy Alan some new friends.” But friends and acquaintances on the Vineyard confirmed that his outspoken defenses of President Trump had not been well received.
His name and the name of the resort were both trending on social media. There were jokes about fine “Vineyard whine.”
In an attempt to clarify matters, Mr. Dershowitz gave an interview to The Martha’s Vineyard Times, published Tuesday, in which he said that his column had been misunderstood.
What a hoot, follow the link for the rest of the hooting, and how far up yourself can you go, but at least it helps explain why Dersho and Dame Slap bonded with a mutual whine ...
Can we just let that answer hanging so the pond can repeat one of its favourite Dame Slap moments, one it promised never to repeat, but truth to tell, and especially with that talk of abhorrent and repugnant, never grows stale ... because, you see, it was done after the pussy groper had been given the keys to the White House, and apparently Dame Slap didn't find pussy groping at all abhorrent or repugnant ...
Thank the long absent lord Dame Slap was on the Upper side of NYC, it sort of helps keep the Martha's Vineyard vibe going ...
Ah, the pond just needed a little light relief. Back to Dame Slap hurling her puffballs at Dersho...
Oh please, the pond could feel a little vomit at the back of the mouth ... but then nobody called the pond into question when it strode into parliament in Canberra with a Glock strapped to its side when someone mentioned culture ...
So it goes ...
And so back to the delusional Dersho still imagining that he's somehow on the left and a liberal, but with nary a kind word to be found about the left ...
Yes, the way forward for free speech is to take on big tech, restrict and organise them in a good socialist way ... but please, spare a dime for Chairman Rupert and his minions ... which is great, because the alternative doesn't bear thinking about right now ...
Oh please, pretty please, just one last mention of the alternative ...
Thank the long absent lord no one stopped the free speech that celebrated the election of a self-confessed pussy groper and serial bankrupt. What could go wrong? Who could have known?
As for the pond, it's past time to leave the theatre ...
