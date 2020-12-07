In which the pond goes fundie with the Caterist ...

What a relief, what a way to start the week, and as usual the Caterist is showing the way forward. The pond has become exceptionally tired of the Donald, so much winning, and the war on China, so much winning, and what better way to change the topic than to turn to genuine old school religious loonacy?
In his usual way, the expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries manages to confuse and conflate a variety of issues, not least the need for a government grant to purchase a freezer truck. Why, the power of prayer should be more than enough to obtain such a truck. Just look at Margie's statement of beliefs for proof ...
The pond sees nothing in there about "Our lives will be successful and healthy if we get a government grant."
But back to the Caterist, cultivating the barking mad ...
Now is as good a time as any to explore the Caterist's own approach to religion, as movingly explained in an interview with Hope radio here ... (please don't ask about Hope radio or whether the pond has ever accidentally tuned in) ...
And so to a final litany of complaints, because there must always be a litany and a whine, and a call for government cash in the paw, it's the Caterist way ...
You lot are just hopeless ... and with that the pond turned to the latest Riddster outing in the lizard Oz ...
It takes a fair degree of hubris for someone to explain that everybody is wrong, except for the humble correspondent humbly explaining everybody's manifest errors, but the Riddster is up to the job ...
Of course the Riddster has fallen on hard times of late, and has taken to keeping odd company ...
Yes, he's got into bed with the likes of Pauline, the arm-breaker and Malcolm Roberts, and such like, all expert scientists, the lot of them, so the pond was disappointed to find that the next gobbet was so short ...
Yes, everything's for the best in the best of possible Pauline worlds, and climate science is but a butterfly dreaming ...
And so to a bonus, and here the pond was confronted by an agonising choice, because the reptiles remain steadfast in their war with China ...
The pond makes no apology for sticking with the Major.
Sure, the reformed, recovering feminist is an expert on bullying, always bullying her readers for failing to recognise her genius, but the Major has always been the go to reptile for bunging on a do ...
Of course the Major, in his infinite wisdom was right about everything, and the pond began to drift back to his glory days, as celebrated at the AFR ...
You can find those AFR pieces by googling - they're outside the paywall, with one here, the last one is here - but the pond found the link to Crikey irresistible, and offers up a sampler, with more here ...
How good is all that? No wonder Xi, and all those people who fail to share the Major's vision are quaking in their boots ...
Luckily there's just time to stroll back down memory lane with the Major, to the glorious days when the reptiles saw the Chinese devouring a never-ending supply of coal, and not just your average home-grown, accident-prone Chinese coal, but dinkum, pure, decent, clean, innocent, free-flowing Oz coal ...
Here the Major was on the 6th July 2020, celebrating the steadfast way that the Chinese dictatorship would continue to contribute to global warming, along with the helpful efforts of Nazi-loving Hindu nationalists ...
Here no stranded assets, no stranded assets here, only the Riddster and the Major assuring the world that things were in tip-top shape ... and that those weaklings, those wretched paper tigers, were on the run ...
Diversify our markets?
Wait, does that mean we'll have to find others to take our dinkum, clean, pure, innocent Oz coal? Perhaps Boris in the UK, what with the splendid new free trade agreement currently in the making? What's that you say, Boris pretends to think climate science might have a few points to make, and might not be so keen on dinkum coal?
Never mind, the pond has absolute faith in the Major. Anyone so full of himself and so up himself and so rich with his many certainties must be pretty much right about everything ...
And with the war on China taken care of, thanks to the Major, the pond could at least overcome its Donald weariness with another Rowe celebration, with more Rowe celebrations here ...
