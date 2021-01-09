In which the bromancer returns, and Polonius can't be cancelled or even re-booked for Sunday ...

He's baaacck ... and he's bromancing away about the Donald ...
Will things get better after the Donald has left office? So long as the Murdochian empire continues and acts as an echo chamber for all that's the worst in the world, there, and here, not likely …
Sure the antifa lie gave the late-night comics some great material, but isn't there more to life?
Well the bromancer has returned, and you might note that the pond even borrowed a line or two from the scribbler, and sometime Donald apologist … (oh yes, he was a two sider for a very long time, there was always a bad side to the Donald, but there was also a good side).
Ah yes, there it is, the moment where the bromancer dare not speak Fox News' name. It's all the Donald's fault, and all the deeds and works of the enablers, fellow travellers and sycophants can be washed away by lumping it all on the odious one ...
The fact that Fox News doesn't have a plan for good government, they just lie for the money, doesn't mean they should be ignored, or can be wished away by the bromancer. All that's required is someone with enough stomach to be able to watch the crap they churn out, because lying isn't just an occasional thing, it's a way of life ...
And so on and on, and there's more of that WaPo story here ...
But can Fox News be blamed for Newsmax and Sinclair? Well they're just younger brothers, aping big brother and wanting a share of big brother's action ...
And now, back to the bromancer ...
Yes, let's try to disentangle the results of this week. By enabling, facilitating, supporting, fellow traveling and otherwise encouraging the Donald and his supporters in their assorted lunacies, Fox News and the Murdochian empire has hurt America, hurt the West, helped China (and helped fuck Hong Kong), helped Russia, hurt Republicans, hurt conservatives, helped sensible people, but somehow, via the power of magical thinking, somehow still thinks it's all the fault of antifa, and perhaps BLM ...
But do go on, take them one by one, go on and explain how a lunatic had a defensible record ...
Biden as the nation's rescuer? Not really, because if the past is any guide, we'll now have four years of Fox News and the Murdochian empire explaining how everything Biden touches turns to lead, and he's the nation's ruination ... because that's how things fly in the land of professional liars ...
Indeed, indeed, the left is responsible, no doubt about it. And the professional liars in the Murdochian empire? Why, they're just earning money for a worthy cause ... their pay, and the bottom line of the chairman ...
And so to the prattle of Polonius ...
Usually the pond saves him for its Sunday meditation, but he was truly on song this day and a worthy sequel to the bromancer ...
You see the cunning in the Polonial ploy?
There are some spectacular sights to see in the U.S. at the moment ...
But instead of worrying about any of that, Polonius knows the best way to distract is to focus on language and blather about cancel culture ...
Actually it's Tulsi Gabbard who is mind-blowing ... it takes exceptional skill to lobby against same-sex marriage in Hawaii, then have to apologise for it, then when pretending she was presidential material, apologise for it again ...
In her own humble attention-seeking way, she's down there with Josh Hawley, who by the way managed to trot out the word "Orwellian" when his book got cancelled ... speaking as we are of cancel culture ... and oh how the pond would love to be able to cancel some memories imprinted in the noggin ...
Never mind, we've reached the final Polonial gobbet, and the pond must heap him with praise for his sensible distractions ... but please, no jokes about "last yer", it's actually last century when dealing with the Murdochians ...
Fuck the pond dead yet again.
Polonius has turned Jungian! What a bloody marvel. Will there be mandalas hung all over the Sydney Institute? Will Polonius embark on an alchemical quest to turn Murdochian lead into gold?
Never mind, that's all too deep for the pond, who was radicalised, when as a child, the pond cleaned out the cigarette trays on office desks as a way of helping mother make a little pin money as a cleaner ...
That's when the pond realised that there was a lot of horseshit being spread in the world ... as when Polonius reveals he's still in an epic sulk about not being invited to appear on The Insiders, apparently failing to understand that as a professional pedant, he's as boring as batshit ...
And as usual when Polonius's distractions have failed to work, the pond thinks of the real mugs in the game, the suckers that get to clean up the mess that the Murdochians keep on making, while blathering on about cancel culture ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.