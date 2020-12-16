In which "Ned" has a change of heart and Dame Slap demands respect ...

The pond has been following the war on China with some fascination.
Yesterday it was speculation, today it's a breach, and now the same day the lizard Oz editorialist says 'nah nah' to the school bully, hurted you more than it hurted me ... (if the pond remembers the old school chant aright, best sung with the broken arm in a sling).
Oh yes, it's going exceptionally well, but the pond can't spend any more time on that war because this day nattering "Ned" signalled a changing of the reptile guard ...
Say what? Set a target? Where did this heresy come from? (Yes, the pond resisted the ever-present desire to show SloMo clutching a lump of coal in paw in parliament. There is too much of even the goodest, bestest of things).
Ah yes, the only way through this dross is with the aid of cartoon or three ...
Say what? A bow to conservative sentiment? But the pond has been suckled on climate science denialism and the noble deeds and thoughts of sage Senators, as celebrated by First Dog in full here ...
Phew that's better and whaddayaknow, nattering "Ned" immediately proves the point by talking of his blather as meaningless virtue-signalling... by an expert in portentous, bloviating bullshit ...
The pond guesses the problem is that the reptiles have been so hardened in their stance of climate science denialism and deep love of coal and hatred of renewables that it must be terribly hard to understand that the science doesn't really give a fuck what they think. As a famous statesman once said, it is what it is, and it will be what it will be, and if the reptiles are the solution and the answer, then there's a fucking huge problem and a gigantic question.
Sheesh, the pond is going to need another gobbet of First Dog just to get through "Ned's" final gobbet ...
Coal to the world .... and coal to China too ... and yet here is an infamous hypocrite singing his own loony tune ...
Um, what about a task on climate change that does something for the way the planet is slowly but surely being comprehensively fucked, you old loon? Oh right, you won't be around to see the benefits of your twofold task, a little holding together while doing a bald-faced shufty ... because you really don't care about climate science, do you, you shameless old hypocrite, it's just the climate denialist two step that you love to dance ...
And meanwhile, your precious love of coal, where's that at?
And now with the reptiles having helped to confuse and conflate once again, there's just time for Dame Slap carrying on the war on the ABC... in a way that almost made the pond yearn for a return of the Carry On franchise so that there might be an episode featuring Dame Slap ...
Again, though, Gambino's main interest in honor lay in the requirement of payment as a sign of respect. He granted a subordinate, Joe Paterno, supervisory rights for the crime family's affairs in much of New Jersey. Paterno was expected to hand over a certain percentage of the take.
Actually, and this is something that Dame Slap doesn't mention, she happens to be the current chair of the IPA, and we all know what respect means in the IPA ... hand over the take ...
That's more like it. Show us respect means give us all your money ... but will Dame Slap acknowledge her organisation's ongoing war with the ABC, will she indicate her status and standing as a member of that Mafia, Gina's jolly gang? Not likely ...
And there again comes that talk of disrespect from an IPA thuggee ... a woman who manages to sound both smug and boring, a sure tell when denouncing others as smug and boring ...
But will Dame Slap, in her condescending, smug, supercilious way, heed her own advice and take some holidays and quietly reflect on her thuggish ways, as well as her inability to acknowledge her role in the IPA Mafia?
In your dreams ...
And so to wrap things up, a few images on other matters from the infallible Pope and the immortal Rowe ... who couldn't resist a final Xmas farewell ...
