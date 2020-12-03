In which the reptiles kept the pond hanging out for the savvy Savva and there was much filibustering before she arrived ...

It started yesterday, the pond's disenchantment with the reptiles ... there was a completely silly headline celebrating Josh, and there was Jack the Insider suddenly discovering that the Donald was a cult.
If only he'd made the discovery four years ago, if only he realised he worked in a Murdochian cult and was kissing cousin to Fox News ... what a difference that might have made. How the pond longed to ignore the Donald, how it looked forward this day to a good serve of the savvy Savva savaging SloMo ...
Say what?
Not a sign of the savvy Savva?! Just more Josh?! But the pond had overdosed on Josh standing in front of graphs already ...
Don't get the pond wrong, it loves a good graph, but sometimes there's a virtue to the lizard Oz paywall ... it keeps Killer Creighton and Josh out of sight, and for once the pond didn't care that taxpayer money was being used to keep Josh hidden ...
As for the war on China ...
Twitter terror? Oh for fuck's sake, you've just been trolled, and the first rule is not to give the troller more oxygen, because once they think they've scored with the trolling, they'll keep doing it. Just look at that master troller, the Donald ...
But the reptiles, in their despair, had determined that it was all Albo's fault ...
But Albo's not the government. It's the government that's in charge, and it's the government that's handling the relationship with China, so remind the pond, how's the war on China going, the war the reptiles thought was a jolly fine thing?
Hmmm, not so well, and military links aren't going to be that useful in an economic war, and as for that searching around for voices, the pond learned long ago that when a bully stalked the playground and headed for the pond, its friends did the wise thing and disappeared ...
The best the reptiles could drum up was a voice from the sociopathic Philippines' dictatorship, talking of China acting as a hegemon, and this ...
But we don't recognise Taiwan, haven't shared a drop of freedom wine with an official state for a long time ...
The pond would like Taiwan to be recognised as a sovereign state, but knows it won't happen - that ship sailed long ago - and that added to the pond's surly, sulky disposition. It became more and more irritated by the general air of reptile stupidity, and kept hoping against hope that the savvy Savva might turn up before the pond went to air ... but alas and alack, no, still no sign ...
Oh sure there was always an infallible Pope ...
... but the pond was already in a bad mood. Despite the opinion of friends, the pond had been quite enjoying its slice of upper New York porn, The Undoing, especially when an old favourite, Sofie Gråbøl, turned up as the prosecutor and reminded the pond of how it had once sat through three series of that splendid Danish nonsense, The Killing. And then in its last episode of The Undoing, all the frocks and the picturesque New York second unit vistas were abandoned for a really stupid, obvious and predictable ending ...
The pond wasn't the only one to think so, Slate did too, but just because it's a shared view doesn't mean watching the tripe improved ...
But back to the reptiles, and the pond dilemma. It seemed time for a massive sulk, or a massive dose of irrelevance, so the pond settled for sulky irrelevance ...
Yes, yes, but what about a fun story, like the one that the Sydney Morning Herald picked up on here ...
Berlin: A key political ally of right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has resigned after attending what local media outlets described as a "sex party" in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Friday night.
József Szájer, a founding member of Orbán's Fidesz party and a member of the European Parliament, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that he "was present" at a "private party in Brussels on Friday."
Szájer didn't mention the event in that initial resignation statement. But after multiple media outlets in Belgium and Hungary began disclosing information about the party, Szájer on Tuesday confirmed that he was present when police officers disrupted the event, held in violation of Belgium's coronavirus restrictions.
He attempted to escape "through the roof gutter," according to a Belgian newspaper, before being caught by officers. "This man was unable to produce any identity documents. He was taken to his home," Brussels' public prosecutor said in a statement, according to the La Dernière Heure newspaper.
In a statement sent by a spokesman for the centre-right political group in the European Parliament, Szájer denied reports that he had consumed drugs at the party, even though he confirmed that authorities said they found ecstasy. Prosecutors said they found narcotics in the backpack of an attendee whom they identified with Szájer's initials and year of birth.
If he were to be charged with drug offences, Brussels prosecutors would need to file a parliamentary immunity waiver to the European Parliament.
The Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported that a crowd of 25 mostly male visitors - including multiple people claiming diplomatic immunity - had attended the party only metres from a central Brussels police station.
Szájer was one of the architects of Hungary's new constitution, drafted starting in 2010, that drew fierce criticism from LGBT and human rights groups at the time. Human Rights Watch subsequently found that provisions in it "discriminate against LGBT people and limit women's rights."
In recent years, critics have accused Hungary's right-wing government of an increasingly illiberal stance, and repeated assaults against democratic institutions under the pretext of defending "Christian values." Last month, Orbán's government proposed a constitutional amendment to align children's upbringing with Hungary's "national self-identification and Christian culture" - a move that would de facto ban same-sex adoption.
In his statement on Tuesday, Szájer apologised to his family, colleagues and voters. He asked them to not extend their blame over his "misstep" to "my homeland, or to my political community."
You see, the Europeans can do a Jerry Falwell Jr with the best of them. They can match any fundamentalist US evangelical for hypocrisy ...
The pond knew where all this was heading. At some point the reptiles would have to revive the war on Xmas, which has taken a turn for the worse of late ...
Oh and as for that bit about deficits, standing by ...
Oh this waiting for Savva is worse than waiting for Godot.
Hang on, hang on, hold the front page of the blog, this just breaking ... after all that, the reptiles did decide to run with the savvy Savva ...
They were just holding her back, trolling and teasing the pond, like a Chinese diplomat ... and the savvy Savva almost escaped the pond's deadline. Almost, but not quite ...
Well at least he's not in shorts, but have at it savvy Savva, release the hounds ...
Oh yes, things might have been handled differently ...
Phew quoting the bearded wonder, and at such length too ... though in the usual indecent reptile way there was no link to Pearls and Irritations, which wouldn't have been hard to do ...
Clearly the savvy Savva realised she'd gone too far, beating SloMo around the head with the thoughts of the bearded wonder, so she hastily added a couple of pars to do a kind of mea culpa ...
Indeed, indeed, and Britain will wean itself off Europe, and the entire planet might wean itself off itself.
So much weaning to be done, and so little time, but while the pond could wean itself off a Jennings in a nanosecond, the pond refuses to wean itself off the immortal Rowe, even when he offers up a Donald reminder here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.