Wednesday, December 09, 2020

In which the pond reflexively gossips about the reptile gossip about the gossip ...

 

Having started on that trial, the pond felt a deep sense of guilt at not following through ... especially as once again, it was at the top of the digital page, as well as at the top of the tree killer edition...




The pond's solution was to stick the coverage in a late afternoon edition, where few would see it, and even fewer would care ...


 
 
 
There's something really weird about the reptile devotion to the story. Imagine if they spent as much digital ink on climate science, or some such thing ... but in its own way, that's revealing of the rag and reptile thinking.
 
So the pond will do it tough. There are enough illustrations in the piece to get by, and the pond is only here to track (aka gossip) the meta-level of the reptiles berating a gossip, by indulging in a fine flurry of gossip ...
 
 

 

It was the illustrations that got to the pond. This was what the reptiles thought worth reporting, as opposed to say the fate of methane in the Arctic circle? Mouldy sneakers emitting foot toxins or perhaps methane instead?


 

Every so often the reptiles would drop in a picture ... and the pond decided to keep them small and on their own, because, what the fuck ...



Back to more text and yet another photo ...


 

After the photo came another gobbet of text ... and after that another meaningless snap ...



So to the intervening snap ... and again the pond kept it small ...


 

Is all this evidence that chairman Rupert really does intend to sell off his tabloids, and so the lizards of Oz are now emboldened to take on tabloid duties?


 

You have to wonder, given the quality of the next illustration ...



More toxic emissions, or perhaps a dose of tinea pedis? And so to the end, and not a hint that anything sensible has emerged, apart from an abundance of common gossip ...



 

At the end of it all, the pond yearned for something sensible, and sure enough, something came to hand ...




Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)