In which the pond feels an enormous desire to cancel the reptiles ...

The pond realises yet again that it came back too soon. The reptiles are still on their hot summer rock, deep in the lazy summer siesta known as January down under.
Look at the filler and dross offered up in the commentary section - a couple of lizard Oz editorials, an import from The Economist, the oscillating fan rotating in the cooling summer breeze ...
The pond had no choice, it had to elevate prattling Polonius to a Saturday spot, and pray that something might turn up for a Sunday meditation ...
Yes, Polonius finds it really hard to get off the train ...
Clearly? Only in Polonius's deluded mind ...
"And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
And so on, endlessly on ...
Captivating? Polonius was captivated?
If there's a masochist in the house, US Today has the transcript of the entire speech here. Rambling, demented, full of the usual lies, delusional, and occasionally sociopathic ...
But then if you're of a certain mindset, Mein Kampf might be said to be captivating ...
What's so funny about this dull, tepid effort?
Well, it's the usual, the pretence that Polonius in his prattle has something in common with deplorables and ordinary folk, mebbe even some folk from Tamworth, when in reality he schmoozes with the rich from his inner city 'leet Sydney Institute, trying to ingratiate himself with said rich so he can spring the readies from their very large corporate and private purses ...
It's an old con, a familiar con, the sort of con any carnival barker or snake oil salesman would approve of ... and there's some fascinating stuff on the history of the place at Source Watch here ...
Meanwhile ...
And so to a lightweight filler, a piece of fluff, because that's all there is ...
Talk about a wannabe, and what a pity at the lack of humour, or the weirdness of that illustration ...
Couldn't the reptiles have blessed Gemma with a better header: We must cancel the cancellers because the cancellers want to cancel, and we disapprove of their cancelling and the only way to show that we hate cancelling is to call for their cancelling ...
Or some such ...in more skilled hands, it could have become a veritable Escher of a header, and that terrible illustration would have been forgotten as we wandered amongst a hall of cancelling mirrors in Orson Welles' style ...
But enough of art, who is Gemma? Well she's a fast riser in the west ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, that was a mistake ...
The pond apologises for publishing that promotional tosh.
Was the pond the only one to notice that use of "it's"? Sure it's only LinkedIn, but did she really mean to tell the world "I've grown gtmedia from it is infancy"?
Here, have a cartoon so we can move on ...
Now what was that about getting out that Antifa-erected noose, and building a platform for a hanging outside the Capitol building?
Indeed, indeed. It's deeply unsettling and unnerving to see the way that our Gemma is routinely silenced. Some might think she never shuts up, and in her wannabe in the eastern states way, is always willing to blather, and is available, for a fee, to speak at the local dog fight about the way she's been silenced ...
It reminded the pond of that barking mad QAnon supporter on the floor of Congress, wearing a 'Censored' mask while being featured on national television ... (here)
If only all that rhetoric about being censored and cancelled was true, what a blessed relief it would be ...
Here, have a cartoon so we can move on to the final, and thankfully short, gobbet ...
And so to Gemma's final thoughts, and please be warned, she begins with an hysterical fantasy, or at least a wayward violent metaphor, which seems to imagine that guns are some kind of second amendment thing down under, and we all have weapons under the bed ...
Oh just fuck off ...you do realise it's a quintessential Tamworthian value, the right to tell someone to fuck off?
It's summer, okay? The reptiles are slumbering, there's a 'do not disturb' sign on the door, and all you can do is blather about people being gunned down and hung?
Of course the tone of 'fuck off' is hard to catch in cold print. It's not 'fuck off', in an angry way ... it's just a warm 'fuck off', in a lazy, hazy summer way ... especially when you hear blather about mob rule in a Trumpian context ...
It's only natural to deliver a warm, respectfully dissenting 'fuck off'... especially when you've just swallowed a gobbet that ends with a paranoid delusional fantasy of everyone hanging from a noose ... when all we're talking about is a war between the Chairman and Big Tech, and who gives a flying fuck ...
And after that millennial invocation of a new French revolution and everyone off to the guillotine, the pond can't resist noting the reports of the Devine having a 'come to Jesus' moment, courtesy of Crikey...
It being old news, the Devine's work could be found outside the Post paywall here ...
The pond only notes it, because it proves Gemma's point, albeit in a mighty perverse way.
There was the Devine, hanging in the breeze and cancelling herself and all the crap she'd spewed out in recent months ...
Is there an explanation for this cancellation, for this self-hanging and self-mutilation?
No, it doesn't involve autoerotic asphyxiation ... as usual it was Antifa wot made her do it ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.