In which the reptiles, and so the pond, attend to sundry wars ...

The pond wanted to ease into the reptile world slowly this day, with some good news ...
Oh dear, wait on a second, hang on a mo, suddenly the pond was tossed into a world of doubt, uncertainty and fear, and open to any conspiracy theory that happened to be passing by ...
The pond has absolutely no idea where this feeling came from ...
Graudian away here, but what an expert fraud and liar he's been, and on so many other fronts too, far too many to list here, but speaking of fronts, on we go, with the sudden discovery that deep down the beefy Angus and his mob really do care enormously about climate science and all that stuff ... and suddenly projections are real and credible, and we might yet be saved by recalculations ... (ongoing) ...
But hang on, hang on, that's damned unfair. SloMo has already spoken eloquently of his ambitious climate plans, and should be given priority ...
Ah well, never mind, not to worry, what a funny world it is, how times change, and now on with the reptile job of putting lipstick on a lump of coal ...
Saved by the Citroën Ami! Or perhaps renewables ... or something or other ... or perhaps even the war with China, which still proceeds apace ...
And so to another war, with the savvy Savva ...
Say what? No retreat? No surrender?
Perhaps she could attach a cartoon? The pond has always thought that cartoons make ideal pacifiers and peace-makers ...
Sure, it was a clunky segue, but Boris had been mentioned in the climate war, so why not drag him into the war on the ABC (the pond would like to start its own war on the ABC, because if it hears that syrupy song about being one just one more time, there won't be one telly left in the house) ...
By golly, the savvy Savva knows a lot about what Ita is expected to say ... but the ghost of Richard Alston loomed into the air, though whether the pond or Fletcher should take fright is a moot point. Decades ago, what a warrior he was, and he was still turning up in the reptile pages, a dedicated fighter ...
What a Captain Ahab he was, always chasing that white whale and dreaming of what he'd do to it when he finally caught it.
It sometimes seems to the pond that talk of a wider, diverse picture is code for paranoia, and a desire for a luxurious authoritarian lifestyle where politicians are left alone to play in peace in their playpen of choice ... and what do you know, invoking the ALP as some kind of blessing in the war as fellow warriors is just a reflection of the infinitely stupid way that some politicians carry on ...
Won't be pretty? Of course it will be pretty. Please, savvy Savva, at least acknowledge that SloMo knows how to reward the ABC and the world at Xmas, and always comes with a peace offering ...
Put that in your child's Xmas stocking and watch them dance for joy ...
And so to a final war ...
It will be noted in the tree-killer edition front page that the reptiles were mainly intent on stirring trouble with comrade Bill and coal-loving Joel - when the war on the ABC isn't enough of a distraction, there's always Joel ...
But it seems that there was talk of a peace treaty on that other front, and the lizard Oz editorialist was on hand with some sage advice ...
Frankly the pond isn't that keen on talk of pulling back from the war, of retreating from that great hoary world of "greater workplace flexibility", long favoured code for "how to screw the workers, and save heaps on the KY jelly at the same time ...."
Xian should be prepared to die in the battle, like any good Republican ...
Yes, this is what the pond does, this is what the pond is ... report on the reptiles, live for nothing, and buggered if it will die for something best left to the movies ... and perhaps Xian blinked at the arrow hovering in the air ...
So there's another grand fuck-up, but relax, there's always the war with the ABC, and these days there's plenty of coal for everyone.
Now all the pond needs to do is congratulate Xian for a job well done, and award him an infallible Pope to round out the day ...
